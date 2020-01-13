11 Proven Ways to Make Money Online Without Investment in 2020

Today, every person wants to earn money online by sitting at home. Moreover, teenagers are also eager to make online money. However, it is difficult to find an easy way to earn money online without investment. Sometimes, people get trapped by fake agencies working online. Still, there are proven methods to make money online without any investment.





1.Start a Blog to Make Money Online:





Well, it is a long process of making money online. What you need to start a blog is purchase hosting, themes and domain. But now, you can start your blog even without spending a single penny. It is one of the best methods on how to make money as an entrepreneur. First of all, start writing on Medium and monetize on Medium partner program. You can create a blog free of cost on blogger or WordPress. Don't forget that money is equal to traffic in blogging. Furthermore, you can monetize the content if your blog by selling products, marketing. Although it's a long term process, one of the best ways of making money online.









2. Through Content Writing:





If you are a good writer and good in English grammar, then you can write contents to make money online. No doubt, writing an article is a time-consuming process as requires vast knowledge and search. But it does not need any investment to start this work. You have to write sample articles and begin working by sending them to your prospects. Moreover, you can also work for a website which gives you money for writing. You have to sign in and begin writing and earn money online.









3. Earn Money by Becoming a Freelancer:





If this question arises in your mind that how to make money as an entrepreneur. Then, you can make money online by becoming a freelancer if you know programming, marketing and designing. You need to have the patience for doing this work. Also, two skills are required to become the right freelancer. First is a core skill that you have, and the other is marketing skills. You can also take the help of an expert marketer if you are not good at marketing. Along with it, you should have excellent communication skills to get more clients.









4. Become a Consultant to Make Money Online:





You can also earn money online by selling your knowledge to people as a consultant. For this, you should have more experience than students. You can make the right amount of money by doing this job online. Moreover, you can become a consultant for content writing. A person having core competitive skills could work as a consultant and search for clients online. For instance, as a finance professional, you can create your website for attracting clients online.









5. Earn Money With Affiliate Marketing:





Affiliate marketing is the same as running a retail shop. You need to sign up with retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon to promote those products that you like the most via websites and social media apps to make the right amount of money. It is a kind of separate option as it gets fits with any online business. In some cases, people do not own a website but earn money via affiliate marketing. For instance, you can curate a list of your favourite books and link it to Flip kart so that people can purchase books of their interest. You will earn an affiliate commission. Also, you can begin with promoting affiliate links through Facebook groups and online forums.









6. Make Money by Writing an E-Book:





You can also earn money online by writing an e-book. If you have any topic of your interest or your hobby you want to write about could be easy. Moreover, if you will fund a site that will buy your book and pay for you will be beneficial. For selling your book online, you take the help of Amazon kindle publishing. They will charge a commission on every sale. You can sell many copies there.





7. Start a Product Startup:





It is a more profitable method of running a business online. You will never know how a startup will help in your growth. You need to do the hard work for making a product of customers choice. The complete process of starting a business is quite exciting. Moreover, you can facilitate people with loans or provide a credit limit.





8. Make Money from Facebook and Instagram:





As you can earn more money through Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Moreover, you can earn about 10,000-20,000 rupees for one tweet or a post on Facebook. The fan base on social media is an asset for those people who are in the entertainment domain. Hence, people related to this domain can monetize their page on social media application.





9. Make Online Money from YouTube:





Well, people are earning millions from YouTube. It's not an easy task, but for those who can record and upload videos. Generally, two types of people can create YouTube channels successfully. First, those who can make funny videos and others are those who can create helpful videos for students, homemakers etc. you need to know about tools required for creating videos.





10. Subscribe a Food Delivery Service:





By using this service, you cannot earn money, but you can save your money. These services delivered a food box every week with unique vegetables, fruits and meat. It will be lucrative for you when you don't have enough time for shopping and want a good meal. Moreover, the services are according to price range.





11. Learn Stock Market Trading:





You can also make money online by stock investing & trading if you are aware of picking the right stock. Keep in mind that try to begin with less cash to prevent the loss. You should invest much more time in learning stock trading basics.

Hence, the above-given tips explained about how to make money as an entrepreneur.





Final Words:





Lastly, it could be the best decision for starting an online money-making business by sitting at your place. From the above, given proven ideas or methods, you can pick anyone, to begin with, it. Moreover, you can do it as a part-time business to earn more money.







