7 Safe Driving Tips: A Guide to Defensive Driving

Safety must be your main concern at all times when you are on the road, whether you are driving by yourself or with passengers. This is even more important today as there are many distractions out there. You should not only know the basics for safe driving, but put them in practice every time you go behind the wheel.





In 2018, 40,019 people died in the USA due to motor vehicle accidents which is slightly lower (around 3.3% less) than 2017. But still the number is significant.





So what’s you take? Safety first and you need to know how to drive safe as well.





The following are some safe driving tips you can follow:





Vehicle Maintenance:

If you get into habit of doing proper vehicle maintenance this will minimize your chances of having an accident that is caused by mechanical failure. Whenever you are about to start driving, check the condition of engine oil and coolant level, windshield, engine mirror, emergency brakes, tires etc. You should also travel with spare tire and a working jack.





Defensive Driving:

When driving is done defensively this can help you to keep safe on many levels as lives, money and time will be saved in any situation that you are in. Every situation will be different so specific action is going to be required, but there are some basic defensive driving tips you should always follow when you are behind the wheel. This includes looking for ahead, having an escape plan, maintaining the right amount of following distance, and reducing your driving distance.





Bad Weather:

There are certain precautions you can take to stay safe when driving in bad weather. For instance, if it’s raining you should:

Slow down to at least five or ten miles per hour; Avoid flooded areas where it is difficult to measure the depth of the water. Feather your brakes after driving through a puddle and remove your foot from the gas.





Wearing Seat Belt:

This is one of the most effective and simplest defensive techniques to use when driving. It’s a proven fact that seat belts help to save lives. Basically, this is the first thing you will do after sitting in the driving seat. If you are driving you should ensure that both yours and your passengers’ seat belt is fastened as well as adjusted properly before starting the vehicle. In addition, children should be restrained properly in the car.





Follow Traffic Rules:

You should obey traffic laws at all times because they are in place to protect and keep drivers, pedestrians, and passengers safe. These laws are generally created after research and studies prove that they will be effective. You should get the knowledge about traffic rules and violation punishment when you admit in a driving school.





Drowsy and Drunk:

It is never a good idea to drive when you are drowsy and drunk. Try to have someone as the designated driver to get behind the wheel when you are deprived of sleep, or if have one drink to many. If you are convicted with DUI (Driving Under Influence) then driving license will be revoked, you might be sent to jail and insurance premium will go higher as well.





Over speed and Overtaking:

Overtaking and speeding is not something that you should do without taking precaution. You must never overtake to express road rage or impress your passengers. Always follow this rule of thumb – Do not overtake if you are not sure about it.﻿