Are you looking for Best Mailchimp alternatives In 2020 then you are on the right place. Mailchimp is an essential platform for marketing and is highly helpful for the growth of the small business. The all-in-one marketing platform facilitates client communications. Also, the current pricing changes for Mailchimp are not so user friendly. For instance, if you are login through, you can sometimes face issues to edit the templates or face display issues. Also, Mailchimp has some limitations like it cannot bulk delete more than 100 contacts at a time.

Mailchimp can be more costly for some people, and they may look out for other cheaper options. In other cases, you may look for an application that will offer more features than Mailchimp. For all these reasons, it may be prudent to opt for a good Mailchimp Alternative. In this article we will talk about some of the best Mailchimp Alternative for 2020:





Best Mailchimp Alternatives (2020)

1. Aweber

This is the best Mailchimp alternative with a responsive design to help you to increase your sales volume. 24/7 customer solutions help in providing timely responses to queries and concerns. With Aweber, you can have 90percent of your marketing words sorted, and the remaining 10 percent can be done quickly by you. You can access the vast library of pre-built email templates to impress your clients' look into the features below:





Features:





The visual email editor and detailed segmentation options give Aweber a competitive advantage over others

The Atom App allows an accessible collection of emails, and the drag and drop email and landing page designer will enable you to create custom emails and landing pages in just a few clicks.

This app lets you access multiple reports from your mobile device, and hence it is a good Mailchimp Alternative.

The Aweber capture page builder helps you create visually stunning landing pages that help you get more website visitors. This is highly useful for the small and mid-sized business





2. ActiveCampaign

This is another popular MailChimp alternative that facilitates marketing campaigns. This app lets you reach your targeted clients easily and boost your sales. The pricing is affordable, and there are no setup fees. The pricing options are flexible, which allows you to pay monthly or yearly. The pricing starts at nine dollars per month. The most prevalent version is the professional plan, and you can enjoy all the benefits at only one hundred and twenty-nine dollars per month. The costliest version is two hundred and twenty-nine dollars per month





Features:





Offers a formidable marketing automation function that allows you to do marketing like a pro without much of a manual intervention

It has an excellent contact management system that makes it highly attractive to the B2B organizations

This tool allows sales and CRM automation which helps you to keep track of your leads

Customer service automation is another powerful feature that lets your customers enjoy the best customer service.

3. Emma

This popular Mail chimp alternative facilitates marketing campaigns and helps you design marketing emails like a pro. With the help of this application, you can manage and organize emails across several locations. This app even triggers targeted email based on your customers; hence, it helps you make targeted communications. This app helps you to write a personalized email for every subscriber. Let’s check the features in details





Features:





The design qualities of Emma templates are fabulous and let you get the attention of potential clients. For this reason, it is an excellent Mailchimp Alternative.

The dashboard helps you to visualize the performance data and helps you to understand your mailing score.

The Emma pricing is quite affordable, and the pro starts at eighty-nine dollars a month.

It has an easy interface that even allows novice users to utilize this like a pro.





4. Constant Contact

This app provides the best email marketing service for small start-ups and non-profitable organizations. The best part is that it can function with the famous worries plugins like OptinMonster, WPForms, and more. The pricing is quite affordable, you can access the excellent features by spending only twenty to forty-five dollars per month, and if you are a WPBeginner, then you can utilize the Constant Contact Coupon code to get a twenty percent discount. This cost-effectiveness makes it a popular Mailchimp Alternative





Features:





The drag and drop editor allows you to create professional email newsletters in just a few minutes.

The primary email automation features allow you to send automatic welcome emails to the new subscribers. These automation features also track user behaviors and help you to send emails based on their usage patterns. Similarly, these emails are resent to the non-openers.

It has a vast library of helpful resources that aids you under challenging tasks and hence it is a good Mail chimp Alternative

The 24/7 customer support team is quite efficient, and they provide timely responses to your queries and concerns.





