Are you looking for best domain registrar in 2020 then you are on the right place. Getting your unique domain name must be with a trusted domain name service provider. You can trust, when they are accredited with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers or ICANN. Today, they are not just a domain name system, yet they do serve web-related services. Hence, apart from getting your domain name, you can also avail their ancillary services as a freemium package. Here, we have listed the top 10 best domain registrars of 2020.





Best Domain Registrar 2020

1. Bluehost - Top Domain Registrar

Bluehost is a subsidiary company of Endurance International Group, the USA. They are already hosting more than 2-million domains. They are also listed under high-quality domain registrar provider. You can avail their .com domain starting from $ 11. Their .online is priced at $ 35. The other domain name systems you can avail are .org, .net, .in, and.co. They offer secure domain management system with a user-friendly interface.





Features





Bluehost offers domain privacy and protection for a fee annually.

Bluehost domain name search bar gives results with pricing. Her, you can add to cart immediately to block that name for your site.

Bluehost offers auto-renewal of your domain.

Bluehost provides 24/7 chat and phone support.

Bluehost gives you domain lock options.





2. Hostgator

Hostgator is a USA based web hosting company since 2002. ICANN accredited this company. It is one of the good domain registrars available online. They give 45-days money-back guarantee if you avail their hosting services. When you buy a domain name, they give you one free domain.

Feature





Hostgator offers TLDs, ccTLDs and ccSLDs

Hostgator domain name search is available with extension names.

Hostgator sends renewal reminder, and domain expiry notice a month before your domain expires.

Hostgator gives 24/7 technical and non-technical support to domain name buyers.

Hostgator offer domain-locking system.





3. Namecheap

Namecheap is an Arizona-based IT company. It is registered under the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). They sell affordable domain names to business, individuals, and resellers. Today, they are valued as the best domain registrar worldwide. When you compare their pricing, they are much cheaper than its competitors.





Features





Namecheap has a quick domain name search tool.

It gives free domain privacy and protection.

It gives free email address.

It gives free DNSSEC security

It offers flexible packages, where you can bargain and fix your price.

4. Domain.com

Domain.com comes under the top domain registrar in 2020. It takes a few seconds to get a unique domain, by which your website dream will come true. When it comes to pricing, they charge from $ 9.99 only. You can avail their 21% discount on .com domain. Your website is ready to launch with your desired name when you buy from this registrar online. Apart from the domain registry, they do website ancillary services too.





Features





Domain.com comes with reseller’s membership plan.

Domain.com offers web-hosting services for small businesses.

Domain.com provides 24/7 technical and non-technical support.

Domain.com gives protection features such that you can keep your domain privacy.

You can select a top-level domain Domain.com.









5. Google Domains

Google Domains is the name you can trust since 2015 from Google Inc. They have started late, yet, they are one of the best domain registrars in 2020. ICANN accredited this company. They do not charge to check Whois privacy. When you compare their pricing, they charge $ 12 and above.





Features





Google Domains offers 24/7 365 days a year of domain support.

Google Domains gives you customs subdomains.

Google Domains gives domain privacy protection.

Google Domains offers its G-suite.

Google Domains offers e-mail forwarding.





6. Name

Name.com is a USA-based ICANN accredited domain name registrar since 2003. As of today, they have served more than 16-million customers. It is the best domain registrar when you compare their pricing with the competitors. You can get a domain name with $ 6.99 a year. They do serve the web hosting along with the domain names.





Features





Name.com offers a free domain when you purchase one.

Name.com offers live chat support.

Name.com gives you the option for domain transfer.

Name.com provides SSL certificates.

Name.com gives free Whois check-up.





7. 1&1 (iONOS)

iONOS is one of the oldest and the best domain registrar in this world. They are serving since 1988 in the USA, Canada, and Europe. Yet, this German-based company has more customers from Europe. ICANN accredited this company. They offer $ 1 for the domain name and web hosting a year. After that, they charge $ 15 a year for .com. other domain names they have is .org, .net, and .biz.





Features





It offers free Whois domain name search.

It domain comes with privacy protection.

It gives you 24/7 chat support.

It offers a lifetime plan for your preferred domain name.

It gives SSL certificate.

8. Register

Web Group Inc is the parent company of Register.com since 1994. This USA-based web development company has sold more than 2.5 million domain names as of today. This company is accredited by ICANN. Their pricing starts from $ 5 per month for all types of domain name system. They are the affordable and the best domain registrar in the USA.





Features





It gives you Whois protection for a fee yearly.

It offers phone support in business hours.

It offers domain transfer.

It offers web-hosting services.

It offers free domain privacy and DNS.

9. GoDaddy

GoDaddy is formerly famous as Jomax Technologies in the USA. From 1997 to the present day, they have listed 77 million domain names. They have 18.5 million active customers as on today. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers or ICANN accredits this technology company. They are the best domain registrar service provider worldwide. They charge $ 39.99 per year for DNS.





Features





GoDaddy offers free Whois search.

GoDaddy allows domain transfer.

GoDaddy gives you domain privacy protection.

GoDaddy gives domain name extensions.

GoDaddy serves domain auction.





The above mentioned are the best domain registrars for small business, bloggers, e-commerce, and big organizations. It is advisable to compare their pricing and features before buying from a trusted domain name service provider.