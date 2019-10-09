A

Top 7 Financial Management Tips for Small & Medium Business

Financial Management Tips for small business and Medium enterprises

By Parul Rani Sagar
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Financial management is the most powerful tool to look ahead and keep track of improvements in the business. As a business owner, the overall business growth from diversification of product lines to reaching new markets depends on sound business decisions. The effective financial management software adjusts direction for future and helps to find out way through challenging times. It is the best way to know you make profits.

Here are tips for managing small business finances:

1) Track all tax-deductible expenses:

It is essential to track expenses on how your business is doing, tracking everything revenues, expenses, profitability, cash, debts that helps to keep a handle on the financial pulse of your business. The expense management software helps to easily and quickly keep a track on expenses. Also, it provides the expedient way to get timely expense reports from your employees. 

2) Maintain an employee expense policy   

With cloud-based cash flow management software, you can effectively monitor and maintain an expense policy. A properly implemented policy will save organization valuable time and resources, as well as helps to protect against fraud and compliance breaches. Without an effective policy, the organization leaves itself open to spiraling costs and legal risks.

3) Separate your personal and business accounts

Do not intertwine your personal and business accounts, even if you are starting your business split up into two parts. Treat your business as a viable entity. Maintain separate checking accounts or use business credit cards. The business finances come in a very handy way, keep track of when you use personal items for business purposes. Educate the employees and partners to roll down doing it with you. 

4) Invest in the most appropriate online tools

The integration of invoicing solutions substantially reduces administrative costs, drive efficiencies across the businesses by fully automating AR/AP processes. The cash flow software for small business enables global businesses and their suppliers to eliminate process inefficiencies, build strong mutually beneficially relationships and free up cash. This accelerates and simplifies the complete processing of incoming invoices.

5) Follow-up for client payments

Payment policy must be added to each invoice before sent out to the client. This might prove effective in case you don’t have to follow client multiple times. Be patient and understand the financial strength and credit history of your clients. Automated reminders can be set with the best financial management software. A happy client-vendor relationship is a key to timely payments. Always speak to the client in a positive tone and make sure he is completely satisfied.

6) Analyze category wise expense reports on a weekly basis

Having access to expense data is beneficiary for faster analysis and action. The expenses can be controlled much more easily and effectively then. Proper management of expenses helps to take control of your business finances and will definitely help your business to grow.  

7) Set an outstanding limit for each client

Getting more clients and referring them is the key to successful business. A business can only run with the regular inflow of cash and the value customers bring to their businesses. Follow up with the prospects and give free services in the first instance. Get to know more about the prospects that will help you win businesses.

CONCLUSION

Managing finances and cash flow should be a fundamental part of your business strategy. It is essential to understand the numbers in your business, to keep your company running in right time. The good financial management software makes you easy to plan, forecast, chart and chase company’s money. As the business grows, your financial management needs will continually evolve. Using the tool ensures that your business continues to develop financial capabilities to achieve its full potential.

The right tool can help you decide what your financial priorities are!



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Parul Rani Sagar

Recognized for her variety of initiatives to embed social and environmental issues in rural areas. Her creative and niche composition has won many hearts. She has an absolute command on planning and execution of educational programs and more. She has experienced building large, audience based, readily comprehensible text that focuses on page views, clicks and lead generation. She is a strong believer in on-going development. Follow her Facebook page for latest content updates and more: https://www.facebook.com/SocialCreativeEnterprise/


Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to check your voter identity card details online

Vinay Chinna

6 small business ideas with little to no investment

Neha Gupta

A career in the government sector or the private sector? Which one is better

Salman Noorani

Top 10 sites to order digital photo book in India

Sarika Goel
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Digital Tools and Scalable Concepts Change Video Marketing?

Mayur Bhatt

5 Incredible Teen Entrepreneurs That Are Inspiring

Neha Kapoor

From AI to Motion UI: What trends determine the future of web development

Diana Smyrnova

Get Ready To Build Your Legacy With These Eminem Quotes

Kunal Bansal Chandigarh

Outlook on The Internet of Things (IoT) and Healthcare

Robert J. Smith

7 Must-Have Skills To Become A Successful Digital Marketer in 2020

Ramya Kishore

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore