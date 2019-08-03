The beginners guide to YouTube Marketing

YouTube is the best platform for video marketing. If you want to promote your products or services with the help of videos then there is no better platform other than YouTube. YouTube is the second most-used search engine after Google.





You can say that it is the second-largest search engine in the world. If you have any problems you just search it either on Google or YouTube. And people love explanatory results more as a result, people are spending more time watching online videos.





So, if you are planning to invest in YouTube marketing or want to start your own channel, here in this guide you will get information regarding all these things.





Why YouTube marketing matters?





Firstly, why you should use YouTube? Here are some stats which suggest why YouTube is an important platform for your promotions.





Used in over 91 countries.

300 hours of videos uploaded every minute on YouTube.

5 billion videos watched on YouTube every day.

YouTube supports over 80 different languages.

30 million users go to YouTube every day searching for videos.





And this makes YouTube the second biggest search engine in the world. So, these are some points which make YouTube an important platform for everyone.





Now let’s take a look at the algorithm of YouTube. How YouTube works and how it shows results when someone searches for a keyword.





YouTube helps viewers in finding the videos they want to view and maximize viewers’ engagement and satisfaction. It’s all related to videos, YouTube wants to provide the best videos to its viewers and maintain a long term relationship with consumers by providing satisfactory service.





Here are some points which the YouTube algorithm takes into account -





They take care of what type of videos viewers are watching and what they are not watching.





Amount of time spent on a video by each user.

Whether they liked the video or not.

Whether they marked the video as interesting or not.





YouTube always give benefit to creators whose videos are more engaging and has more watch time. Similarly, videos with most watch time get a higher rank in the YouTube’s algorithm. So, it is evident that you create creative videos and engage more users, increase your videos’ watch time and get better ranking in YouTube search results.





What makes a video appear on the search results?

There are two factors which make your video appear in YouTube search results. If you optimize your videos according to these factors, there are more chances that your video will appear on the search results.





Keyword





Keyword plays an important role in making your video appear on the search results. You should always choose a keyword related to your video and try to optimize it in the following ways:





Titles - Try to include your keyword in the title of your video as bots read the title first and give priority to text written in titles.

Tags - Tags play an important part in suggesting bots to crawl your video. Include all related tags to your video and see the magic.

Description - While writing a description for your video include keywords related to your product or service in this field. Don’t do keyword stuffing.

Content - While writing content for your video include some keywords in this field also.









Relevance





Relevancy of video plays an important role in the ranking of video on search results. YouTube always look at how many videos are viewed by the user from your channel. YouTube also credits you when a user watches more videos related to your topic on your channel.





Before optimizing your video you will need to optimize your YouTube channel. And how will you do it?





Let’s see in brief.





Creating an optimized YouTube channel

The first thing that you have to do on YouTube is personalizing your channel. With good channel layout, the user will easily know what type of videos they will get in your channel. There are some key points which you should keep in mind while creating your YouTube channel.









Determine your goals and target audiences.

Insert a clear logo of your brand or yourself (800x800 PX).

Add your website and social links on your channel.

Add a watermark as your videos are unique and you don’t want anyone to copy them.

Add a trailer video. This video will be shown to new users or already subscribed users when they come to your channel.

Do proper keyword research about your product or service. You can use Google Keyword Planner for keyword research.

Try to make custom thumbnails for your videos.

Make use of YouTube cards. With the help of YouTube cards, you can add a call to action option.

You can add an end screen to your videos as it gives the option to boost your watch time and making users subscribe to your channel.

Make use of YouTube creator studio while editing your videos.









After optimizing your channel according to the above given points, you can post your videos. You can also add cards on your video, it shows related videos or channels on video which user is watching. After optimizing your channel you can optimize videos. You have to do proper SEO of your video so that it can reach to the targeted audience.









When your channel and videos are ready you will need viewers and converting them into subscribers. If you don’t have much idea about what subscribers are and other information related to YouTube, you can check The Marketer’s Guide to YouTube by Neil Patel.





How to get more viewers and subscribers?





If you want to get more views and subscribers then you should make your video and content engaging. Most people look for a solution to any problem or entertainment videos. As a result, these types of videos get more views and more people subscribe to them. Here are some points which you should keep in mind while increasing your viewers and subscribers -





Always engage with your viewers. At the end of your description ask them a question or any suggestions so that they comment on your videos. Similarly, you can ask them to subscribe to your channel for more videos.

Share your video on social media and ask your friends, colleagues to share and subscribe to your YouTube channel.

You can post an embedded link of your video on different websites like DailyMotion.

Pinterest is the best way to get more likes on your videos.

You can design a creative trailer video for your channel and make use of cards to engage your viewers on your channel by driving them to other videos on your channel.

You can also insert ‘Subscribe now’ watermark on your videos so that people can subscribe to your channel.





So, these are some tips which you can use while increasing your videos views and channel subscribers.





Conclusion





YouTube is a great platform if you want to promote your business or personal brand. As millions of users use YouTube every day, there are a lot of chances that your brand will reach lots of people. If your video will satisfy your viewers they will definitely give reviews about your video and you can make modification in your new videos according to their demands and suggestions.





So, apply all these key points in your videos and you will definitely get better results. It might not work at first attempt but keep trying and you will get huge benefits after some time. With good content and creative video, you will surely get more viewers. Research some keywords related to your video and make an eye-catching title and use tags and then see the result.





Hope you like this article. If you have any suggestions, please post them in the comments.











