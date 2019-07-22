AC Maintenance Tips and Ideas to Stay Cool All this Summer

A little periodical check up can reduce the frequency of replacing your AC or any of its parts. A well maintained AC unit uses less energy and cools down an area quickly. Moreover, the machine will last for a longer time and will have lesser chances of breakdowns. As the AC consumes lesser power, you will save money on your electricity bills.

Whether you have a whole-house or one-room air conditioner, it should undergo regular maintenance to make it perform good. Some maintenance tasks can be done by a layman and the rest requires the involvement of a trained person with a license.





AC Maintenance Tips to Improve the Efficiency of Your AC:





Observe safety precautions before you perform any of the tips mentioned below. Also, disconnect the power from the electrical box to your AC unit. Then, apply the tips and ideas listed below to restore the smooth performance of your AC. You can also avoid ac repair in Dubai by following the given tips.





1. Clean the Air Filters





If your AC has a reusable filter, then clean it once a month especially during high-use seasons like summer. Otherwise, the filter will be full of dust, dirt, and allergen particles that will reduce the airflow. If air flowing through the system becomes dirtier, then it will trigger allergy and symptoms of asthma.





2. Clean the Air Conditioner’s Coil





The evaporator and condenser coils in the air conditioner accumulate dirt over time. This dirt needs to be cleaned otherwise, it will decrease the airflow and insulates the coil. Thus, the coil won’t be able to absorb the heat properly. Thus, access the air conditioner's coil and clean it once in a month at least.





3. Remove Debris from the AC Unit





Leaves, dirt, and other particles build up on the outer cover of your air conditioner. All these external particles affect the cooling capacity of your air conditioner along with its airflow. Therefore, check the external cover of your AC unit and remove these unwanted elements.





4. Straighten Coil Fins





The aluminum fins on evaporator and condenser coils can bend easily and block airflow inside. Thus, you need to inspect the coil fins and straighten them with an external component. You might also have to unscrew and lift the metal box access the coil fins. If required, then check the user manual of your AC.





5. Understand How Your AC Unit Works





Most central air conditioners are equipped with an outdoor and indoor unit. The outdoor unit consists of a compressor or condenser whereas the indoor unit contains an evaporator. So, you can use a soft bristle brush to clean both the outdoor and indoor units of your AC.





Note: Do not use powder washer to clean the outdoor or indoor unit of the AC machine. Also, make sure that you are not damaging the delicate fins on the coil.





6. Fix a Sinking Home Air Conditioner Pad





Look at the air conditioner pad to check for a strain on the copper coolant tubes and electrical lines. If the conditioner pad sinks, then water puddles will accumulate around the AC unit. Apart from this, concrete pads under heat exchanger units tend to settle over the years and affect the temperature of the AC. If this is the situation, then you will need to take immediate action. Thus, place a board under the air conditioning at both the ends and to elevate the pad as much as possible.

Note that there is no need to remove the air conditioning pad from the air conditioning unit. But, you will need to appoint an AC technician if the air conditioning pad breaks apart. He will then remove the pad and install a new one inside the AC machine.





7. Get a Programmable Thermostat





A programmable thermostat allows users to automatically set temperatures for different times of a day. You can even lower the temperature automatically to save your electricity bill. Hence, it becomes easier to maintain the cooling effect of your AC without hovering over the dial. Moreover, you can install a thermostat by using its user manual. For any difficulties, you are always advised to go for AC repair in Dubai.





8. Add an In-line Duct Booster





Beside an AC, you can install a duct or vent booster fan to increase the flow of cool air inside a room. Most of the people prefer to fit an in-line duct booster fan inside the duct of their room for increasing the cooling effect. Mount the fan near the outlet so that it can easily kick on when the cooling system runs.

Vent and register booster fans are also good for spreading the cooling effect. These fans should be placed at the ceiling, floor or wall registers. You can then control the fan with the help of its switch or remote control.





9. Unclog the Condensed Drain Tube





The water comes out of the furnace when the AC has a clogged drain tube. Now you may ask what clogs the condensate drain tube. Air conditioning coils contain bacteria that seems to clog the drain tube over time.

Specialized pan tablets are available in the market to eliminate clogs in the condensed drain tube. You can even get those tablets and put them into the drain pan opening. Then, use a long screwdriver to push the tablets so that they can penetrate inside the drain tube and remove the clog.





10. Examine the Wiring and Components





Before carrying out this method, turn off the power supply to the AC unit and then remove the access panel on the condensing unit. Look for signs of melted, blackened or burned insulation wires. Ensure that the electrical connections are in proper condition. If you have an electrical test meter, then use it to check the capacitors in the unit.

Moreover, replace the contactor switch if there is a sign of excessive pitting. And if you aren’t comfortable in replacing the parts yourself, then connect with a heating and conditioning expert.





11. Inspect the Thermostat





You need to check the thermostat to ensure that it is maintaining the appropriate temperature throughout your home. Users are recommended to upgrade an older or mechanical thermostat to a programmable model. Furthermore, a programmable thermostat will power off the AC when no one is present at your home.





12. Check the Condenser Unit Fan





After turning off the power, look at the fan mounted on the condenser unit of the air conditioner. Replace the fan blades if cracks are visible in one or more of the blades of the fan. For older air conditioners, you need to oil the fan motor bearings periodically.





Have a Comfortable Home Waiting for You





If you follow the AC maintenance tips and ideas mentioned in this article, then your machine will be in a stable condition. Your air conditioner needs special attention during summer seasons when you make optimum utilization of the machine. So, start maintaining your AC today and enjoy all seasons without any hassles.



