Entrepreneur Said Ahmad Shares 5 Things That One Should Keep in Mind While Creating Content Digitally

Unique content is the only way to survive and thrive online these days. However, the best content is the content that is effective in many ways. When everything is shifting to the digital medium, it has become all the more necessary for content creators to give their best shot.





Said Ahmad is Lebanese-Belgian comedian and content creator whose content is widely appreciated by the netizens for its uniqueness. Said is also the man behind the success of famous Instagrammer Just Sul.





In today's fast-paced world, a lot of trends come in and go each passing day. To be in sync with these trends has become the new cool for the current generation. Said Ahmad is one such content creator who is very much treating the audience with trendy content.





Here's what Said Ahmad has to say about content creation and things that one should keep in mind.





Do it for the love, not the fame





It's definitely a privilege to be able to do what you love to do; it's not something that everyone gets to do, so I feel really good about that. If you are passionate about your work and if you love what you do, success is going to follow. Creating content is something that I do out of my hobby and not to gain fame.





Unique





In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. Creating content that instantly grabs the attention is what sets us apart. The content we create for Just Sul is an attempt to create something unusual. A lot of the inspiration came from hip hop music, however as we grew and our understanding of social media grew, I discovered that content that people can Relate to or that’s trending succeed the most. So, we just try to see what’s relevant and add a creative and funny twist to it!





Consistency





If you have started something, give your best in making that thing a success. When you create content, the level of consistency should be maintained. Right from creating content, to timely posting it so that it reaches out to the masses, everything should be consistent. This helps us build a loyal audience who will keep showering love and appreciation every time you come up with something new.

Collaborate





These days, it is necessary to have a wider audience to showcase your content and what could be better than collaborating with an equally big influencer for digital campaigns. This helps in multiple ways. Target audience becomes double, creativity comes in from both sides, the number of platforms increases. In the past, we have collaborated with various people which not only helped us gain the desired reach but our content too got widely appreciated.





Creative Twist





We as an audience have always loved content which has twists in it. While we make videos, we always keep in mind to add a creative twist to it which helps us deliver the right kind of content to the right audience. Apart from this, creative contents always attract more fans.