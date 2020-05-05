Remote Ecosystems for Digital Operations – A Shift from ‘Choice’ to ‘Necessity’

The ideal face of living has changed. From following the traditional norms of working on weekdays to socializing on weekends, everything today seems to have been statued. The viral outbreak of the COVID-19 has forced everyone to stay behind their doors, isolate them, and practice something that we call social distancing.





It is not just a region, locality, or city. Instead, every city of every other country has been lockdown for an indefinite period of time. As the virus continues to spread, additional measures could follow the ongoing lockdown.

Considering the fact that the pandemic has caused tremendous damage to both, life and living, the decision to halt all activities is unquestionably the best that could be done. However, one could not deny the fact that limiting all activities would have serious repercussions. Where at one end, people are running out of cash and finding it hard to survive, the corporate sector is grappling with infrastructural boundaries to reinstate their services.

In unprecedented times such as these, digitization remains as the sole saviour yet not all have the potential to put digital tools to use. Though there is a multitude of organizations that have already adopted a digital ecosystem, some were skeptical about its efficacy and so the digital gap.

Nevertheless, what we mean to portray here is how digitization can help businesses reinvigorate their undertakings and adapt to the changing times.

What The Top Tier Organizations Are Doing?

Before we move ahead to see how digitization is playing poker with the businesses today, let us have a look at what the top scale companies are doing or what solutions have they adapted to survive in the current times of uncertainty.

Setting up WFH Culture: As all industries, organizations, and offices are shutdowns, businesses are facing its tool. To deal with, organizational leaders have instructed their employees to set up a remote work culture. Every employee is equipped with the needed hardware/software to work from their home, eliminating the distancing barrier, and embracing the digital ecosystem. Virtual Teams: While work for home happens in a standalone environment. How do these people collaborate? The leaders have a solution for this too. Online channels and digital platforms are being used to set up meetings, conferences, and webinars. This ensures all members of the team are on the same page, enhancing productivity. Remote Training: Organizational institutions have also leveled their approach to imparting knowledge. Thousands of educational organizations are now leveraging cloud platforms to host virtual classes for students worldwide. This helps them keep up with the norms of social distancing and also facilitate learning.

Pretty fascinating, right?

Amidst all of these, one thing that remains common is a remote team. Whether it is in the educational segment, businesses, or corporate offices, remote teams are what make digital interaction possible and apparently successful.

So what is a remote team?

Defining the Trend: Remote Teams

Remote teams could be anyone from an architect to a consultant, an employee to a project manager, a development agency, or a digital solution company. In the lamest way, the remote team comprises people that are all working as per their convenience from their homes. What makes them a team is their virtual interaction and collaboration with each other on a timely and regular basis.

All of the members have the same end goal. Suppose that you have a team of five members working on a project. Each of you has a separate task assigned to take care of. At the end of the day, all of you connect over a call to share the progress of your work and communicate information that you consider important. This real-time collaboration acts as the fuel to remote working.

Why Remote Teams Are Growing

Besides being hit by the pandemic and being forced to go digital, remote teams have a plethora of features and benefits that account for their widespread acceptance.

Enhanced Productivity

The first and most important one is the rise in employee productivity. As employees have the ease to work at their own pace, and at times suitable for them, the work quality dramatically increases. Remote work gives them the space to choose their work hours and strike a balance between all. Employees commute for a minimum of two hours every day. This decreases their potential and drains off their energy. On the other hand, staying at home gives them ample time to work more and better.

Time Utilisation

If done effectively, remote working adds more hours to everyday work. When you have teams at different and distant locations, you can keep your business running 24/7 without interruption. What you as a manager must do is track every activity of your employees and regulate workflow every now and then. It is seen that remote teams have the potential to outperform traditional ones.

Help Maintain A Work-life Balance

Employees or professionals that visit offices every day spend a considerable amount of time in office. Often, they trade their time with money, forgetting about their own personal life. It's like a pendulum oscillating between home and office. For employees such as this life doesn't mean much. Not to mention the fact that as time passes, their work Efficiency decreases. Contrarily, adopting a remote work culture gives employees the freedom and flexibility to balance their life with work. This leads to rise in employee satisfaction and as it goes, a happy employee is the best asset of an organization.

Conclusion

Having said all of the above, it might seem that remote work culture is the new normal and definitely it is. However, in order to unleash the true potential of your remote teams, constant vigilance is required. As much as these tend to be fascinating and effective, they are vulnerable to an array of challenges.

Given the current face of business, every organization is expected to embrace the remote work ecosystem but while doing so, they must be careful in how they deploy the solution. Along with seamless interaction and timely collaboration, security should be a top concern. So, be wise before you rise.