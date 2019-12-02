Sanjay Kumar of Memestic Shared 5 Tips for Young Entrepreneurs to Start Off

By Neha Kapoor
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Sanjay Kumar

Image Credit: Sanjay Kumar

The reality is that you can easily do numerous things with less hassle at a young age so as to start a profitable and better business. On the off chance, if presently your mindset is not ready for starting a business then also you can, with less efforts, do many things at a young age. What? Can learn things that can boost the growth of the business later on!


Nowadays, generally every person’s dream is to start their own business and no doubt, there’s nothing wrong in that. What can be much better than doing work for yourself and under no one as you will be your own manager? 


Obviously, bouncing into the world of business can be quite scary particularly if you have seen that the majority of new companies fail. Fortunately, the reality is that failure rates of start-ups are not that much high particularly if you make utilization of correct strategies to start your business. 


So, now the question is what youthful entrepreneurs can do to improve their probability of success? Sanjay Kumar of Memestic has shared few tips that young entrepreneurs can follow. Let’s dive into these amazing and useful tips!


  • Find your passion


The successful start-ups no doubt are established by individuals who are avid about the things they do. Think about your passions! Work really becomes interesting when you do things you love the most! List few things you really adore the most. For instance, if you like painting then you can try becoming a great art dealer or if you are fond of music then create an app focused on music etc. 


The fact is when a person does something with full confidence from their heart then victory will run towards them automatically. When one does something, they are not really comfortable with then there are chances that it may result in failure. 


Take enough time and don’t rush. Try numerous things first in order to discover what you like the most and then begin the journey of an entrepreneur. This what makes different entrepreneurs successful. 


  • Know your market well 


Failing to comprehend the market is the topmost reason start-ups fail. In order to increase the likelihood of success, you first need to research the target market thoroughly before launching the business. 


Might be you are wondering why, isn’t it? This will only help you in identifying vital attributes like value point as well as advertising messages. The better a person comprehends their target market; simpler it can be to evade expensive misfires. 


  • Get your finances in order 


While numerous start-ups enrol the assistance of angel speculators for running the business, you can’t think that you will also get that kind of monetary assistance. Numerous entrepreneurs have to make use of their own assets to begin their company. It implies you must do all that you can easily do for improving your monetary situation. 


Start with building credit and try to pay off complete student loans as well as other debts. It will help you only and makes the process of getting the loan easier that you may need for your start-up. 


  • Find a mentor


Running any business whether small or big requires skills as well as expertise. Don’t try to take any decision on own which is related to your business. So, in such a case, finding an experienced mentor is what you need! 

Mentors had already gone through these phases in their time and they have enough knowledge as well as experience to help you make better business decisions. Make use of alumni networks, meetings as well as other resources in order to form valuable connections. 


  • Tune-up your business knowledge


You might be eager about your huge plan; however, this innovative vitality is not sufficient. Successful businesses generally require a skilful team of people so as to manage funds, tasks, manufacturing, advertising and so on. 


Take your time to improve the IQ of your business and search for likeminded people who are eager to join your group. By giving the same amount of attention to business things just as the inventive side can help you in establishing foundations for your start-up that persists. 


Wrap Up


Hope you have enjoyed reading this article and it helped you in knowing more about the tips shared for young entrepreneurs to start off. 


For a young entrepreneur, starting a business is exciting yet challenging too. Follow the above-given tips shared by him and reach the heights of success you always dreamt of. 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Neha Kapoor
Blogger | Freelance Writer @ Let's Earn Money Online

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 Mistakes Every Startups Should Avoid to be Successful

Mirror Review

It's okay to fail sometimes

Swetha Krishnan

Amazing Self Motivation Hacks Whenever You Feel Demotivated

Thomas Salzano

5 Credible Content Marketing Strategy That Will Skyrocket Your Public Engagement

MahdiAli Khanusiya
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Do Movies Impact our Societies

Rilind Elezaj

How Important Is Marketing To Your Taxi Business?

Premjith B P K

5 Tips on Using Stock Photos for Your Company Newsletter

ais linn

5 Credible Content Marketing Strategy That Will Skyrocket Your Public Engagement

MahdiAli Khanusiya

Why Financial Intelligence is Important

Bhavin Patel

Top 5 Young Entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020

Neha Kapoor

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore