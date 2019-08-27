8 Best WordPress Caching Plugins For Faster Websites

Page loading speed has become an important aspect of website management. In case, people find your interface to be sluggish, they will abandon it in favor of faster alternatives. Google also uses the loading speed as a ranking signal to finalize its results. This means that you need to make every effort to ensure a faster browsing experience for your target audience. Here we are discussing the notable features of some of the best WordPress caching plugins. These tools will enable caching on your interface and save static versions of your pages on servers. This will help in serving your pages to visitors quickly and ensuring a good user experience for them.









1. W3 Total Cache





The first name on our list is W3Total Cache which is a hugely popular plugin with over 1 million active installations. Once fully-integrated the tool claims to facilitate a ten-fold improvement in the overall performance of the website. It is compatible with all kinds of server environments including shared, VPN, and dedicated services. It can cache pages, posts, CSS, and JavaScript in the memory or disk or a CDN. it also minifies inline, embedded or third-party CSS or JS scripts. The tool has in-built support for AMP and SSL certificates.









2. WP Super Cache





WP Super Cache is managed by Automattic, the same group that runs WordPress. The tool serves cached pages in three ways. The fastest method is called Expert that uses Apache mod_rewrite to serve super cached pages. The second is called Simple where files are served by PHP. The third is WP-Cache caching that is used for known users who repeatedly visit your interface. This tool also enjoys a large following and has active installation figures of over 2 million.









3. WP Rocket





WP Rocket is one of the most powerful tools in this category. This premium product employs minification to reduce the bloat created by HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files. It offers lazy loading of images meaning pictures are loaded only when visitors reach the location on a page. The installation of the tool has a positive impact on website indexing by the search engines as its crawler simulates a visit to pre-load the cached version. Developers get access to numerous hooks that can be used to create advanced custom features.









4. WP Fastest Cache





One of the best WordPress caching plugins that you can use to optimize your website speed is WP Fastest Cache. This 5-star rated product uses various methods to enable caching on an interface. The fastest method is Mod_Rewrite which saves static versions of dynamic pages. In case, you do not want to enable the feature on a specific page, you can do so with a shortcode. The timeout feature ensures that all the cached files will be deleted after the pre-defined time.









5. Comet Cache





Comet Cache is an ideal example of the flexible nature of WordPress plugin development. Unlike other tools in the domain, it can cache logged-in users also. This makes it the perfect solution for online stores and membership websites. It is a freemium solution and in order to use this handy feature, you will have to use the paid variant. It is a simple tool and most features start working out of the box on activation. The solution builds a cache by taking snapshots in real-time of every post, page, link, and category which are then saved intuitively.









6. Hyper Cache





Hyper Cache is a product that will suit website owners who use cheap hosting services. The tool works perfectly with shared as well as top-end server environments. It is based completely on PHP and is an easy-to-use solution. You can use it to compress even those pages that are not being cached. The auto-clean feature keeps the cache used disk space in an optimized state. In case, you use different themes for mobile and desktop website versions, you can enable the mobile theme switch option to enable caching on both versions.









7. Cache Enabler





Another tool with a fast and powerful disk cache engine that you can use to improve your website’s loading time is Cache Enabler. You can configure the plugin to clear the cache automatically or manually. In case, you want to clean the cache of a specific page, you can do so manually. The solution minifies inline JavaScript and HTML. The product supports custom post type and WordPress multisite. You can know the actual cache size by viewing the static in your website’s dashboard.









8. Cachify





Cachify is a 5-star rated product that helps in caching posts, pages, and custom post types. Users can choose to enable the feature through the website server’s hard drive or the database. They can also do caching through the web server’s system cache. The solution lets website owners reset the cache manually or automatically. It also allows them to compress their HTML markup. In case, they want to extend the functionality of the plugin, they can do so with hooks and filters.









Conclusion





The tools discussed here will help you enable the power of caching on your website. People who are unsure about which product to choose can hire WordPress website development services experts to get assistance in the matter.















