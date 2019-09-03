Not very long ago casinos attracted a huge crowd. From small dingy casinos to opulent, 5-star ones there have been many doing brisk business only some years ago. It was a big deal to win a jackpot in gambling and only those with experience could often boast of such wins. You must be wondering why we are talking about casinos in the past tense. Aren’t casinos still there? Have people stopped gambling? Yes, casinos still exist and no, people haven’t stopped gambling. But some things have changed. Gambling is still hugely popular the world over, but casinos are having to compete with new players who have completely changed the gambling rules and its popularity.

Size of the online gambling market in 2017 and 2024 (in billion U.S. dollars)





Technological innovations have always improved businesses and industries. But if there is one industry that has seen an overall change thanks to technology it is undoubtedly gambling. Today the Internet has allowed people to play poker and other games without ever visiting a casino. They can simply register on an online platform and play. One of the main reasons why online gambling has taken precedence over casinos is because on these platforms people have the opportunity not only to win big but also to earn privileges and bonuses. But that does not mean casinos are any less popular. The technologically superior casinos are doing brisk business the world over and are not showing signs of slowing down.





There are several technological trends that the gambling and casino industry is currently witnessing. In this article, we shall be talking about some of the trends that are completely changing the rules of the industry.





GPS and RFID

Technology has been able to make such a huge impact on the gambling industry primarily because of the popularity of smartphones. Now everyone has a smartphone and is thus invariably connected to the world. People are so hooked to their devices that it has become their de-facto source of infotainment. Gambling has found a new lease in this era of smartphones thanks to two specific technologies – GPS and RFID. Global Positioning System (GPS) and Radio Frequency Identification System (RFID) are in-built in almost every smartphone. These casinos are able to locate high rollers and offer them personalized services at the earliest. In turn, it also lets players spot the nearest casinos without difficult.





Facial Recognition

Gambling is popular because it gives financial benefits. But where the money is involved, sleaze and crime are commonplace. Casinos have for long-handled cheaters who would infiltrate their playrooms without being recognized. Players would also have to constantly worry about their security. Thanks to facial recognition technology casinos are now safer. This technology is not only precise but also effective. The modern devices that are installed in casinos come with in-built facial recognition tools which make it almost impossible for fraudsters to compromise the system. With facial recognition in place, casinos have become much safer and are attracting more players than ever before.













Artificial Intelligence





Artificial intelligence technologies have given rise to several potential applications in security. To safely play from the confines of your house with the help of a smartphone app is the latest trend in the gambling industry. Remote betting and online gambling have become very popular not only because of the convenience that mobile apps offer but also due to AI. Most mobile gambling apps rely heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI). This not only helps gaming companies offer personalized experiences to users but also makes the entire process seamless while providing the security to casino with monitoring systems. With the path-breaking AI technology in place, mobile apps are collecting data and processing the information they gather to offer optimal user experience. Players using mobile apps can now expect better bonuses and playing options because the system helps them play to their powers.





Whether you play in a casino physically or opt to play via a mobile app, one of the biggest concerns has always been security. Thanks to technology the gambling industry is safer today than it ever was. Your chances of being a victim of fraud are reduced with the technologies in place.



