Tips to Improve Work Performance and Commitment

Achieving success through the behavior of citizens

Without a doubt, employee engagement and job performance are closely related to the company's productivity. However, as the experience of each employee is unique, it is very difficult to create a "recipe" for the improvement of overall productivity. In this short article, we will discuss the different actions to improve performance through the definition of useful work and a series of good practices to keep in mind.

What defines the performance of the job?

The performance or the performance of an employee to do with the way in which it meets the activities related to the job. The main question is: how are these activities do: well, more or less, or worse? a performance review or appraisal function to suggest to an employee how to improve in certain areas. They are usually held annually or quarterly.

How is the performance of the work and any related engagement?

The easiest way to answer this is to determine what employees are committed and motivated. It is the worker who is focused, take the initiative and flexible; in short, the contribution of contributing to the general objectives of the company. In the best case, he enjoyed his job and find it meaningful. From the organizational point of view, it is easy to understand why employees are motivated to perform better on the job than those who are not committed.





However, only one of the 10 employees of the association to the successful work with high performance and high productivity. In a study, 45% of respondents work-life balance is defined as the highest aspiration of their careers. Meanwhile, the definition of the most been successful work is to be happy at work.





The shortage of talent with the skills persists very demanding. This led the Human Resources departments around the world to think about how to improve the development and motivation of people to achieve performance goals.





To attract and retain talent, organizations must prioritize personal development and encourage their leaders to help employees develop their skills, abilities and experience.





It seems that the company has a difficult mission to fulfill: to achieve better performance through employee engagement while meeting the general objectives of the organization.

Individual Paths: Developing Their Behaviors

In this scenario, the concept of citizenship behaviors may be useful. Referring to the desire of employees to be excellent in their performance, contribute to the success of the project they are working on. It is about beyond just completing assigned tasks, helping other colleagues, volunteers for different tasks, to innovate, even to work overtime if necessary.





Achieving the level of engagement is a complicated task. An employee should be motivated to go the "extra" is not pressed. Feeling an obligation can lead to undesirable consequences such as stress and frustration, which eventually can cause burns and general fatigue.





the attitude of the citizens can be described with caution, respecting the unique personality of each employee. If a worker has excellent skills but shy and quiet, perhaps there is no need to burden him with unnecessary meetings and stress for him; but to provide the right tools to help you become the best in your field.





The idea of ​​the behavior of citizens based on the idea that an employee is able to formulate his work in such a way that it can meet the expectations of his position, and even exceeded them: the key is to realize its strength. A careful evaluation of the soft skills of employees can be a great help. All this should lead to greater commitment, and therefore, better job performance.

Collective Path: Given the Basic Guidelines

As stated earlier, there is no magic recipe with actions to improve the performance of the work. But there are good practices, proven way to improve employee performance and encourage the work commitment.





Once the specific objectives have been achieved, it is easier to work with residents behavioral approach. The basic guideline is no more (and no less!) Than the following:





Examine why low job performance

Promote Communication

Provide feedback

Generate challenge

Educationally Training

Set clear expectations

Provide good workspace

Provide reasonable compensation

Grant Recognition





After a collective path of travel, an organization can begin with an individual approach to develop their behaviors.