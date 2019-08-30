Use these techniques to Generate More Leads and boost your business

1. Use of referral system

People spread your business if it is offering some incentives. The referral system has started playing a more and more significant role in lead generation. Create customized referral codes and share the codes with your referee's. It works as a lead generation when a new client gets a discount for their first purchase, the referee gets a referral discount.





2.Podcasting advertisement.

No matter how small or large is your industrial niche, there’s always a space for podcasting. It will glue your clients with your brand. Regularly do podcasting to generate leads.





3.Digital media Advertisement- It's a hottest marketing trend in 2019. Business person really get benefit from it. A small business is growing rapidly by using this digital media advertising technique. People get 40-300 quality leads per month when they use digital media advertisement strategy in their business. There are so many digital media advertisement provider, who can help you to scale up your business at reasonable price.





4. Get in Conversation with your customers

It is always more rewarding to get in a conversation where both parties are indulged. So, give space to your clients and ask them about their views and expectations from your brand. Develop a database of your loyal customers and take a survey. This will help you to understand why they chose you over others'. Thus you can use this information to craft your strategies to attract more customers.





5.Create Content that drives sales

Content is the king of digital marketing, a well-written content if promoted vigorously can do wonders. Always put more time in the creation of your content. The content must be informative, persuasive and precise. It must aim at solving the issues faced by customers such that they look to you in problem.





6. Using Inbound Call Tracking

Gather data and make a database so that you can use it for lead generation. Get in touch with customers who have similar interests as your industry/ business. A call from a landing page has higher intent than a form fill.

You can quickly and cheaply make provision for local or toll-free phone numbers, that are then associated with ads, and cold calling. The results should be tracked, analyzed and measured. Accordingly the marketing team can target the customers which saves enormous time.





7. Use Social Media as Personal Branding

Digital marketing has transformed, now it has become more of like personalization. Promote your business on social platforms with a touch of personalization. Promoting your company and its products or services creatively and wisely by using technology is highly fruitful.





8.Use of Videos AS Engaging Element

It is surprising to see that few companies are still not using the power of video and graphics. You do not need high production value but definitely, videos on landing pages. It creates more interest in your customers and they create a bond with your brand more easily.





9.Direct E-mail Marketing

Mailing compelling flyers with valuable offers is one of the time tested strategy of marketing and should not be sidelined. Using data-driven referral codes via Email is in trends.

Getting in touch with smaller but more tuned in audiences for generating leads. This could possibly be the best method which thinks of direct mail as your first foray into getting someone to go to your website or call you, rather than your final step in getting new clients.



