



Moving Solutions was established in the year 2006, under the parent company, E Trade Services. The company set itself with the sole aim of meeting the moving needs of the customers. It is our pride in announcing that we became the very first moving company to start the concept of an inquiry form. Through this form, our customers could send their queries without any hassles and we could reach them instantly. Also, we were the only company that provided across the city listing to all our customers.





In our initial years of set up only, our moving company started offering mini and customized packages to our associate packers and movers. It has made us a heart-throb among the various other packing and moving companies. Though we commenced our business in Delhi, but today we have sprawled our moving services to all the other parts of India. Yes, we are now PAN India. In fact, we have today reached the foreign countries as well.













Services offered by Moving Solutions

References of packers and movers- The foremost service that we offer is the references of packers and movers in all the different parts of the nation. The references are only of the verified, certified and authentic packers of the industry. These packers and movers have experience of years in the moving industry. They have absolute expertise in making the moving projects successful.





Free price estimates- It often gets difficult to shortlist the packing companies with a long list of such companies available. We understand this plight of our customers and thus offer them the quotes of best 3 packers and movers. In fact, you can find the approximate charges of moving on our website only. However, these prices change when we consider the other moving factors. The factors include distance between the source point and the destination, type of packing material being used, volume of goods, etc.





Free pre-move survey- Before you move, we will offer you a pre-move survey by our associate packers and movers. Here, the representatives of the packing company will visit your place and will take a survey of all the goods that are to be moved. This pre-move survey will be absolutely free of cost. There are no hidden charges. We are transparent with our work and will calculate the final prices after the survey only.





24/7 customer support- At our company, you can expect to receive excellent customer support. All our representatives are highly proficient and have years of experience in the moving industry. Until date, the team has dealt with a number of challenging situations. It has attained brilliance in solving any and every type of query. The team is calm and composed enough to listen to all the issues of the customers. It helps them out with the right solution.





Domestic, Inter-City and International Moving

Domestic, inter-city and international moving, we offer it all. May it be any kind of moving, our partner packers and movers will do it with absolute excellence. They will pack all your goods with the best quality of packing material. Different materials are used to pack different types of goods such as bubble wraps, cardboard boxes etc. You can trust our packers when it is about packing and loading the goods onto the trucks. To be precise, our services include household shifting, office relocation and warehouse storage. We also offer goods insurance, car/bike transportation, packing & unpacking, loading & unloading and an outstanding customer support.

Our Team-Biggest Asset

Our team of employees are our biggest asset, as they keep us moving ahead in the industry. Our entire team works together in harmony and always remains updated with the changing trends of the industry. It keeps on enlightening our company with innovations and new techniques that can enhance the quality of moving solutions that we offer. Each and every member of the team is fully equipped with the right ideas and solutions to solve the queries of the customers. You can rely on us with no second thoughts!





We tread on the path of honesty, transparency and dignity. There will be no bit left from our side in fulfilling all your moving requirements and making your move ever more successful. Move with us, move with trust!



