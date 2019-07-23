Apply for a sole representative visa for a real estate business in the UK

If you are an owner of a successful construction business, and would like to expand your horizons internationally, the United Kingdom’s thriving real estate market is a viable option for you to tap into. The Sole representative Visa for UK enables a high level executive of a company to enter and live in the UK for a period of 3 to 5 years in order to conduct research in the local markets. This provision is to ensure that a business looking to expand to the UK can be certain that their business is viable in the UK.

The sole representative can initiate organizing and meeting all the requirements for his/her business to start operations in the United Kingdom. The business can be of any nature, with the only restriction being whether or not there is any scope for the particular industry in the UK. One such industry that is thriving in the UK is the Real Estate Sector.

Real estate is the sector of the UK economy that remains least affected by Brexit. The trends post-brexit look optimistic too, if the below facts are any indication.





Highlights of the UK Real Estate Sector





– The Real Estate industry of the UK has a large commercial real estate element, which holds a market value of £1.662B.

– Commercial real estate produces a financial return for its owner, usually in the form of rent.

– It includes office, retail, industrial, leisure, medical and hotel properties, and residential property in what is known as the private rented sector.

– Commercial real estate is one of the fundamental building blocks of the British economy.

– It directly employs more than 1 million people and contributes over £94 billion to the UK’s economy (about £5.4% of the total).

– The industry adds over 50 million square feet of new space every year, worth around £12 billion

These numbers might prove to be valuable for any business owner in the construction business.

Most importantly, the real estate sector is vital to the health of a country’s towns and cities. Investing in real estate is the catalyst for urban regeneration and renewal. It generates social capital and creates happier, healthier and more sustainable places in response to our changing lifestyles. This fact not only provides optimism in terms of business, but there is also an increased chance of getting a visa granted if the business you intend to run in the UK is contributing well to the nation as a whole.

Most of the UK’s commercial real estate is owned by companies (REITs and other property companies), and by those who invest in pension funds, private equity funds and other forms of investment (such as ISAs and OEICs).

Being in the UK with a sole representative visa will also give you a chance to explore these companies and create the right networking that a business might require to run smoothly.





