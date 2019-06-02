Vikas Arora loves pursuing excellence through writing and have a passion for technology. he has successfully managed and run personal technology magazines and websites. he currently writes for JanBaskTraining.com, a global training company that provides e-learning and professional certification training. His work has been published on various sites related to Oracle DBA, Digital Marketing, Big Data Hadoop, Java, Dot net, SQL, Data Science, Salesforce, AWS, PMP, DevOps, Business Intelligence, Project Management, Cloud Computing, IT, SAP, Project Management and more.