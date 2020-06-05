How To Make Money On The Side By Utilisation Of Your Free Time

If you want to make money on the side so it doesn't actually have to be that more complicated. You can make money from home or on the side of your job. We all have some extra time so we can utilise that time to make money from home to earn extra income. In this article, I am going to tell you 5 easy ways to make money on the side so keep reading this article "How to make money on the side" till the end.





1. Work As A Virtual Assistant





The best way to make money from home is to help others to complete their task as a virtual assistant. If you are dedicated and can easily manage your time then this is the best option for you. You can find virtual assistant work that is suitable for you from Upwork and Indeed.com. You can work easily for any person around the world but you must have good communication skills and good command of English.





2. Online Teaching





If you are passionate to share your knowledge with others and wants to make money on the side then online teaching or tutoring is the best way for you. You can use go to a website like Skooli, Tutor Me and Tutor.com that provide a great resource to make an entry into the online tutoring.





Apart from this, you can also search for online tutoring work on Upwork and freelancer. You can become an online tutor of your field subject for instance if you are an MBA graduate then you can teach a business-related subject or if you like music then you can become music online tutor. This way also help you to make money from home by giving you extra time.





3. Sell Your Work On Fiverr





If you really want to make money on the side then Fiverr is the best platform for you. Because you can sell your work here easily. With the help of Fiverr, you can make money from home by selling anything from your skils.





For instance, if you are an Interior designer than you can give 3D modelling services or if you are a graphic designer then you can give design services. This is the best platform nowadays.





4. Blogging Is Very Popular Nowadays





The blog is an amazing way to make money on the side and one of the best way to make passive income. You can do blogging from around the world but before this, you have to give your all efforts to make money from blogging.





You can start your part-time blogging career by choosing a particular niche. Again we are going to take an example of MBA graduate that you have a good knowledge of business than you can start a blog for business-related advice and case study on a company like Udaan Business Model, PUBG Business Model etc. You can choose your niche according to your knowledge and skills.





5. Digital Marketing





Digital marketing is very popular nowadays because of internet users is increasing day by day. Today many businesses even small scale business are promoting their product and services on the social media platform.





You can make money on the side by doing digital marketing or you can opt a particular niche like you can become a Digital Marketer of social media platform like Instagram, Whatsapp Business, Facebook etc. As a digital marketer, you can run an ad campaign on different social media platform or sometimes you have to use your customer digital platform.





But if you are handling a business social media platform of your customer than don’t shift their account on modified social media account like Whatsapp Plus, OG Instagram, GB Whatsapp etc. Because these types of application can leak your client data.