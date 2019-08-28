How DevOps Impact Mobile App Development Trends?

Mobile app industry is growing at a faster pace due to the technological advancements in this sector. Today, you’ll find millions of businesses shifting towards the trend of mobile app development to boost their overall profitability. Earlier, developing a mobile app required a lot of time and efforts, but now in the fast-paced world of the mobile apps, you can benefit from a software development method that aims to enhance your overall efficiency and flexibility-Devops!





What is Devops?





It is a modern software engineering platform that aims on effective collaboration between project managers, developers, and operational while lining up with enterprise business objectives. The traditional methods that were applied before Devops lacked coordination between Software Development, which led to additional time in development process.





But this new trend in the mobile industry has brought the development and operations team on the same page. In the outdated methods, developers used to write the complete code and then convey it to the operation team. By adopting Devops process, responsibilities have been equally divided among different teams with a single goal to achieve. Some of the benefits of Devops:





Enhanced customer experience

Continuous software delivery

Higher employee engagement

Fast resolution of bug fixes

More stable environment for quick deployments

Faster delivery of the product

Increased efficiency

More time for innovation





How to adopt mobile Devops?





Adoption of mobile Devops in your organisations is three thumb rules, which needs to be followed:





#Rule 1- Continuous Integration and delivery





The mobile app team should ensure the tractability of all the development assets including code, scripts, configurations, documents, text files, etc. One should practice continuous integration, which ensures that the code delivered by one team should match the code of another team. As Android and iOS are quite fragmented, so businesses should maintain code for both the variants.





#Rule 2- Testing and Monitoring





Mobile app development lags enterprise web apps in test automation. Most of the app testing is done on simulators rather than physical devices and testing on simulators is a complete manual process. In such scenarios, opting for automated platforms is an ideal option. There will be scenarios when a mobile app performs better in the test, but fails in live environment due to poor network, power, memory, etc. So it become imperative for developers to ensure constant performance monitoring by adding third-party SDKs to the app such as crash report, log, etc., to find the root cause of the failure.





#Rule 3- Quality and Delivery





Developers should strictly monitor every reaction and ratings on App stores for future enrichment and improvements, which results in constantly improving mobile apps.





What are the advantages of Mobile Devops?





1. Development of better applications:





Being a business owner, you know the importance of customer experience and how it will brand your business in the market. Mobile Devops enables immediate feedback and reporting, regression testing, and crystal clear development process, which results in quick troubleshooting of the errors, optimised customer experience, and faster fixes.





2. Instant release:





As we’re mindful about the fact that Devops increases the collaboration among different departments and teams and streamlines the information sharing process that results in faster release of codes.





3. Helps to reduce bottlenecks:





Devops provides a transparent process, boosting communication among various teams and helps in developing better products. Devops removes numerous bottlenecks such as:





Lack of ownership

Manual testing

Instability in workflow

Inconsistent development process

Poor communication

4. Helps you save time and makes resources efficient:





Quick delivery of features, updates, and new builds can be achieved if you have a stable operational environment. Devops process is all about automation, which is available with the code management for development tools and testing, and more for the actual monitoring of mobile apps in production.





5. Provide plenty of tooling options:





There are thousands of tools you may require to develop a mobile app. For any type of feature, there will be a tool for building, testing and deploying part of the application. And in Devops you’ll find plenty of apps and the major ones include CI, continuous deployment and continuous releases. This help boosts the overall efficiency of the mobile app.





Conclusion





It seems that Devops technology will immensely impact the mobile app industry in the near future, but it in a positive way.







