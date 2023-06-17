How to get more views on YouTube using the right strategy?

YouTube is constantly changing and evolving. Gone are the days dominated by funny cat videos and dogs on skateboards. Today YouTube is also a place for marketers.

Did you know? Over one billion hours is watch time of videos are watched on YouTube daily—that’s more than Netflix and Facebook videos combined.

But, here’s the kicker… 62% of businesses use YouTube as a channel to post video content—which is crazy!

Issues content creator faces while making content

1. Channel is not growing?

2. How to monetize the YouTube channel?

3. Should I make shorts or long-length videos?

4. Not getting enough views on videos even after the channel is monetized?

5. I have a copyright on my existing video, what do to know?

6. Should we hire some agency to grow my channel?

7. How Google ads can help in promotion?

YouTube content creators face a variety of challenges, some of which include:

Content Creation: Creating engaging and high-quality content that stands out in a crowded platform can be challenging. Creators need to consistently come up with new ideas, research, film, edit, and upload videos that are of high quality and appeal to their target audience.

Audience growth: Gaining and retaining a loyal audience is crucial for a successful YouTube channel. Creators need to constantly promote their content and engage with their audience to keep them interested and coming back for more.

Monetisation: Monetising a YouTube channel can be challenging, especially for smaller creators. YouTube's monetisation policies are strict, and creators need to meet certain criteria to earn money from their videos. Additionally, revenue from ads can fluctuate, making it difficult for creators to rely on YouTube as their sole source of income.

Competition: YouTube is a crowded platform, and it can be challenging for creators to stand out among the millions of other channels. With new channels being created every day, it's important for creators to find ways to differentiate themselves and create unique content.

Copyright and legal issues: Creators need to be mindful of copyright and legal issues when creating content for YouTube. They need to ensure that they have the necessary permissions to use any copyrighted material and avoid infringing on anyone's intellectual property rights.

Burnout: Creating content for YouTube can be a full-time job, and creators may experience burnout from constantly filming, editing, and promoting their videos. It's important for creators to take breaks and prioritize their mental health to avoid burnout.

How to get more views on YouTube?

Now let’s jump straight into the specifics of getting more views on YouTube.

1. Create compelling content

Simply identify what your ideal customers most want to know, and then create videos that meet their needs.

2. Encourage viewers to subscribe

The best way is simply to ask at the beginning and end of each video!

3. Create playlists to keep people watching

Why do playlists work so well? Auto-play. It takes effort to pull your attention away from videos you’re enjoying when they just keep playing

4. Promote other videos with end screens and cards

End screens and cards are powerful tools, so make sure you use them to present calls to action in your YouTube videos.

5. Understand the importance of ‘Watch Time’

YouTube rewards quality. The better your videos are, the more time people spend watching them. This will increase your watch time minutes and so YouTube will favour your videos and channel.