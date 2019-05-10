EDITIONS

Comparison of Redux and Facebook Flux in React Js

Dona Elsa
10th May 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on


Flux is not a library its just a recommended architecture for web applications. Redux is its implementation. It is possible to write apps in React without using Flux. Redux is very usefull for bigger projects rather than small projects. 

  • Flux store contains state and change logic,  but in Redux store and change logics are seperate.
  • Flux has multiple stores, but Redux has single store.
  • Flux has singleton dispatcher whereas Redux doesn't have a dispatcher.
  • Flux state is mutable and Redux state is immutable . Read more


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Dona Elsa

Related Tags

    Authors

    Latest Stories

    20 Best Social Media Marketing Tools You Need in 2019

    by Ammad Ali

    GST: Advantages, Disadvantages, and Search Number

    by Anil Tanwar

    The Importance of Leadership in Marketing For Your Fast-Growth Company

    by Sameer Ahmed

    Can elephants dance in the coaching industry

    by Tarun Kumar

    CARO: Audit reporting requirements under CARO 2016

    by Legal Raasta

    How to Create Express Entry Profile for Canada?

    by countrywide visas