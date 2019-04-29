Top 10 Mobile Apps Development Companies in Chennai





Generally all the businesses and companies wish to own a mobile app that is designed and developed on time, strengthening their reputations. The average use of mobile apps within user’s community is becoming imperative on day-to-day basis pattern. This sums up to the need for mobile app companies to establish partnership among google play, amazon and apple stores.





In addition, every businesses and start-up’s wishes to take advantage of mobile app solutions and expects themselves to create the trend setter for implying success in quick time. It becomes a common interest for companies to know about the best of mobile apps companies to make up for a hire. Further they wish to discover the best of app developer who can get life to their business apps and then build their brands stronger.





Here we have a compiled list of Top 10 Mobile Apps Development Companies that can effectively handle start up’s to enterprises thoroughly.





Top 10 Mobile Apps Development Companies

Way2Smile Macappstudio Hakuna Matata Solutions Contus Colan Infotech Pyramidion Ideas2IT Teamtweaks Smarther Mavinapps





1. Way2Smile





Way2Smile is one of the highly ranked Mobile App Development Companies located in Chennai reviewed by Clutch. We have designed over 100+ Mobile Apps built using Android and iOS mobile platforms. Way2Smile Solutions have a large number of client base which is categorised into 100+ different Portfolios. Our app developers are always keen in engaging with the clients and plans ahead for developing mobile apps that resonates to contemporary trends.





Founded: 2010





Employees: 10 - 50





Clients: ManageTeamz, Sandhai, CheckNet, NIOT, Paragon, FastPayee, Paragon Private Health, Aavin, PonPure Logistics





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.way2smile.com | Email: bd@w2ssolutions.com | Mobile/WhatsApp: +91 733 877 3388

2. Macappstudio





Macappstudio is a mobile app development company that received the accolade and award for being the best developer from Intel Software Division. Macappstudio provided one of the most intelligent screening solutions that offered Visual Medical Data for diagnostics purpose. They make use of digital platforms and then deliver faultless services in various different sectors and portfolios. It has around 120 apps built over individual platforms and mobiles thereafter.





Founded: 2012





Employees: 51 - 200





Clients: Intel, Cognizant, Wipro, CISCO, Astro, Charter





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.macappstudio.com





3. Hakuna Matata Solutions





Hakuna Matata is a digital transformation solutions provider enabling many businesses and customers to take advantage of Mobility Technology. Silicon India has rated our company in the top 10 mobile apps development companies listing for the customer support services that we offer. Hakuna Matata focuses on developing mobile apps that are compatible on smartphones, tablets and laptops. We have created over 250+ portfolios with our developers exhibiting proficiency in designing apps for Android and iPhones exclusively.





Founded: 2006





Employees: 51 - 200





Clients: Dinamalar, Vanguard, Roca, Manitou Group, Saint-Gobain





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.hakunamatata.in





4. Contus





Contus is a mobile app solutions company that specialises in Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud Platforms. We are experts in Android & iOS developments and we provide apt mobile app solutions that can resolve complex problems at a much faster pace. Our team of mobile app developer’s work in custom designing and deliver Products and Services for over 40+ Clients scattered across the globe.





Founded: 2008





Employees: 201 - 500





Clients: Daimler, Mahindra, BharatBenz, JCB, Accenture, The World Bank, Infosys, Hyundai





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.contus.com





5. Colan Infotech





Colan Infotech is an offshore IT services provider that have presented a no of Mobile App solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprises. We design the mobile apps integrated with attractive user interface and engaging digital experiences. Our developers are highly competent in meeting the requirements of the clients and businesses. We produce some of the ingenious mobile apps that ultimately aims in driving a constant growth in user and revenue.





Founded: 2009





Employees: 201 - 500





Clients: Readipro, My Physio, BookingPal, WooTrix, Rideversity





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.colaninfotech.com





6. Pyramidion





Pyramidion Solutions mainly focuses on delivering mobile apps for enterprises IT solutions. Our primary business is focused on building mobile apps in Android and iOS platforms. Irrespective of the business requirements, pyramidion team of app developers are well experienced in designing mobile & web apps, ecommerce website and digital marketing services. We provide the business edge in serving customers and improving brand values.





Founded: 2013





Employees: 51 - 200





Clients: Kohler, Siemens, The University of Adelaide, Yorozu, Casagrand, Secude, Bacardi





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.pyramidions.com





7. Ideas2IT





Ideas2IT Technology is a high-end mobile app development company that sculpts elegant solutions for SME’s and Enterprises. We have a good no of app designers and developers contributing their expertise in Android, iOS and Windows platforms. We are accustomed to digital technology revolution and produces mobile and web apps for over 400+ projects. We have our portfolios in e-commerce, BPM, Custom CRM, Supply Chain and Aviation industries.





Founded: 2008





Employees: 201 - 500





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.ideas2it.com





8. Team Tweaks





Team Tweaks Technologies is a professional mobile app development company that specializes in Android and iOS platforms. We build mobile apps that are aesthetically designed and efficient in performance to attract more user and increase business profits. We have experts on mobile app designing, programming and internet marketing specialist who work earnestly in making brands a huge success.





Founded: 2009





Employees: 10 - 50





Clients: Shopzoola, PartHut, RZKU, Jobbipush, Hyret, Camion, LetsGoe





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.teamtweaks.com





9. Smarther

Smarther Technologies is an award-winning mobile apps development company that produces end-to-end mobile app solutions in Android, iOS and Windows Mobile OS. Our app developers and engineers are technology savvy and in-so-far have built around 250+ mobile apps that spans across many different companies. Smarther Technologies is currently serving Mobile App products and solutions to 20+ countries worldwide.





Founded: 2011





Employees: 10 - 50





Clients: Apollo Pharmacy, Letzwapp, Pire consulting, Textmunication, Novastar





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.smarther.co





10. Mavin Apps









Mavin Apps is a highly ranked mobile app development company that owns 100+ portfolios under multi-disciplinary companies. Mavin Apps work with their clients and understand their mobile app requirements to build the strategy for producing business apps. Our designers and developers engage consistently in delivering high quality Android, iOS, Hybrid and Gaming Apps on regular basis.





Founded: 2011





Employees: 10 - 50





Clients: Alpha Street, Weather Scope, Moneyfan, Groupr, Pirate Bingo





Location: Chennai, India





Website: www.mavinapps.com





Conclusion





These are all the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Chennai that responds to you in quick turnaround times and deliver mobile apps according to customer’s interest. Prudently select a company of your preference and then delegate app development project to get benefitted instantly.





