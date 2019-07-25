5 practical ways to jump-start a healthy change in your life





What you are doing everyday influence your long-lasting health. Whether you’re having an unhealthy lifestyle or you’re trying every day to balance your life, it will affect directly to your whole future, not only just your health but also your work, relationship, finance and your thinking. You understand exactly what you need to do to enjoy a heathier, happier life: Simple turn your screen time to the time for your friends, your family and yourself.





Spend more time for practicing, working out, reading, sharing and improving is all what you need to do to really live this life!





You should start by changing from the inside not outside. Often, the biggest difficulty is inertia which is come from the deep inside your body and your mind. It’s easy to understand that you still choose to drive to your nearby location instead of walking, let’s say, or reaching for a pizza instead of making your own meal with all the nutritious fruits





However, gradually practicing and training your body and your mind toward change improves your odds of success. Changing is never be easy, but it's not very difficult like you think that you cannot be another person, another better person, healthier and more attractive. Here are some strategies that can help you purchase your dream of completely changing your life, no matter you what you want to improve.





Stick to these 5 steps to shape your own plan.





Making a plan is easy, but implementing that plan is a real challenge. Let get started by splitting your BIG plan into tiny steps that can be much more efficient and easier to have the result.





1. Set up your goal













Having a big goal is very essential if you want to achieve anything. A big goal is a big motivation for your long-term goal. What will make you jump out of your bed every morning? what will make you stay on your track when you feel bad and very downhearted. That's not anything else but your Big goal. So, set up your Big goal, split it into some small one and try your best to complete every single one of them, you will succeed.





2. Go sleep and wake up early





Why this is so important? In order to achieve anything, you have to own abundant energy, But, where you can find this energy? It's right here, inside you. It's your health, the most important thing in your life. you want to travel, you want to be a football player, you want to experience more, then you have to have good health. Managing your time is very important, but managing your power is more than that.













There are 2 types of people, one goes to bed 2 hours late and wakes up 2 hours early. One has 2 hours of the end of the day, and one has 2 hours to enjoy a full-energy day! Which one do you want? Your answer!





3. Build a Healthy Meal













If sleeping early will feed your mental strength, then a healthy diet will boost your physical. You cannot deny this. A meal with half your plate veggies and fruits are full of nutrients that support good health which is leverage to complete your Big Goal. I'm not saying much about this, because there will be a lot of healthy diets on the Internet that you can follow, as long as it's fit for you. But remember, more veg and less meat is the recipe of a healthy diet.





4. Read





When it comes to reading, there will be numerous benefits of this. But I will point out something interesting about reading.













Books (Knowledge) are infinite but your time is limited. That’s point! If you spent your time to read the books that are not corresponding with your limited time, you will never be successful in anything. So, be clear in what is necessary for your career, your relationship, your health, your finance and your mind, you will succeed.





5. Write a book





Writing a book may sound impossible for you if reading and writing is not your cup of tea. Believe me, it’s not difficult like that. Writing is the best way to power your mind.













Write an article is not a problem, have a blog is quite difficult, but having a book is a real challenge. You will know how to implement the idea smoothly from the beginning to the end, maintain the primary plot and keep the readers feeling wanting to read more. Synthetic thinking is what you need to write a good book.

Furthermore, writing is when your thinking will be arranged logically, this will create some novel ideas for you to achieve the big goal.

But before writing, you have to read. Simply understanding, your ''input'' will decide your ''output''. You read from high-quality sources, your ''output'' is valuable. Remember that you have to read enough, then your output will be good enough for the audiences.





If you want to change the world you have to change yourself first! Everything great comes from the tiniest thing! Improving is a long journey, not a destination, so make that the most beautiful journey you experience.