Link building tools are necessary for all website owners to improve their site ranking. This is because Google loves useful links. Hence, your website will come on the top of search engine pages or SERP. Here, we have listed the top 10 link building tools for bloggers, SEO professionals, small business, enterprises, and digital marketing agencies. They are free and premium products available online. Must use these tools to increase your link building strategies in 2020

Best Link Building Tools In (2020)

1. SEMrush

SEMrush is a popular link building tools and an online visibility software service provider. They have the best link building software 2020 with 5-million active users. This product is available as a freemium subscription. It is one among the link building tools, which is user-friendly for bloggers, website owners, SEO professionals and webmasters. By this, they have achieved an unexpected ranking of sites after using this tool for monitoring links, research on links and optimize relevant links. Pricing starts from $ 99 a month.





Features





You can implement link-building strategies on any niches.

This link-building tool helps in finding white hat links.

You can do a better analysis of your competitor’s backlinks.

You can do efficient link building with its reports and using matrices.





2. Ahrefs

Ahrefs is the 2nd best SEO tools in this world. It is one of the best link building tools to use by small website owners, bloggers and SEO service providers. It is also one among the backlink building tools preferred for all types of a web campaign. It is priced $ 7 for a week trial. Its agency pack is priced at $ 999, which is accessible by 5-users simultaneously. Its advanced pack is priced at $ 399, and the standard pack is priced at $ 179 only for a month.





Features





Ahrefs Link Intersect Tool is the finest to do competitors analysis.

It updates organically obtained links every 15-minute.

Ahrefs link-building tool is trusted for white hat link building.

It enables link building with an image strategy.





3. Serpstat

Serpstat is the 3rd among the link building tools from the user experience. It is a Ukraine-based SaaS company. Digital marketing service providers vote them as the best link building tools 2020 from across the globe. Thus, Serpstat is famous as an all-in-one SEO tool. It’s pricing starts from $ 69 a month, which is the best for bloggers. Its Enterprise pack costs $ 499, which is the best for digital marketing agencies. You can expect a higher ranking of your site after using this tool for unique link building.





Features





Serpstat’s broken link building tools are the best to use by all to analyze such inks are rectifying them from their website.

You can do better research to find links and the best backlink opportunities for your site ranking.

You can track along with your competitor’s, backlinks.

You can do better link building analysis on Unique outbound links, Linked domains, follow and no-follow links.





4. Moz Link, Explorer

Moz Link Explorer is one of the active link building tools by MOZ Software Company. This SEO tool is available as a SaaS product. This tool will help your site to avoid Google penalties and improve your site ranking. You can buy this tool as a marketing analytics software subscription. Its price starts from $ 99 for bloggers. Its medium pack is the best for SEO professionals. Its premium pack is the best to buy by digital marketing agencies. It is priced at $ 599. Moz offers 30-day free trial.





Features





This tool searches for link building sites with domain authority.

You can do better link building analysis with 36.5 trillion links buy using Moz Link Explorer.

You can check spam score on your website. It can avoid such domain links, which is banned by Google.

Moz Link Explorer helps you to do better link building analysis with your competitors.





5. SpyFu





SpyFu is a US-based search analytics software company. It is one of the link building tools, which offer limited link building searches by opening a free account in Spyfu.com. This user-friendly tool is the best to use by bloggers, small website owners, and SEO service providers to get a higher ranking of their websites. Its basic plan starts from $ 33 a month. This price is the most affordable, which is the one among the best link building tools.

Features





This tool helps you to deal with Keywords and link building for your brand awareness.

You can do a better analysis with your competitors on their shared links.

SpyFu helps you to get high-quality links by searching for link-building opportunities for your website.

This tool helps in black link monitoring.





6. Majestic SEO

Majestic SEO is online visibility and marketing analytics software subscription service provider. Majestic-12 Ltd develops this SEO tool, which is a UK-based SaaS developer. Since 2008, they are popular for having one of the largest link databases in their link building tools. Their plans and pricing are much affordable than its competitors. Their Lite plan starts from $ 49 monthly. Pro plan starts from $ 99 monthly. Its Full API plan starts from $ 399 monthly.





Features





This user-friendly tool enables web browser plug-in on Chrome.

You can access over 875 billion links by using this tool for as one among the best link building tools.

It has Fresh Index feature. It updates daily fresh links over the web.

It is one of the best free link building tools, which enables the website owners to do a proper backlinks audit.





7. Raven SEO tools

The Raven Tools, LLC develops Raven SEO tools. This is a SaaS product, and they use the cloud platform. They offer 7-day free trial of their link building tools. Yet, you have to login or open an account in raventools.com. Raven link building cost for small business is priced at $ 39 a month. Their startup plan is $ 79 a month. Their grow plan costs $ 139 a month. Raven’s Thrive plant costs $ 249 a month. Their lead plan costs $ 399 a month.





Features





It is one of the all-in-one link building tools for SEO experts.

It has an easy link queuing feature. This enables you to do better outreach link building for your website.

This tool helps you to find out your competitors links.

You can do effective link building with relating to keywords.





8. BuzzStream

BuzzStream.com is one of the web-based link building tools in online visibility and marketing analytics fields. This is the best outreach tool for any campaign. You can build better brand awareness and improve your site rating with this user-friendly tool. You can try a free spin and go for paid service. Their starter plan is just $ 24 a month. Their group plan is priced at $ 99 a month. The digital marketing agencies can avail their professional plan, which is $ 299 a month. Their customs plan is priced at $ 999.





Features





This tool helps you to outreach with top social media platforms.

It shows valid influencer metric by various links.

You can do better link monitoring and reporting.

This tool helps you to improve site ranking by contact information metrics.





9. BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is one of the best online link building tools available in the SEO field. BuzzSumo.com offers a 7-day free trial. Their pro plan is $ 99 a month. Their plus plan comes with unlimited searches, which is priced at $ 179 a month. Their large plan worth $ 299 a month is best for social media outreach. Their enterprise plan worth $ 499 gives you their links data for 5-years analysis. Hence, their plans are the best for bloggers, small business, SEO professionals, and webmasters.





Features





You can outreach social media links for any niches.

You can send e-mails from this tool to outreach your backlinks goals.

This tool can identify two-way links.

This tool is the best to use for content strategy plus link building to improve site ranking.

10. Linkstant

Linkstant is one of the best free link building tools available online. You can find your website rating is improving as your link building strategies works with this tool. This is a free tool for 3.5 years. Hence, you can log in with your Google account. It is also an affordable SEO tool, which cost $ 7 a month. Therefore, this pricing is the best for bloggers and small business. Yet, they have enterprise plans, which start from $ 27 a month.





Features





This user-friendly tool helps you to get free links.

You can get secure and high-quality backlinks.

You can do two-way link building analysis and with your competitors.

This tool helps you to outreach with social media sites.





Link Building Software - Conclusion

So these are the amazing list of software which you must use for increasing your link building strategies. This will help your website to rank in search engines.