10 Super Tools Online For Brain Enhancement

You already have everything to succeed in every task you undertake in a ‘Super Box’ called Brain. When you have the right key to open it and use it properly, the magic unveils as success for your efforts. For this, it is important to keep your brain active, alert, and smart to make the best of the opportunities you confront. In earlier days, people followed several ways to enhance and empower their brains, such as crossword puzzles, quizzes, memory and brain games, and so on.

In today’s digital world, enhancing your brain comes handy with amazing online tools and Apps. Here are 10 super tools online to work out your brain and be at it best.









1. Fit Brains





Rosetta Stone Fit Brains is a fun way to improve language skills, fine-tune pronunciation, and learn the correct accent of words. With clear instructions and a variety of games and challenges, Fit Brains is an excellent App that makes language learning easy, fun, and interesting.





2. Pearls in School





Pearls in School is an initiative to educate children about the fascinating process of pearl culturing and oyster life cycle. The program offers a series of lessons for different age groups and different parts of the world to understand and learn more about oysters. The program helps students learn how oysters create amazing pearls, and the lessons are easily downloadable from their website.





3. Elevate





Honored by Apple as ‘App of the Year in the USA’ in 2014, Elevate is an interesting App loaded with educational games to improve learning, reading, writing, boost self-confidence and productivity. In this personalized App, you can track your performance and improvement across various skill groups.





4. Phonemic Intelligence





Phonemic Intelligence or PI is an innovative brain enhancement program founded by Dr. Baskaran Pillai to improve brain functioning and learning. This unique program is a proven Sound Science based on short sounds called ‘Phonemes.’ Upon regular practice of these Phonemes, it is demonstrated to have a constructive impact on both academic learning and social behavior. Phonemic Intelligence is an amazing brain improvement technique that can be practiced by both students and adults to improve memory power, creativity, intuition, and innovation. PI has been adapted as a learning technique in schools worldwide and has shown to improve the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral makeup of the brain. With LIVE webinars, training modules, and interesting brain games, PI is a must-try for students and adults to gain a super-intelligent brain.





5. NeuroNation





NeuroNation is a personalized training program with over 30 targeted exercises to strengthen your brain and make it fit and smart for success. The brain training exercises offered by this website aim to improve memory, increase the thought process, avoid distractions, and logical thinking. NeuroNations’ brain exercises are being used successfully in the prevention of stress, exhaustion, and Dementia. Explore to improve learning and cognitive ability with brain fitness exercises developed with scientists of the Free University of Berlin.





6. Khan Academy





Khan Academy is a non-profit that provides free education to students, teachers, and adults through exercises, videos, and practice quizzes. This website has a personalized dashboard that makes learning anything easy and interesting for students from around the world at their own pace. The site also offers tools for teachers to identify gaps in their students and support them with tailored instructions. Be it kindergarten classes, history, math, SAT, or more, Khan Academy aims to provide the best and free education to every student from any corner of the world.





7. Happify





Happify is an amazing site that can help you overcome negative thoughts, stress, and turn them into positive ones for a happier life. With effective tools and programs developed by leading experts and scientists, Happify helps you take control of your thoughts and emotions, and improve your mental health and wellbeing. Try Happify for a wide range of engaging games and activities that can be accessed anytime, anywhere on your phone, computer, or tablet.





8. Lumosity





Lumosity has both a website and App that makes brain training easy, personalized and fun. It helps you make your brain fit every day with fun games, progress tracking, and rich insights and feedback on your cognition and memory power. You can pick your focus areas to be trained with interesting brain exercises developed by scientists. Work out your brain daily with Lumosity for improved skills, strengths, memory, and focus.





9. Brain HQ





If you have problems with remembering names, facts, or info from your recent past, then Brain HQ can help you. Brain HQ is the brain training HeadQuarters to exercise your brain to be at its best so that you won’t leave behind any single fact from your mind. You can practice brain exercises at different levels on your phone or laptop on the go. You can also set personal training goals and try different games several times to achieve your goals easily.





10. CogniFit





CogniFit helps you identify your cognitive needs and deficiencies and create a personalized regime based on your individual needs. The program offers personalized brain games and exercises that assess to improve your cognitive skills like memory, focus, thinking ability, etc. Real-time monitoring to track your progress can help you progress and improve brain performance.





Explore your favorite brain enhancement tool to empower and strengthen your ‘Super Box’ for a better and brain-fit you.