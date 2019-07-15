Top 15 Healthcare Software App Companies in India/USA for Startups & SME's | 2019

With ever increasing demand of healthcare services, it is important that a huge number of the healthcare software organizations will flourish in India. With the wealth of a huge population, these healthcare software organizations will surely try to impact the overall healthcare sector.





The healthcare consulting organizations help the various patients connect with the medical services available. Medical software is important to the healthcare domain since it lets the healthcare service providers to manage and monitor the healthcare company as well as the patient’s data.





As per the research, the market value of health related software is supposed to reach about $30 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of about 7.4% from 2018 to 2023. Due to this, many companies are into developing healthcare software for better and improved health management.





So, in this article we are going to talk about the top 15 healthcare software companies in India and USA, who have taken the initiative to create various healthcare software for better improvement of the patients.





= Goodfirms, Glassdoor and Clutch ratings of the firm

= Organic ranking by Google

= Number and type of healthcare based applications that they have developed so far

= Client reviews

= Ratings provided by the employees and clients

= The popularity of the organization





Have a look at a small description of the top healthcare organizations as per the parameters mentioned above:





Now, have a look at the detailed information about these healthcare software app development firms:









Pricing: $25-50 per hour

Location: Delhi, India

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2002





Xicom is a reputed health and well-being organization headquartered in India. It is also well known for best web & mobile app development company in India. Founded in 2004, Xicom is committed to introducing products, services & innovative approaches that may promote healthier living & improve personal health in the local communities. Their objective is to help people live healthier lives.

Their core areas of capabilities comprise advanced technology, health & data information and clinical expertise which enable them to keep pace with the evolving requirements of healthcare industry.





They intend to address the biggest challenges in healthcare while also making sure that patients always remain at the center of their reliable and quality healthcare services.





Apart from that, they hold immense knowledge and experience in organizing healthcare resources to serve the specific requirements of local markets. They have also helped connect participants in healthcare by allowing a variety of interactions at an enormous scale. Their unique skills include collecting, managing and allowing data from reliable sources to translate to actionable information. Due to all this, this company is considered as top healthcare software development company India.





Services Offered: PHP app Development, Java app Development, AngularJs Development, Vue.js development, Full stack development, Blockchain Development.









Pricing: $80 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2004





This is one of the best medical mobile app development companies in India that provides healthcare solutions to businesses and startups. Over time, it has managed to effectively gain the attention of many popular brands.





Their only aim is to provide customers with the best healthcare mobile app services India, so that their users love it and make the most of it. Therefore, they are in the list of best medical app development companies in India.





The team works hard to fulfil the customer's necessities & provides a simplified healthcare application to the global customers. They have over 15+ years of expertise in delivering customers the healthcare app development advantages far and wide.





Services Offered: Blockchain Solutions, AngularJs Development, Python Development













Pricing: $70 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2011





Multiplier Solutions is one of the World's Top Pharmaceutical companies known for providing the best healthcare applications development services in India and USA.





Across various customers, they have constantly brought results beyond expectations involving in patient engagement, marketing strategy as well as ROI driven campaigns.





This organization has worked with several companies for creating healthcare solutions and products that exceed the expectations of their customers globally.





Services Offered: Full Stack Development, PHP Development, .NET Development









Pricing: $80 per hour

Location: USA

Employees: 50+

Founded: 2010





This company enables healthcare professionals as well as organizations to reinvent & optimize the digital capabilities in order to address the patient requirements in an efficient, collaborative and better way while meeting all the healthcare policies and standards.





This is one of the top hospital management companies in India known for providing effective and efficient healthcare solutions and services to all their customers globally.





Services Offered: Blockchain development, Node.Js development, AngularJs development





5. Appinventiv: Leading healthcare software app service provider in India





Pricing: $60 per hour

Location: Noida, India

Employees: 50+

Founded: 2015





This is another top rated healthcare app development companies in India. This organization has been providing technology services and solutions for the healthcare domain since 2015.





They provide end-to-end application development; helping drive transformation initiatives which connect caregivers to colleagues, patients to practitioners and medical providers to patient records for better care.





Their expertise in medical software solutions have made it one of the most reputed companies for providing best healthcare app development services India. They also guarantee compliance and safety with health IT regulations and standards.





Services Offered: PHP app Development, Java app Development, AngularJs Development, Vue.js development









Pricing: $65 per hour

Location: Noida, India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2000





It is a top healthcare software development company India. Their healthcare developers and programmers have all the knowledge of healthcare solutions and provide the best applications as per the needs and requirements of their customers globally.

They provide full array of web and mobile services from their offices in USA, Australia and India.

Apart from providing healthcare services, they are known for providing world class software solutions to their customers globally.





