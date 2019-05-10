Comparison of Redux and Facebook Flux in React Js

Flux is not a library its just a recommended architecture for web applications. Redux is its implementation. It is possible to write apps in React without using Flux. Redux is very usefull for bigger projects rather than small projects. Flux store contains state and change logic, but in Redux store and change logics are seperate.

Flux has multiple stores, but Redux has single store.

Flux has singleton dispatcher whereas Redux doesn't have a dispatcher.

Flux state is mutable and Redux state is immutable .















