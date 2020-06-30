Testing is an integral aspect of SDLC. All of us are aware of the rising demand for software testers and it will only increase in the future. Are you an aspiring testing professional? Are you aware of the various software testing techniques performed by testers all over the world? Let’s discuss all such testing techniques in this article.





There are so many different forms of testing that a detailed list would be hard to come up with. In addition, each method of testing usually includes a variety of variations that were produced depending on the testing strategy generated by the team. So, let’s continue to read more about it-





What are the software testing types?





Software testing has evolved over the years. Some people are still using manual testing while others have taken over automation testing. The two types of software testing are:





Manual Testing- This is a test procedure that is conducted manually without the use of software or automated scripting to identify defects. A test plan document is prepared which acts as a guide to the testing process to have full coverage of the test. Automation Testing- It is a testing methodology that checks and compares the real result to the anticipated result. This is usually performed by writing test scripts or making use of any test automation method. It is used to automate repeated tasks and other testing activities that cannot be carried out manually.





Functional Testing Types





Unit Testing- It is a method by which individual units are tested to evaluate if there are any issues made by the developer. This allows the developer to verify if the unit is producing the desired outcome or not. Integration Testing- In this method of testing a number of modules is combined to produce an output. In addition, if there is a relationship between the hardware and software modules, the connection formed will also be checked. This test is a part of both black box and white box testing. Sanity Testing- It is carried out to assess if the new version of the software works well or not. If the application fails in its initial phase then the device is insufficiently reliable for other testing phases. Then it is given a build or an application to repair it. Smoke Testing- It is a kind of software test that decides whether the build being deployed is stable or not. It aims to determine if further testing can be carried out by the QA team. System Testing- in this, the whole system has to go through the testing phase as mentioned in the requirements. It is a Black-box Testing based on overall requirement specifications, including all of the system's integrated components. Regression Testing- This is a type of test in which test cases are re-executed to verify that the application's previous code works well and no new vulnerabilities have been added by the current modifications. Acceptance Testing- The client performs an acceptance test to ensure that the result received is in accordance with the market requirements and that the consumer is delighted with the finished result. The client will accept the software when it is meeting the basic requirements.





Non Functional Test Types





Performance Testing- It refers to tests carried out in order to assess the system's compliance with recorded performance requirements. This test is carried out through a variety of performance and load tools. Load Testing- This test is performed under a particular projected load to understand the application's behavior. It is carried out to assess the behavior of a system, both under standard conditions and in extreme conditions. Stress Testing- It is software testing that verifies the system's stability and reliability. This test evaluates the device especially for its robustness and handling of errors under incredibly heavy strain circumstances. Security Testing- It is a form of software testing that reveals device vulnerabilities and decides if the system's data and resources are secured against possible intruders. This guarantees that the system and application of the software are safe from any threats or risks that may cause failure. Usability Testing- It is carried to analyze if the GUI is user-friendly or not and it determines the ease with which the customer can understand. A part of black-box testing, usability testing often tests the customer's performance competency.





Conclusion

Meeting the end-users expectations should be the goal. Making mistakes often hampers performance and hinders developers and programmers from creating a high-quality product. Hence, software testing is conducted every time to make sure that the quality of the product is maintained keeping the customer satisfied.





Various tools have been introduced in the market to carry out testing. Testers focus on either manual or automation testing. So, according to the requirements, tools are preferred and testing is performed. Tools like Selenium, Katalon studio are in high demand amongst the testers.





it is also essential that you are skilled at performing these tests and using these tools properly. So, read more about them, learn everything about them over the internet, take up online courses and then proceed further in your career. Remember, practicing is the key to whatever you do.