Services Offered: Java Web and app Development, AngularJs Development, Python Development, etc.













Pricing: $70-75 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2008





This US based company is known for providing quality healthcare mobile app solutions across the globe. They develop custom and best healthcare mobile app development solutions with a talented team that is known for providing high value through forward thinking and technology innovation.





Its 15-year ability in the healthcare solutions has made it a top healthcare consulting firms in India for startups & huge scale businesses.





They make use of pre-made modules for healthcare application development services, which include the execution of the most recent technologies.





Services Offered: Blockchain development, Node.Js development, AngularJs development









Pricing: $85-90 per hour

Location: USA

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2004





It is quite a good organization to hire healthcare app developers where all the needs of the customers are fulfilled as they are an excellent healthcare service provider and are also motivating & supportive too.





Apart from providing healthcare services to their customers, this company is also counted as one of the best software development companies in India.





If you are looking to hire app developers, this company has all the expertise in developing the perfect healthcare mobility solutions for your business.





Services Offered: ReactJs Development, AngularJs Development





9. RipenApps: (Trusted company for healthcare app solutions in India)





Pricing: $70-80 per hour

Location: India, USA

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2017





Over the many years of experience, RipenApps has been successful in gaining confidence from the clients as the best healthcare software app Development Company in India.





They strive together with healthcare providers to improve the quality of delivered applications and patient outcomes through mHealth app development.





This organization is pioneered and exclusive providing Remote Mobile Apps Developers, NMG Technology is offering many different Healthcare mobile app solutions and other web development services.





Services Offered: Full Stack Development, PHP Development, Python development









Pricing: $70-80 per hour

Location: USA

Employees: 50+

Founded: 2011





This agency is the best healthcare mobile app development company in India providing a wide variety of healthcare mobile web apps globally since its inception. This organization is well known for healthcare mobile app services India. This app development company comprises of over 300+ expert & dedicated app developers who provide best technology services across various business verticals.





They have a team of developers which creates easy to use and unique mHealth apps & software solutions for their customers which adds more value in their experience.





Services Offered: React Native Development, Java Development, PHP development









Pricing: $100 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2014





It is a leading healthcare software app development company based in Australia, US, and India. They have been helping new companies for awesome services over these many years.

Their team of advanced experts is quite experienced & is devoted to building magnificent healthcare applications for any organization.





Their apps comply and support with Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations.





Services Offered: React applications, Nodejs development, VueJs development, etc.









Pricing: $100-120 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 50+

Founded: 2010





This company is known to have gained immense technical knowledge for various healthcare applications solutions. With many years of experience in various technologies & varied industries, they have enabled their clients with multiple advancements.





Their expert team of developers and programmers help you present your business to the clients in an efficient and amazing way that provide high ROI & also generate greater revenue.





Services Offered: Java Web and app Development, AngularJs Development, Python Development, etc.









Pricing: $90-100 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2011





This organization is serving its customers from many years. The organization has accomplished a popular position globally. What's more, the main explanation for this achievement is the best method for offering planned and successful solutions for the global customers.





Their highly skilled healthcare engineers excel at troubleshooting, improving medical app functionality & interface design.





Not only healthcare app development, but this organization also takes up open source advancement, mobile app development and cloud framework execution. Moreover, the organization has always been known for worldwide customer base.





Services Offered: Services Offered: React Native Development, Java Development, PHP development









Pricing: $70-80 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2013





It is one of the reputed healthcare consulting firms in India. They have an excellent team of 1000+ experienced and skilled healthcare and mobile app developers.





Their experienced healthcare app programmers have expertise in Patient engagement apps, Medical app development, Medical software development, Healthcare CRM and many others.





It covers a huge variety of sectors and solutions with its skill sets. They also experienced team of developers who knows every package & technology inside-out.





Services Offered: ReactJs Development, Python development, Java development









Pricing: $100 per hour

Location: USA

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2013





This company is a responsive and an outstanding healthcare app development firm in India. They have years of experience in developing the successful healthcare applications.





Healthcare applications are accepted worldwide and help the patients in a better way. You can hire software developers at an affordable price from this company.





In addition to this, this firm also provide dedicated development teams to their clients on different engagements. So, if you want to hire dedicated software developers, you can hire this firm.





Services Offered: Angular applications, ReactJs applications, PHP development, etc





Conclusion:





This is the list of best healthcare mobile app development companies in India and USA 2019. This write-up will surely help you in choosing the best healthcare software app development company according to your specific requirements and needs.





All of the organizations which are mentioned in the article provide the development of healthcare applications in a particular budget. So, always make your choice wisely and make the best from your first launched healthcare application in the industry and market.