With the situation of covid-19, we have been in lockdown for almost two months now. While we can't certainly go out and play or travel, we can most certainly do things at home to keep ourselves entertained.





Create art : While not all of us can be a future Picasso, we are definitely creative enough to express ourselves by drawing, painting, sketching and through various other mediums. All you need is a blank paper and a pen. Let your creative juices flow! Even though our art might not be good enough to be framed and to be hung on wall, it most certainly is a productive activity and a good way to relax and destress ourselves.





Cooking : Corona might have got all of us in lockdown, but it most certainly hasn't managed to lock our tastebuds. Those cravings need to be fulfilled. What better activity than cooking delicious cuisines and polishing your cooking and baking skills? Even if you're not a great cook,you should totally give this a try.





Spend time with family : If anything, this lockdown brings family a lot closer. You might not have time to spend with your family because of studies and workload, but now we can spend more time with our families while playing cards, doing household chores, doing fun activities together.





Develop a new hobby : Everybody is getting bored in the house, you might as well make a productive use of time by developing new hobbies. Sewing, gardening, reading novels. If you feel creative enough try writing something such as a poem, a short story, a comic strip, etc. You can learn something new with the help of free online courses at sites like Udemy, Coursera, Codeacademy, etc. You can learn skills like coding, programming, photoshop, digital art, graphic designing, sketching, content writing, etc. Try learning a new language like French, German, Spanish,etc.





Dress up and take pictures : I know this sounds absolutely silly and stupid, but it is really fun activity and helps get rid of boredom. You may not be able to go outside, but that doesn't mean you can't dress up. Give yourself a complete makeover, dress pretty, and take pictures and post them. Who knows this might actually upgrade your social media?!





Workout : Everyone's pretty much being lazy during this lockdown, and also has a messed up sleep schedule. But get a hold of yourself, wake up early and try to exercise, and get your body in shape. It does seem difficult and even if you can't wake up early try working out in the evening for atleast 15 mins a day.





Make plans for future : Right now, even if the lockdown extends, we must think optimistically and plan for our future ahead. While this may sound crazy, students should start researching for their future career options in their respective fields, employees and workers should plan their workload and also their future ahead in whichever direction.





Clean up your space : Do what you were procrastinating since a while - tidy your wardrobe, clean your study, arrange your documents, sort your kitchenware and if possible, redecorate your home.

We must spend our time productively during this quarantine so as to not regret it later and have fun staying indoors, watching movies, dramas, eatibg different snacks, and spend time with our loved ones.