How to Migrate to Salesforce Lightning Successfully in 4 steps?

Salesforce Lightning- The blazing new version of Salesforce that had taken the entire world by storm. Why? Because of it's easy to use interface coupled with the speed of doing tasks that it enhanced. Let us see how you can achieve a smooth transition in Salesforce from Classic to Lightning.





Lightning Transition Best- Practices

Define Goals for Transition





Begin with a reasonable list of objectives for the Lightning migration. By laying out objectives and directing a high-level analysis, you'll set yourself up with a superior comprehension of how your framework would develop with the redesign.





Map Out Workflows





Lay out all current and new procedures and examining them by every team that will be influenced by it. Do this before moving onto making arrangements for improvement. If a group communicates dithering or worry with how things will function in Lightning framework, then this is the ideal opportunity to talk about that.





Run a Lightning Readiness Check





It is suggested that you run a Lightning Readiness check. It can help you to pick on potential unanticipated bugs or organization inconsistencies that you may have missed during the planning.





Test Your Goal





Cross check with the majority of your key partners to guarantee the new Lightning highlights you've arranged and assembled will achieve the objectives you have delineated in stage one.





Roll Out Lightning to Power Users





Begin with all progressions to Power Users only. This separates major unexpected issues in a Lightning movement and guarantees the usefulness lines up with what every user group actually needs.





Documentation





You need to guarantee that you have a reference list documented securely to guarantee the new usefulness discharge goes through easily.





Four Step Formula for a Smooth Lightning Transition





Introduce Lightning and Training





Utilize your documentation above to prepare all clients on the new Lightning usefulness before implementing the progressions in the whole association.





1. Preview with Migration Assistant for a good Lightning “test drive.”





Salesforce gives an out-of-the-box Migration Assistant that adds all articles and information to Lightning. It gives you a well-ordered guide on the best way to initiate Lightning Experience for your association and your clients; is a totally innocuous task; and all you need is five minutes to enact all procedure computerization, for example, work process, sharing principles, record types, page designs, and information. You can discover Migration Assistant in the Setup. Salesforce Migration Assistant allows you to make a Preview of Lightning Experience. That implies Lightning Experience isn't yet accessible for you or your association. Consider it like a decent test drive where you can check "out of the box" Salesforce usefulness and plan for the following stage before complete actuation.





2. Gap Analysis to examine the technical aspects





Run a Gap Analysis and look at the specialized angles. You gave it a shot, and it looks incredible up until this point, however sadly, there are a few gaps between Salesforce Classic and Lightning Experience. This is your opportunity to discover what was missed in the program change process, for example, missing default Visualforce pages, custom catches with JavaScript setting and a list tab. Notwithstanding when they are there, they look to some degree antiquated. In future discharges, they will cover gaps, yet until further notice, you can utilize this asset to look at what isn't yet done. Contingent upon the extent of your undertaking or whole association, Gap Analysis can take from a multi-week to two months. No stresses, however. There dependably exists a workaround, and you simply need to discover it.





3. Adoption Team – run end-user testing





Make an Adoption Team and run end-client testing. Pick a decent cross segment of clients in your organization, e.g., clients from different divisions, accomplices, deals reps, designers, and so forth., to evaluate the framework highlights. The clients ought to have some genuine encounter with Lightning so they can enable you to recognize missing pieces and traps in the changed over custom or standard applications. This is where ease of use and cutting-edge analysis come together.





4. Close all gaps, implement all features





It's an ideal opportunity to close all holes between the two releases of Salesforce as indicated by your needs, and afterwards execute all the new incredible highlights that Lightning offers: App Builder, Kanban List View, Sales and Service Console, new Dashboards and considerably more. This progression likewise requires a capable advancement group and joint effort with business to make sense of which pages can be changed over to Lightning segments, and which can be pushed to the following discharge. Slowly you will embrace all Lightning highlights that help your organization be progressively beneficial, close arrangements and cases quicker, and execute modern advancement arrangements in the new stage.





Conclusion





This is it. All these small tips and steps will help you sail through the ship of the Salesforce Lightning Transition. All you have to do is to be careful.




