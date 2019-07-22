The Scope of Android Application Development in India

India stands second for internet users after China and expected to grow 627 million in 2019. The number of smartphone users in India was 337 million in 2018 and expected to grow in 2019. Most of the users are android users than iOS in India. With the increase of market share of Android users in India, companies are now getting into android app development.





Smartphone users have increased after Jio launched in India. With the increase in users of smartphones there comes the demand for mobile application. Mobile application for android should be unique and understandable by users. Companies are thus focusing to Hire Android App Developers India.





The Scope of android app developers has increased and will increase in the coming years in India. Big companies like Samsung, Vivo, One Plus are launching mobile phones with a new update every year, that has increased the demand for android. There will be no loss in Android App Development in the coming years. Indian app developers are cost effective.





HTC launched the first smartphone in India i.e. HTC Dream. Android application development is easy compared to iOS application.





1. Open Source





Android is an open source operating system. It helps the developer to register once and then they can develop and test different apps. On android SDK one-time registration fee is $25 to get a developer account on Google play which helps you to publish multiple android apps. For paid apps, Google charges 30% commission and for free apps, they are distributed free among all users.





2. Huge Market





The mobile app market is the fastest growing app market in India. Android developers can publish their apps on other platforms like SlideME, Opera Mobile Store, Mobango, etc. Most of these platforms or markets are free. Such platforms are creating a huge market for android mobile app development in India.





3. High Return on Investment with Low Cost





Developers can use Android Software Development Kit. They have to pay only once for registration rest they can build multiple apps. They can purchase any computer device to build and test their application, by this they invest less and increase user engagement. Thus end users are benefited using interactive apps and the company gains high return on investment.





4. User Base is Larger





As discussed before android has a large number of users and it continues to grow. Thus companies are getting benefited with this number. Android allows you to develop apps and games for millions of users. Thus reaching to a larger number of users gives you the perception of market.





5. Job Opportunities for Android Developer





As the market is larger for Android, jobs for android mobile app development is increasing in India. Developers who are knowledgeable and experienced will have good salary package in this industry. Approx. 25000 openings are there for android mobile app development in India, the number itself shows the huge amount of growth in this industry. For experienced developer’s salary lies between Rs 1.2 to 4.6 lakh per annum.





The Scope of Android Mobile Application Development in Other Sectors;





1. Banking





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Announcement of Digital India has bought a lot of changes in India. Cashless India has increased online banking transactions, with this increase banking application is been in demand. All banks are ready to pay high to experienced developers. Maintaining and publishing banking app is not easy as it needs many security checks like customer’s information should not be leaked. Also, apps like Paytm, Bhim app, Phone Pe app, etc are being in demand nowadays.





2. Educational





With digitalized India, many educational industries are getting updated with online courses. Nowadays it’s been easy for elders as well as for children’s to learn with online courses where ever they are they can access online course and learn new things. Few Examples are; Udemy, Byju’s, TED, etc are all android educational apps.





3. Gaming





Who don’t like to play games, mostly game is liked by Children and Youngster. PUB G game has become famous among youngsters these days. A Demand of gaming sector for Android mobile application is also booming nowadays in India. Gaming sector is giving the highest ROI in India.





4. E-commerce





E-commerce industry in India was expected to do sales of $32.70 billion in 2018. Mostly customer prefers to buy through the mobile application as many big companies like Amazon and Flipkart usually gives huge discounts on apps.





Conclusion





There are 2.8 billion or more apps on play store. With the increase in the use of smartphones, everyone needs everything on mobile be it education or shopping. Nearly 65% of shopper’s shop through an app in India. Thus to conclude I would say Android mobile application will be in demand both in India as well as abroad.



