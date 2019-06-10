Most recently IGloble Software Solutions had a privilege to work with a leading Public State Transport Department in India to resolve its complex business issues. The department had been incurring heavy losses on it’s day to day operations for a long time.
To help the client resolve it’s business problems, IGloble consulted & devised a 3-Year roadmap to turn around the profitability curve. In our approach to dig deep down to the core problem, our team adopted following steps:-
IGloble executed this plan of action using proprietary On-Board-Diagnostic(OBD) devices on transport buses & virtually connected them with the authority using its cloud-based solution. The technology intervention helped in determining the root causes. After analyzing the operational patterns, our team diagnosed multi-fold reasoning behind low profitability:-
To address the above-mentioned factors our AI enabled platform assisted the management in decision making as follows:-
The results of the aforementioned steps have been remarkable as they help in solving not only business complexities but also helps the client achieve sustainable goals by reducing emissions. Some of the tangible & intangible benefits are as follows:-
A lot of public and private state transport systems in India face the challenging tasks of maintaining profitability & sustaining optimal operations. We at IGloble strive to redefine the landscape of smart transportation.
We are an innovative company working to create a platform to transform data into usable information for faster and smarter insights and intelligent decision leading to higher value creation for our customers.
With a team of domain experts, data scientists & engineers, we are solving some complex problems incurred by the automotive & aviation industry.
Our global presence lies in India(New Delhi & Pune), Hong Kong & USA.
We are an innovative company working to create a platform to transform data into usable information for faster and smarter insights and intelligent decision leading to higher value creation for our customers.
With a team of domain experts, data scientists & engineers, we are solving some complex problems incurred by the automotive & aviation industry.
Our global presence lies in India(New Delhi & Pune), Hong Kong & USA.