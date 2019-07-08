Strategies to Avoid Test Anxiety in College

The transition from high school to college life is not easy for every student. The biggest and deepest impact on the students during college life is emphasized by test anxiety and time management. In college, students work on their strengths and try to learn new academic skills. Most of the students find difficulties in learning and grasping knowledge. It is not essential always that your study habits during high-school also fits your college life. To prepare yourself for upcoming situations, you should follow some strategies and build new habits.





Let’s talk about test anxiety.





Students often go through situations in college life, where they face test anxiety. With persistence, patience and dedication, one can easily overcome such problems. Moreover, with a few strategies, you can rescue yourself from all problematic situations and can alleviate your stress.





1. Prepare yourself for tests adequately: Without putting necessary time, it is not possible to achieve good marks for the test. Every exam and test require equal consideration, dedication and focused time for preparation. If you avoid attending your classes, you may suffer loss. Make a daily routine for reviewing your coursework and completing homework. If you are left with an important essay submission due to lack of time or some other reasons, get essay help online to accomplish your task within the deadline. You cannot achieve success with cramming so it must assure that you understand every concept taught to you by your tutors or professors in-depth.





2. Eat healthy breakfast: Breakfast is the first meal of the day and it is very important to have a good diet in the morning. You can have any of the 12 best foods to eat in the morning, like, eggs, yogurt, oatmeal, fruits and nuts, protein shake, or coffee. Caffeine intake should be restricted. You can have it sparingly but an excess of coffee can tend you feel anxious.





3. Walk or exercise: On the morning of your test day, you should go for a walk. Also, you can do a few exercises to release your stress. With morning walk and fresh air, you will feel relaxed and your spirit will calm down. Exercising increases the blood flow and makes a person more active, so it is good to exercise daily.





4. Deep breathing: Practice deep breathing to reduce anxiety. You can perform breathing exercises anytime, anywhere, when you feel tense. Early morning and before going to bed are considered the best time for deep breathing.





5. Complete sleep: Sleepless nights can harm you mentally as well as physically. If you want to be resourceful and alert all the time during the day, you should have a complete sleep of at least six hours. Especially one night before the test day, go to bed early and get plenty of sleep.





6. Be affirmative: Why do you feel anxious? Are you afraid that you may fail in the test? If yes, then you are lacking here. Before the test and exam, many thoughts come to the mind. All depends upon us how we are seeing the situation and how we react. If you will think that you will achieve ‘A’ grade as you have done so much hard work, then you will definitely get closer to your goal. A negative mindset can lay you back. If you are facing any negative self-talk, counter it with affirmation and positivity. Make sure that you are confident enough to show what you have learned and use every opportunity of tests wisely.





7. Learn even if you fail: Students fail sometimes in a test and it is not a big deal if you learn from it and don’t repeat the same mistakes again. Life is all about learning lessons from every experience even if it is victory or failure. Never give up on the situations just because you failed once.





8. Ask for help: With the evaluation of technology, you can get every information on fingertips. For example, if you find any difficulty in academic essay writing you can seek essay help online. There are online materials, online tutors, and many other resources available for students. Take advantage of your college teachers and get assistance with any task that you find difficult. You can also improve your scores with private coaching.