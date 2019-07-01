







What are many young people asking startup questions? How to build successful startup? This article has a few compiled tips based on useful lessons from many startups and successful bosses. All are combined into one core principle: trying to create value, creating as much as possible, as quickly as possible.

Here are some practical and practical tips that I have gathered during my startup of Afiliate Marketing website startup, hoping to help you get started.





1. Collect information to start a startup













Determine the motivation of a startup





To start a startup, the first thing is to learn the information thoroughly. There is a solid understanding of how the company grows and how your job role relates to finding a measure of company rating. Then create a list of all the functions you can perform in your role to positively impact those indicators.





Learn thoroughly about startup products





Take the time to familiarize yourself with the product or application that you will work with. If it's a B2B product, look for reviews and talk to customers. If it's a B2C product, try applying it to yourself and your friends. Review the various features and make speculations as to why those choices were made.





Plan group work





You can use LinkedIn and popular social networks and find out who your colleagues are, their full names, find out what they do and how long they do it. Try mapping the organization and being aware of your position in that organization.





Build a startup culture





To start a successful startup, the first thing to do is build a startup culture for your business. First of all be a leader who understands the psychology of each member of the business. You need to understand the advantages and disadvantages as well as the requirements of the positions in the company. Thus, problems can easily be resolved.





Besides, you should also start the company's traditional setup, organize events on company founding, travel, camping, playing, ... generally doing things that make employees feel feel comfortable, proud, make them feel like they are part of the company. The important thing is to always create a smile in your business, no one can do their part well in a stressful, exhausting environment. Try to create a happy working atmosphere, so the performance will be better.





2. For a successful startup, keep the attitude of being a winner





No matter how much you have prepared for your work, there will be work parts that can only be done by learning, studying more. Knowledge gained from you is expected of the members of the team, but it only succeeds when you bring a desire to win against each other.





Each startup has different characteristics, below are some of the features that will make you a culture suitable for any development startup:





Guarantee responsibility when starting your startup project





Startups are seen as ships that often struggle to survive, when you notice a leak somewhere on the ship, don't ignore it, just because you think simply because it's not " your job". Even if you don't cause problems, try to take responsibility and fix it as quickly as possible.





Express attitude quickly





When people from large companies join small companies, they often assume that they will need several months to adapt their work before starting a practical, valuable job, you should assume that Your team is expecting to receive your actual value right on the first working day. So even if you are planning a 3-month plan to get used to your work, quickly find out which factors determine your skills, quickly bring your advantage over other members. Make friends with people around, find product information obtained from friends, join the company's social channel, find product defects to make new intentions. All of these will enhance your long-term goal with a startup company.





Confident in yourself is the key to starting a startup





Startup has never been an easy story, some people have succeeded the first time, but there are people who start many times but still fail. It is important that you do not become discouraged, encounter where failure failed there.





When something goes wrong the first thing is to be calm, not panic, believe in your own abilities, believe you can solve the problem quickly and perfectly. Because if you do not believe in yourself, but who believes you, but in the question of startup, apart from you and your partner, can you share with anyone? The outsiders are always stalking, waiting for friends, they wait to see how you failed, that's for sure.





Every problem has a solution to handle, let's say that you will be able to solve it all, then your startup boat will continue to sail.





3. Constantly building startup skills





Learning and practicing startup skills is essential to success. If you are active in online business or business development, learn to read body language and customer facial expressions.





Learning about negotiating skills is an important requirement when starting an online business startup. You must know how to get the best products at the lowest price and resell at the highest price. Negotiation skills cannot be obtained overnight, it requires you to study on your own, practice continuously.





If you are a market developer, look for the latest documentation on conversion rate or auto marketing. Learn about market trends, indicators. Another skill that's a little more difficult which is Code4startup but if you have it, you will be more confident in starting your own bussiness.





of attractiveness, competition rates, growth rates, sales trends ... In addition, you also need to learn skills to identify your customers through the information demographic, location, age, gender, occupation, ...





In addition, you also need to learn skills to accept failure when starting a statup. The market is increasingly fierce, especially for small businesses, failure is natural. There are many people who cannot stand the shock of failure, dare not accept defeat, so they cannot stand up, even disintegrate their startup. Failure is a good thing, so you can draw your experiences, know where you are wrong, to fix it there.





Hopefully, through the experience sharing lesson starting this startup, you will have ideas, motivation to work, to build your original business.