Steps to Take When You Have Been Involved In A Road Accident

By Chris Porteous
12th Sep 2019
If you are unlucky enough to be involved in a road accident, causing you to sustain injuries, it may be possible for you to bring a claim, if someone else is at fault.


This area of law is known as Personal Injury Law, and it is crucial that you take relevant steps to help you ensure that your claim will be successful. A Personal Injury Lawyer will be able to help you should you decide that you wish to go ahead with legal proceedings.

Step 1

If you are involved in an accident and maintain consciousness at the scene, then try to relax and stay calm. It's essential to try and work out your physical condition and call emergency services if you feel it necessary. This may prove to be very helpful should you decide to bring a claim.

Step 2

By calling the emergency services. This means that your accident and injuries will be logged on an official file. Also, a note of any injuries sustained as a result of the accident will also be logged. If you do end up pursuing the matter in court, then a police report will prove extremely helpful to you.

Step 3

It's essential to get as much information as you can from the other party involved. If it's an automobile accident, for example, then get details such as vehicle registration, driver's license details, insurance details, plus names and addresses of any witnesses to the crash.

Step 4

Do not be encouraged by anyone at the scene to take responsibility for your accident. Avoid phrases such as "Im sorry" or "it was completely my fault." Even if you feel like you were partially to blame, avoid saying anything that may affect a potential claim.


If you do need to speak to the police, stick to the facts and keep things brief.

Step 5

Most people today carry a mobile phone with them. If you do, then try to take as many photos as possible, if you are physically able to do so. Include pictures such as the scene of the accident, any vehicles that were involved. Be sure also to get photos of the severity of any damage. You may also wish to get pictures of any injuries that you may have.

Step 6

Try to keep a written log of what happened. As the weeks pass, it's possible that you may forget critical points if your accident. So you should try, if possible, to keep a written note of what happened, exactly as you remember it, as soon as possible after the accident.

Step 7

If you are injured in an accident and decide to pursue a claim then it’s important that you hire an experienced personal injury lawyer.  According to Diamond and Diamond Lawyers “There are many things to worry about in the wake of an accident including paying your medical bills, keeping on top of your treatments and adjusting to life with your new injuries”. 


By having an experienced lawyer onboard and a professional helping you with your case, may take some of that worry away.

Step 8

If you are contacted by a representative of the other party involved, do not be tempted to make any statements to them. Simply advise them that you have sought representation and any communication should go directly through your chosen lawyer.

Step 9

Keep a track of any expenses that you may incur as a result of your accident. The reason to keep them is that it may be possible to claim some, if not all of your expenses back if you successfully win your case.

Step 10

Try to avoid discussing your claim with anyone, including posting details on social media. If you wish to bring a successful claim, then it's important not to share any information which may become known to the other party involved in your case.

Final Thoughts 

The steps above will help you to succeed in making the most of any potential claim you may bring against another party. Remember that adequate compensation will be an important part of making sure that you make a full recovery of any injuries that you may sustain, should you be involved in an accident.


If you want to make sure that it is worth pursuing a claim, there are a number of online tools which can help you to calculate your claim.  It is worth noting however that these are not always accurate and it’s always best to seek professional legal advice by engaging the services of a reputable law firm.


    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.
    Authors
    Chris Porteous

    Chris Porteous is the CEO and Co-Founder of My SEO Sucks, which takes a tech-based approach to search, social and content marketing. Through his firm, Chris has developed AI and Machine Learning algorithms to optimize inbound marketing strategies for clients around the globe.

