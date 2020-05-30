PR enthusiast Shruti Dahibavkar shares 5 reasons why online reputation management is important

By Neha Kapoor
30th May 2020
Shruti Dahibavkar

Online reputation management popularly known as ORM is a process of monitoring, identifying, and influencing your digital reputation and credibility online. Since everything is digital these days, maintaining a reputation online has become the need of the hour.


Shruti Dahibavkar, Co-Founder & CEO of Millennial PR and Digital, Mumbai, who has expertise in public relations and digital marketing says that having a good reputation is important for the growth of an individual, brand or business.


An employee turned entrepreneur, Shruti Dahibavkar started her journey as a PR executive in one of the leading entertainment PR agencies and has actually got a chance to operate in a team for numerous popular characters from the home entertainment and Bollywood market.


Over the years, Shruti Dahibavkar has gained proficiency in the field of public relations, digital marketing, content writing, ideation, and Online Reputation Management. She holds a master’s degree in Entertainment Media & Advertising and has an experience of four-plus years.


Presently, venturing into the Gujarati Film market and has actually effectively worked as an independent PR on Gujarat’s first-ever horror-comedy entitled Affraa Taffri. Shruti is likewise dealing with other popular celebs like Sacred Games popularity Jatin Sarna aka Bunty, Haseena Parkar popularity Ankur Bhatia, Dhollywood starlet Khushi Shah, director Viral Shah, director Rehan Chaudhary, Gujarati vocalist Bhumik Shah and numerous others.


Coming from a strong digital background, Shruti Dahibavkar shares the top 5 reasons why ORM is must these days: -


1. Brand image and credibility


People tend to search for a particular brand or an individual more than ever these days. If they see that a brand has a slew of negativity, it will be a red flag and they will be prone to have a negative mindset about you. In such cases, a clean ORM often helps in increasing brand value and credibility. The tricky thing about the brand image is that, at the end of the day, you can’t fully control how each visitor or customer will perceive your brand. With the help of a strong brand image, both online and offline will certainly influence the audience to a large extent.


2. Online insights


Gossip, speculation, and rumours have destroyed great names in the past. Today it’s very common to see a celebrity or business with an associated scandal to simply vanish.


During a crisis online it is very common to have inside information available but is often leaked to external sources before reaching all of the essential channels. In today’s technology-driven lifestyle with access to the social web in our pocket, news travels fast, especially if it’s negative. It can take seconds to collapse a brand that took years to build.


3. Showcasing your best side


In this case, social media often plays a major role. Having a well-built social platform with an updated profile will help the consumer to know you well and build a right perception.


4. Sales/consumption


Be it an actor or a brand, a clean online image automatically pulls the consumers and thus resulting in the increased sales or consumption of a brand. An actor who possesses a clean image in the market if often accepted more than the ones who are involved in controversies.


5. Goodwill


Effective online reputation management helps in adding value to the Goodwill of a particular brand or an individual which has been built over the years.

