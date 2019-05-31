OST to PST Converter to Migrate Exchange OST to Outlook PST

Get best OST to PST Converter to export, convert and migrate Exchange OST to Outlook PST to save offline data. The software allows to transfer and open OST data in Outlook in various situations. It allows to move OST 2 PST for enterprise as well as for home users.





If you are struggling to convert OST to PST with attachments, then here you got your solution which resolves your issue in couple of clicks. The software allows you to export offline OST data into Outlook PST format in various situations like crash of Outlook, server downtime, malware attack, accidental account deletion, and many more. In that case, users need to move their offline OST data into PST format and import their data in Microsoft Outlook.





Before proceeding further, it is necessary to know about OST and PST file for some non-technical users. It is more helpful to understand the file conversion process.

Learn About OST & PST File of Outlook

OST File: - OST stands for Offline Storage Table which is created automatically when Microsoft Outlook is installed in the system. It is the replica of mailbox folders saved in Exchange server. In several cases, it enables user to work in an offline mode too and then it synchronizes the entire changes when the MS Exchange server is connected on next time. It is useful when there is no internet connectivity.

PST File: - PST is another file extension of Microsoft Outlook which is known as Personal Storage Table. Each and every configured account of Outlook have its own database in the form of PST. It PST, it contains personal folders like email messages, attachments, notes, calendar entries, predefined folders like inbox, outbox, contacts, sentbox, and much more.

Top Reasons to Migrate OST to PST Format

However, in many cases users will need to switch their OST data into Outlook PST format. Sometimes, due to server downtime OST data is not synchronized with the Exchange server. In that awful condition, users need to export OST to PST format by buying trustworthy tool. There are plenty of reasons are occurred which forces user to transform offline OST data into PST format to import inaccessible OST file in Outlook. Some of the common issues are: -

xxx.OST file is not a kind of OST file.

Unable to open Outlook data in offline mode.

When users are unable to open a folder which causes set of folders could not be opened.

Accidental removal of the configured account in Outlook is another reason to export Exchange OST data to Outlook.

As OST file is equivalent to Outlook PST format, so users can prefer to transfer OST data into PST format. So, user need to convert orphaned OST file to PST file which is accessible in Outlook.

What Is the Default Location of OST and PST File?

However, when users are looking to convert OST to PST format, then users need to find out their OST files. It depends on the version of the MS Outlook that you’re using. Outlook stores PST file is stored at: C:\users\username\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Outlook

Users will get the OST file in the same AppData folder unless depends on the Outlook version of users.

To open PST file in the Outlook system, users need to follow these steps: -

In order to find PST file, users of any Outlook version i.e. Outlook 2016, 2013, 2010, etc. need to open Outlook.

Now, click on the “File” in the menu and choose Account Settings.

In the next window, click on “Data Files” tab and select desired account which needs to be open.

Now, click on “Open File Location” button.

In the new explorer window, users will get their PST file or OST file whatever was selected.

How to Convert OST to PST Format with Attachments?

However, there are several software are available in the market but users need to buy the perfect utility. We always recommend you to choose best OST to PST Converter for perfect conversion result which is suitable for home users as well as for large organizations or enterprises.

To open OST file in Outlook, users need to follow the simple steps to convert OST 2 PST format.

Download OST to PST Converter and launch it in the system.

and launch it in the system. In the first interface, users need to choose “Select File” or “Select Folder” button to choose OST file from the system.

In the second step, choose “Select Destination” button to save the outcome PST files at your targeted location.

After completing both steps, click on the “CONVERT” button.

Advantages of Using OST to PST Converter