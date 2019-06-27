Digital Marketing trends 2019

As digital trends evolve annually, marketers should always take note of the changes to be able to quickly adapt to emerging technologies and stay ahead in the industry. This will help them gain a competitive edge over others, generate leads and improve the relationship with their existing customers.





Here are some of the most important digital marketing trends to watch out for in 2019.





Growth in Content Marketing

This approach will continue to have significant influence because of the publicity and back links you can get for your business. Coming up with unique, quality content and promoting it to influencers is an all-sum game. On the one hand, you are adding value to your end-users by providing solution-focused content.

On the other hand, the influencers improve your publicity and coverage such that your content is accessed widely by the right demographic and shared with peers.





Omni channel Marketing

Omni channel refers to the multichannel sales approach that provides the customer with an integrated shopping experience. The customer can be shopping online from a desktop or mobile device, via phone, or in a brick-and-mortar store, and the experience will be seamless. Initially, multichannel marketing was introduced to allow prospects to communicate with businesses through various channels.





Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is considered the cutting edge of technology by many. But in a few years, it may be as standard as smartphones are today.Divorced from all the implications of popular science fiction movies, AI is a computer or robot that can gather facts about a situation through sensors or through human input. It can then use this information to solve problems or perform tasks.





More specifically, AI is a computer system that can perform a task which normally requires human intelligence. This is also the primary reason people fear AI.

AI has numerous potential applications in marketing. But in 2019, you’ll mostly see AI deployed for content marketing, customer service, and advertising.





Chatbot

A chatbot is an artificial intelligence (AI) software that can simulate a conversation (or a chat) with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile apps or through the telephone.

Why are chatbots important? A chatbot is often described as one of the most advanced and promising expressions of interaction between humans and machines. However, from a technological point of view, a chatbot only represents the natural evolution of a Question Answering system leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP). Talent recruiting





Voice Search & Smart Speakers

The increasing use of voice search has made it important for companies to rethink their digital marketing strategies in 2019.









Smart speakers like Alexa and Google Home are also on the rise: 39 million Americans use smart speakers and 65% of them say they wouldn’t want to go back to life without their voice-controlled assistant.





Video

With platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Live, video is a big trend online that will continue to grow. According to Cisco, 82% of internet traffic will be through video by 2021 but you don’t have to wait till 2021, you can start taking advantage of the trend now.





