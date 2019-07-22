EDITIONS
Step by Step Guide for How to Download Form 26AS

The Form 26AS contains details of tax deducted on behalf of the taxpayer (you) by deductors (employer, bank etc.). So, TDS deductions that are given in Form 16 / Form 16 A can be cross checked using Form 26AS.

Raju Choudhary
22nd Jul 2019
The last date for filing income tax (ITR or ITR) form is July 31. After this, filing an ITR may also require a penalty. It is important to file the ITR form as soon as possible. However, some documents like Form 16 and Pan Card will be needed. Apart from this, form 26AS will also be required while filing the ITR. Income Tax Department Already release ITR Forms for filing Income Tax Return. Let's know about this form ...


Actually, Form 26AS is the tax statement form yearly. This form contains information about taxes given to you by the government. These information happens since you are filing an ITR file. If you have received income tax refund in any financial year, then this form also gets its details in this form.


What you mean to say is that you can know the exact position of your income and tax with the help of Form 26AS. With this, information about tax deduction is also available. Understanding the easy language, when filing income tax returns through this form, you can see the details of all taxes in one place.


The following details have been provided in 26AS statement:


  • Advance tax, Self-Assessment Tax and Regular Assessment Tax paid by self
  • Tax paid through Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or TCS on behalf of users own presence
  • Refund issued by the Department to self
  • Information received from various agencies on high value transaction carried by self.


This statement is presented yearly, which reflects the transaction of the concerned year. 


How To Download:


To download this form, first you have to visit the https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home link. After this, on the home page, you can click on the 'View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)' tab on the left side. Login ID and password must be submitted here. If you are a new user then you have to register yourself.


  • Step 1: Logon to the 'e-Filing' Portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
  • Step 2: Go to the 'My Account' menu located at upper-left side of the page ⇒ Click 'View Form 26 AS (Tax Credit)' , User is redirected to TDS-CPC Portal
  • Step 3: View the disclaimer ⇒ Click 'Confirm' ⇒ Agree the acceptance of usage ⇒ Click 'Proceed'
  • Step 4: Click 'View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)'
  • Step 5: Select the 'Assessment Year' and 'View type' (HTML, Text or PDF)
  • Step 6: Click 'View / Download'


After this you will be on the Traces website. Here you can download the statement of 26AS form after entering the assessment year. After downloading Form 26AS, you should verify it with the relevant document. These include Form-16, TDS Certificate, Form 16A, etc. After this you can proceed with the process of ITR filing.

Authors
Raju Choudhary

Raju Choudhary is a Product Manager at caknowledge.com, passionate about technology and innovation. Having a background of commerce, he also loves to lead people with his easy going interaction. Loves travelling, reading and sports which make him upto date always.

