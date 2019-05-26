List of Online Digital Marketing Tools Which You Must Use









From the online PDF editors to web analytics tools, we all have turned towards the internet to get help. Since the internet continues to play a massive role, it is no surprise why digital marketing continues to dominate the marketing sector.

Despite the popularity, only 58% of digital marketers remain successful in achieving their goals. The rest of the 48% fail not because they lack certain tools but because they choose to ignore the positive impact that the digital tools have. So, if you find yourself in the latter group, here is a list of all the digital marketing tools that you need to use right away!

1. OptinMonster

OptinMonster is a lead generation tool that generates more leads, converts visitors into customers and increases your overall revenue. It is a digital marketing tool that aids in creating and sending targeted email campaigns. With various email templates to choose from, OptinMonster provides you with an easy interface that ensures maximum conversion.

2. Google Keyword Planner





We all know how important keywords are when it comes to online marketing strategies. Keeping this in mind, Google Keyword Planner is the best tool that enables the marketers to perform deep keyword research and find the best combination of words that appeal to online users.

Additionally, it is a free tool which will allow you to use keywords in your PPC and SEO campaigns.

3. SEMRush

With keyword campaigns, online strategies, and the never-ending competition, digital marketing can be a tough market to break into. However, it can all be changed with SEMRush as it does keyword research, tracks the keyword strategies of your competitors, and creates various backlinking opportunities.

What makes SEMRush a great digital tool contender is the fact that it also deeply evaluates your blogs to find out how search engine friendly it really is!

4. Google Analytics





Google Analytics is the best digital marketing tool since it communicates meaningful patterns by analyzing the users’ data and activity. It provides you with unique reports that contain useful information about your online visitors and the marketing channels they have used to reach your platform.

With the help of Google Analytics, you can have a better idea in terms of lead generation, sales, conversion, downloads, and more.

5. LeadPages

LeadPages is a landing page builder that also helps in crafting lead generation campaigns. With over hundreds of templates to choose from, LeadPages offer mobile-friendly templates, easy customization; all of which ensures maximum ROI.

6. MeltWater

The first to introduce digital monitoring and AI-driven media intelligence, MeltWater keeps a track of how, when, and where your business is mentioned online. It uses real-time, AI-driven analytics to help businesses learn digital marketing trends and optimize their businesses accordingly.

With that being said, it provides you with a report that lets you know how far you have come in terms of best-performing keywords and other similar trends. You can also use this report to judge your performance against your competitor.

7. BuzzSumo

The communication gap between the buyer and the seller is always responsible for the bad online experience. When consumers find it difficult to communicate their problems or feedback that is when they will be turned off from your online joint. BuzzSumo strives to erase this problem out of existence.

Apart from telling the best performing piece of content, it also tells the entrepreneurs about the queries that their consumers have. Simply enter your brand name and it will show you a list of concerns that people have against your services/products. With BuzzSumo, you can shape your content strategy in such a way that it clears away your users’ concerns.

8. Facebook Page Insight





A digital marketing strategy without the inclusion of Facebook is an amateur move. This is why you need Facebook Page Insight in your marketing strategy as it informs you about the recent and previous user activity on your pages. The total number of likes, post reach, total user engagement, and every user-related activity is displayed in this tool.

9. Qzzr

Interactive posts on social media experience the most user activity and Qzzr just lets you do that! It helps you create quizzes that can direct the online traffic to your website. These personalized quizzes can also be shared on your social media profiles. From there, you can get rich customer profiles, increased engagement, and a chance to analyze each response to see which user has the potential to convert and likewise.

10. Google Trends

Want to catch up with the latest trends dominating the search engine? With Google Trend, you can get access to location-based data and keywords that are trending near you. From the long-tailed keywords to the short-tailed ones, it gives you a pretty good idea of what your competitors are using and the ones which you could use in your content strategy.

11. AgoraPulse

Having a separate profile on each of the social media platforms is mandatory. But who says that you also have to manage them separately? With the AgoraPulse, you can manage Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram with ease.

Additionally, it lets you create and schedule posts, analyze your social activities, engage your users, and much more.

12. Slack





Slack is a digital tool where workers come to be productive. Simply hook up this tool in your organization and you are ready to go. Your team can discuss projects, benefit from the integrated tools, and search the conversation history to catch up with what they have missed.

It is a complete digital tool that has made online collaboration easy for every organization.

13. Evernote

With your mind going through millions of ideas daily, it can be difficult to hold on to the useful ones. This is where you need Evernote. A productivity digital tool, Evernote captures all your thoughts in simple notes and syncs them. This means that you can enter your ideas in your mobile and complete them on your laptop.

With this, we bring an end to our list of online digital tools. Many of the successful entrepreneurs have kept almost all of these digital tools in practice. So if these tools are working in their favor, they could also work in your favor. So, install them, benefits from them and let us know what you think!