5. Sendinblue





This app is a one-stop solution to all your marketing needs and is undeniably a good Mailchimp Alternative. Using this tool, you can enjoy the plethora of services at affordable pricing and increase your sales volume to a considerable extent. Advanced features like SMS marketing and live chat software makes it a popular Mailchimp Alternative. The tool is so easy to use that even novice users can effectively generate powerful marketing campaigns and create a marketing newsletter.

Features:

This power pack app is filled with the beneficial tools which help you in all your marketing needs like creating email newsletters, SMS campaigns, email marketing automation, etc.

The automation solution tracks the behavior of users and sends email communications accordingly.

You can access some of the features for free, and for advanced features, you need not burn a hole in your pocket as you can access all the elements by spending only sixty-six dollars per month.

The easy to use template builder allows you to create marketing campaigns.





6. GetResponse

This powerful Mailchimp alternative allows you to create fantastic email content in just a few clicks. This powerful app lets you increase your revenues with the help of conversion funnels. The engaging email contents help you to transform the anonymous connections into loyal fans. This app enables you to boost online sales and help you reach the pinnacle of success. Let’s look into some of the exciting features of this app:





Features:





It has powerful integrations that facilitate secure connection to apps like Wordpress, and Magento.

The landing pages are handy, which helps you to capture more leads.

The customer support team is highly efficient and agile 24/7. They speak eight languages and help you in the timely resolution of issues.

The GetResponseConsent field allows your contacts to provide their consent as soon as they sign up.





7. Mailerlite

The built-in reporting tools help you to analyze the marketing campaigns and help you to become an email marketing expert. Through this tool, you can enjoy the latest features, like landing pages and automation. The software is incredibly progressive and works on all devices. The simplicity and user-friendliness of the app let you create marketing campaigns effortlessly. You can start with the forever free plan and upgrade when the subscriber list grows. The premium plan will cost you only a hundred dollars per month.





Features:





It comes with an email editor and pre-made email templates for different campaigns.

The sturdy landing pages and embedded sign up forms help you to capture more leads that convert into sales

The personalization features allow you to target many users and get more responses

This tool will enable you to run A/B split tests, which improves your marketing campaigns.





8. Moosend

It is 30percent cheaper than Mailchimp, and hence it is the best Mailchimp Alternative. If you have thousands of subscribers or less, you can use this app for free, and the paid plan starts from ten dollars a month for up to fifty subscribers. The landing page builder helps you to create landing pages easily. You never miss a lead with the signup forms. You can increase your open and click-through rate by the list segmentation option





Features:





Allows a free forever plan to access limited features. The advanced pay-as-you-go feature allows you to pay when you send without any extra fees. The sophisticated automation options make this tool a great alternative to Mailchimp. Also, you can enjoy excellent customer support through the knowledge-based webinars and video tutorial support

With this app, you can get unlimited customer segmentation even as a free user.

If you own an ecommerce business or agency, then mastering the list management becomes a cakewalk with this powerful app.

You can get free email newspaper templates and a drag and drop editor





9. Dotdigital

This app is a good Mailchimp Alternative; the cloud-based engagement platform integrates with the entire underlying platform. The drag and drop email editor allows you to create marketing content like a pro. The product recommendations enable more conversions. You can enjoy a free 14-day trial where you can test all the features. You can request a quote to get a detailed pricing plan. Let’s check the highlights below:





Features:





Send automatic messages that allow you to get more customer attention.

Automation builder is easy to use

Real-time APIs and integrations allow capturing valuable leads.

The communication and segmentation tools help you to reach targeted customers.





10. Mailjet

This is one of the best Mailchimp Alternative. The simple and powerful service helps you to boost your sales. The SMTP server can be reset in minutes, and you can send billions of emails to reach the inbox. Some of the leading brands trust Mailjet for their marketing needs. By using this app, you can also do marketing like a pro. Revolutionize your email experience; get more leads and a better ROI by using this app.





Features: