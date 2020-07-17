Do you want to free .com domain for life then you are on the right place. If you are thinking of creating or starting a website and want to create earning from that, then the first thought that comes in your mind is taking a domain name. A domain name is an essential thing you need to start your website.





Various domain registration companies offer web hosting services. But it is difficult for newbies who just entered into the business and didn’t know much about them. Most people will give you suggestions of Go Daddy, and NameCheap as these are the most popular web hosting company in India. But it costs you money, and you need to spend a lot of money on registration.





But fortunately, many companies offer free web hosting services and domain name, and you need not spend money on getting registration; only you have to pay for a web host account to relish the services.

Now with these companies, you will quickly get free .com domain name for your website for one year. But you may have a query that how to get free .com domain, so in this article, you get to know about the companies which offer free .com domain name. Also, you will know about various plans and the price of programs according to the period. The article is all about the free .com domain name companies.

How To Get Free .Com Domain

The article will help you choose the best company for a free .com domain name that will help you take your website up without cost you a lot of money.

1. BlueHost

Bluehost is the leading name in the web hosting industry as it offers unlimited free web hosting with the free Email account. Matt Heaton and Danny Ashworth established it in the year 2003. It is one of the favorite web host for those start-ups who has a low budget. Blue host offers free .com domain name for its users for one year.





The company took over by Endurance International Group in 2010, and the company performs all the operations. Presently, the company hosts more than two million websites.

Blue Host is the best choice for getting free .com domain because of several reasons:





Install WordPress at one click

It automatically takes backups of your website files and databases

Unlimited use of Bandwidth

Unlimited disk space

It offers you 30 days money-back guarantee

Offers you web hosting at meager rate $2.95/month

Customer support 24/7 via phone, email, live chat

Free domain name

Free SSL certificate





Bluehost is the most trustable and recommended web hosting services as it provides several features of advanced developer tools like SSH access, FTP, Kernel, fully customized Linux, etc. It also helps you in generating content that leads your website to stand out on Google page.





Bluehost offers you a variety of plans; one is sharing hosting plan, which requires only $2.95/ month, enabling you to launch your website immediately. Another plan is for those people who have some extra budget to invest money on web hosting. So they can take the plan of $79.99/ month. The basic plan of blue host helps you build a website with unlimited Bandwidth and storage of 50GB and email addresses of 5 companies.





But how to get free .com domain on blue host is the next question. So below are some steps to get free .com domain through the company.





How to get free .com domain on the Bluehost for one year

Getting a free .com domain for one year from a blue host is very easy and takes a few steps to complete the process. The steps you need to follow to get a free dot com domain name with the blue host are:





Go to the bluehost site – The initial step to get free .com domain name on blue host is to visit the official site of the blue host that is bluehost.com. When you land on the website, various menu navigation options appear in front of you. Click on the hosting menu.





Blue host provides three types of web hosting; shared, VPS, and dedicated web hosting all comes with the free domain for one year. The shared hosting option will be best for you when you are initiating a new website from scratch.





Choose the web hosting plan – Now you can select the shared web hosting plan from the four different options offered by the blue host. The best plan for you will be the basic plan that is $3.95/month. It gives you various advantages like unmetered Bandwidth, 50Gb storage, five parked domain, 25 subdomains, and free SSL certificate. You can upgrade the plan when your website grows.





Select a domain name: It is an important step; you need to create a domain name or use an existing one. For creating a new domain name, you need to search the desired domain name. The blue host presents domains with various extensions. You can choose the appropriate one. If the domain name is available, then you promptly get a confirmation. All the domain names are free.





Generate your account – After creating your free .com domain name, you need to create your blue host account. You can register in it to get a free domain. Fill all the details and required information asked in the form fields such as first name, last name, business name, etc.





Without creating a blue host account, you will not be able to get a free .com domain.





Select your billing periods – Blue host offers web hosting for different periods such as 12, 24, and 36 months contracts. Each contract ranges differs.





basic 12 months cost you $5.95/ month

Basic 24 months cost you $4.95/month

Basic 36 months cost you $3.95/month





You need to choose the period of your plan, and the rates are acceptable only on your first contract. Blue host basic plans renew at $7.99/month. Now make payment for your chosen plan, you can pay via credit card or Paypal.





When you agree with the terms and conditions of the services, your account will be formed, and you will have a free .com domain name for one year with a free domain email address to up your business.





2. Hostinger

Hostinger also provides web hosting for free. It is one of the precise options to get a free .com domain name free for one year. It is the most suitable and favorite web hosting for those newbies who don’t have much budget to invest.





Most of the website owners trust Hostinger.com because it provides you websites with incredible speed and adequate security. The company hosts more than 29 million websites throughout the world in almost 178 countries.





Hostinger.com was founded in the year 2004, and the company is providing terrific services to the customers. And from the last three years, the company has doubled its growth. The company has a highly-skilled professional with the CEO of the company Mr.Balys Kriksciunas, and they offer you tremendous support to initiate your website from scratch to wrap up.





Advantages of taking free .com domain from Hostinger are:





It has data center in 7 regions

It offers you hosting plan at reasonable rates

Offers you the free domain name for the first year

Money-back guarantee in 30 days





Hostinger provides you different types of web hosting plans:





Shared single hosting

Cloud hosting

Premium shared hosting

Business shared hosting





One of the best plans for the newbies is Shared single hosting, which is available at just $0.99/month.

How to get free .Com domain name from hostinger.com

Hostinger offers three different ways to get a free .com domain name for one year.





The first way is you can get the free .com domain name from the limited-time promotion. Go to the official page and type your desired domain name in the search box.

The following way is to subscribe to one of their plans. Hostinger.com will allow you to register and search the domain name for one year when you select the plan.





It is not a free option. You only get a discount of 18% on the domain name.





The last method to get a free .com domain name is signing up for the free hosting platform and grab a free subdomain. It gives you various advantages like unlimited Bandwidth, PHP, FTP, cPanel, MySQL, and 100 MB disc space.





Hostinger offers you high integrity features like:





Unlimited PHP

cPanel

WordPress Acceleration

MySQL

Free SSL certificate





Hostinger is the most reliable option to get a free .com domain name.