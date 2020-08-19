How Ed-Tech is a Change Maker in Education! Let’s Explore

Educational Technology has changed the scenario of education, not just in India, but worldwide.

By E-TUITIONS
19th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Technology will not replace great teachers, but technology in the hands of great teachers can be transformational. - George Couros


I so agree with the above statement of George Couros, the leading educator who has worked with students from K -12.


Ed- Tech

Ed - Tech & Online Learning


Educational Technology or ed-tech has been successful in providing the access to education to all students. All the novel & unconventional structures of teaching have been possible only because of information & communication technology. Many organizations, who have been successful in developing great learning platforms for students, have taken the big picture thinking along with practical strategies.


Let’s have a look at how the ed- Tech has had positive influences on the learning of students:


1.     Student Engagement


A good ed-Tech system ensures that all its components are directed towards developing a great online learning environment for students. Byjus is one such leaning app. When students are introduced to a distinct e- Learning method in a proper manner, then it becomes very easy for students to use them for their advantage. The manner in which students get to interact with the educator, as well as the available content, has made learning fun for children.


2.     Organized Course Content


The online learning websites & apps provide organized & clear course materials along with assessments in the form of text, videos & pictures. This process reduces the confusion in students to a great deal. One thing which is worth mentioning here is that, the teachers have a very critical role to play on these platforms. The presence of good tutor is a must to makes students feel more connected.


3.     Increase in Collaboration & Creativity


The use of online learning platforms helps accelerate creativity in pupils. This is because students & teachers together plan on a lot of topics for discussion. Teachers leave many open-ended questions for students to ponder over. No mater what the content of the course is, the digital medium helps teachers to come up with the best of processes to deliver classes to their students. These processes include concepts for which students are required to collaborate with each other & with the teacher. Whichever method the teacher adopts, the objective of making students learn is achieved.


4.     Limber Approach while teaching


Students who use e- learning platforms such as Vedantu, have shared their reviews. Both the students & their parents agree that such online learning classes have made the learning process very flexible for their children. Now, students can give their undivided attention to the lesson being delivered & not on taking notes. For notes, students have access to the content provided during a class, all the time on the website/ app. The process of assignment submissions has also become very easy for students as well as teachers.


5.     Ease of access to information


Parents’ inclination towards online classes & learning is growing rapidly. The major reason behind this being, it allows the access of information to each & every student, irrespective of their location. An ideal example here is how during the times of COVID-19, schools & teachers have been able to provide each student with all the required information & material for their education. Hence, mitigating the losses in learning.


6.     Availability of Plenitude of Teachers


On the e- Learning platforms, there is availability of plenty of teachers/ tutors for every subject. Students & teachers can collectively decide on the suitability of a teacher.

Parents can choose a suitable teacher based on their reviews shared by other students & their guardians for a particular lesson.



7.     Unique Strategies to assess Learning of Students


Ed- Tech has made the assessment of the knowledge of students quite effortless. Right from taking descriptive feedback from teachers to peer & self-assessment, many practices are being adopted by teachers. In India, mostly teachers choose diagnostic assessment, which involves some form of Q & A. All these methods eventually lead to improving the learning of children & taking correct measures to achieve it.


We cannot miss out how the ed-Tech has helped all of us during the times of current pandemic. Students, parents & teachers, together have adopted well to the new mode of education. We surely have been able to offer an engaging experience to the students.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taking the First Step Toward Entrepreneurship

Pradip Mohapatra

5 Best WordPress Security Tips to Protect Your Website

Sanjeev Kumar

Inspire the world by kicking away the demon "Depression":

Arihara Sudhan

Top 5 Best Duplicate Photo Cleaners For Windows 10

Jessica Walker
Daily Capsule
BYJU'S founder reveals when the edtech decacorn may go public
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top 5 Latest Advancements in Artificial Intelligence

Parul Rani Sagar

4 Sectors Positively Impacted by Blockchain During the Current Pandemic

Rachael Ray

How Social Media Marketing is important for the business?

Amrinder Singh

Everything you need to know about the Gig Economy.

Laxmi Sharma

Benefits And Drawback of Venture Capital For StartUps

Alexis Gray

7 Ways to Increase Online Sales During Diwali

Agc Consult

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Aug 21 2020

Gift of hope summit

Virtual event
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform