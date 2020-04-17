Aditya Belnekar Explains How Social Media Platforms Can Help the Brands Grow in the Digital Domain

By Neha Kapoor
17th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Aditya Belnekar

The fact is very clear that business needs social media to make its presence clear in the market. It doesn't matter if your business is a big one or just a start-up, but social media platforms are an essential ingredient for marketing strategies. Social media helps one to connect with the customers, increase awareness about different brands, and increase sales and revenues. About three billion people in the world are using social media and it has become a trend to advertise over there. One of the best people to do the same is Aditya Belnekar. He has a digital marketing firm called TEAMWIZARDMEDIA which deals in influencer marketing, digital and movie marketing.


Digital marketing is not just restricted to Facebook or Twitter but has moved to Tik Tok, Helo and Like. Facebook and Twitter mostly cater to the youth making it the best for social media marketing.


Below are Some of the reasons how social media platforms can help businesses to grow are listed as under:


  • Search Engine Ranking improved


Social Media Platforms do help in improving search engine rankings of your business in the digital domain. The domain authority tends to increase with an increase in the social media share rate. Many customers check out social media profiles before going to a site to make purchases. They get a better understanding of the products from those profiles. The social media profile visits increase the ranking on social media pages and the chance of appearing on the top-ranked pages increases.


  • Increasing leads


According to a recent report, it has been found out that more than 65% of businesses get published on social media leads. They have the power of qualified generation through advanced targeting. The best place to start media leads is by promoting business in the social media platforms. The content should be such which is compatible with the interests of the customers. This can be done by including a call to action during an emergency or designing the graphics based on the appealing brand.


  • Developing trust with customers


Social media platforms are more than just promoting and selling to customers. It also develops trust and loyalty among customers. Social Media Examiner has proved that 79% of customers feel that social media is an effective way to develop trust among fellow customers. The content on social media should be authentic, unique and engaging to the customers. Collaborate with influencers for the promotion of products or services. Influencers share their real and engaging stories. There are many tools to help find appropriate influencers online.


  • Generation of traffic


Businesses use social media to increase traffic and make their presence felt. You can drive traffic by creating a social media profile that will engage your followers to go to the lead and reach the product purchasing page. A click to Tweet feature is available which makes traffic generation shareable to the readers of content.


  • Creating brand recognition


For businesses, raising awareness is the topmost priority. Social media platforms can put the brands in front of target audiences. This will provide the target audience to think about what they feel about the companies. Make sure you create relevant content and use cover images and profile photos. Place a logo in such a way which is not distracting. Visual elements of the brands must be mentioned. End it with a tagline to match with all of these.


  • Establish a brand as a topical authority


Brands are of utmost importance to establish your business. To make your brand as a topical authority, post relevant content regularly. The search engines would start recognizing your business in that niche. If your page seems to have high authority, it will generate high traffic. Establishing your brand seems essential when you are doing business.


Conclusion


These are some of how social media platforms can be used in the digital world. But the thing to keep in mind is that not all contents or niches will apply to every type of business. Try to make improvements and know which one works best for your brand.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

9-to-do’s in the Time of Self-Quarantine

Dr Paras

How to Build Muscles Fast At Home without Weights

Aman Jha

Top 10 Free Online Plagiarism Checkers Tools in 2017

Ruchi Pankaj Gupta

Top 10 Upcoming Business Ideas in India with Small Investment

Manish Verma
Daily Capsule
How Bigbasket, Swiggy, Zomato are trying to fix the supply chain amid the coronavirus lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Flutter Can Reduce App Development Cost?

SemiDot Infotech

Delivery apps are on demand this quarantine season- How can you develop a grocery delivery app?

angeline geo

E-commerce or COVID-19 - Which one wins the battle?

Dhivya krishna

The 3 best dating and chat applications

Bob Flores

How To Promote Your New Products Through Digital Marketing

Vipin Kumar

How to write SEO-friendly content for a website

Shyam Kumar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru