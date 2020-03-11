Do you ever feel like just picking your backpack and exploring every wonder that this world has to offer? If this question just triggered your senses, then know that it's time to plan another vacation. For those who have been thinking to take a refreshing trip around the world but are struggling to decide the places to visit, here I make it easier for you by listing the 10 awe-inspiring monumental grandeur that should be on the checklist of every traveler.





Man is a great artist and you will surely believe that when you witness the wonderful creations demonstrating strength, beauty, and splendor. So you may take out a pen and paper to pick the monuments that excite you just by reading about them and then you will be all set to make bookings.

1. Christ The Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Situated on the top of Mount Corcovado, the grand statue of Christ The Redeemer is surely to give you thrills just by looking at it. Even if you’re not religious, you must visit there to witness the amazing combination of artistic work and creative engineering. The 38-meter tall statue looms over the city with Christ’s arms outstretched in benediction. The state-of-the-art structure is sure to take you by an astonishment once you get close to it because of its magnificence. You can hike your way up to Mount Corcovado exploring the forest and wilderness that will add to the adventure.

2. The Pyramids of Giza & The Sphinx, Egypt

If the thought of traversing the desert on camelback in search of hidden archaeological treasures ever gave you an adrenaline rush, then Egypt should be your next travel destination. I am sure you cannot resist the urge to visit The Pyramids of Giza & The Sphinx. No matter if you are a lover of Egyptian mythology or not, visiting these splendid pyramids will be a timeless experience for you. Make sure you have the flapping lengths of a Keffiyeh headdress wrapped around your face to prevent the sting of the sand.

3. The Colosseum, Rome, Italy

The monuments play a major role in keeping history alive. One such monument that symbolizes the strength of one of the greatest empires of all time, the Roman Empire is the Colosseum. It has been the world’s largest amphitheater since it was built 2000 years ago. Once you are in the arena of the Colosseum, you will be fascinated by the size of the amphitheater. To make your tour a lot more exciting, you must stroll the underground tunnels and feel the ghostly goosebumps.

4. Taj Mahal, Agra, India

The list of exciting monuments cannot be completed without including the Taj Mahal in it. ‘The Symbol of Love’, as it is famously called, is surely to take you by surprise with its first look. For those of you who think that the Taj Mahal is a palace, let me correct you it is not. It is a mausoleum built by Shah Jahan, a Mughal Emperor, in memory of his wife. The intricate designs on the walls, the piousness of white marbles and the beautifully crafted structure are the very definition of perfection. The beauty of the Taj Mahal doubles at dawn and dusk making it look heavenly.

5. Machu Picchu, Peru, South America

The world has its beautiful hidden secrets and Machu Picchu continues to be one of them. Situated high in the mountains of the Andes, the ruins of Machu Picchu reveal hidden secrets about the ancient Inca Empire. This ancient Inca city in Peru has breathtaking views to offer. It was built during the 15th century and the architecture is outstanding. If you like to know about ancient civilizations, then a visit to Machu Picchu will surely be a great adventure.





6. Petra, Jordan

Referred to as the Rose Red City, Petra in Jordan is one of the most significant historical sites. Built-in 312 BC, the site withholds some spectacular monuments. You will be mesmerized by the intricate rock-cut architecture. The city of Petra is carved out of red rocks and is located on the Mount Hor’s slopes in Ma’an. El Dier - the Monastery, Byzantine Church, Hadrian Gate, The Great Temple, and Rock-Cut Sandstone Tombs are the must-visit places in Petra.

7. Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

Having a picture in front of the Sydney Opera House is everyone’s dream and if yours hasn’t yet turned into a reality, then add it in your next travel checklist. Situated on the edge of Sydney Harbour, the Opera House appears to be a giant spaceship or a lotus blooming from outside. Listening to operatic music while witnessing the multicultural combination of venues inside will take your breath away. The best time to visit the Sydney Opera House is from May to mid-June. Also, you can visit it on New Year’s Eve as the world’s biggest firework display takes place at the Opera House.

8. The Alhambra, Granada, Spain

The Alhambra is the most visited monument in Spain with 3 million tourists making a visit every year. There is magic in that place that takes you to a different timezone. The Alhambra is a group of palaces and gardens that mesmerize the visitors by their beauty and grandeur. Taking a walk inside the buildings will be an experience to remember. Make sure you pre-book your tickets and tour and if the tickets are fully booked, you can purchase a Granada Card which is usually available.

9. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

If the thought of strolling over a suspension bridge gives you thrills, then Golden Gate Bridge has a lot in store for you. Just a step on the Bridge and you will feel exactly how Gulliver felt opening his eyes in the land of giants. Walking over the large metal structure that seems to be floating above the waters of the Golden Gate strait is an experience that can only be felt and not defined by the words. You get to witness the beautiful views of San Francisco standing in the middle of the world’s most magnificent bridge.

10. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

If romance is your thing and you are planning a trip with your partner, then what can be more exciting than to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris. There is something about this tower of love that has made several people drop down on one knee to express their love. The sheer structure of metal gliders, high altitude, and the glass viewing floor sixty meters above the ground level is something to be experienced by everyone.





Those who love to explore the world will always find something new in it. What matters the most is to visit the places that you can connect with and make memories to cherish forever. As Thomas Salzano says,” You evolve every time you travel to a new place. There is a new sense of maturity you gain when you get to know the story behind a monument and the perspective of its builder.” So, pick your destination and set out to experience the soulful adventure.