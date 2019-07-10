Top 10 Best AWS Certification Online Training Institutes

Top 10 AWS Online Training Institutes





In the technology-driven world, where companies are now shifting their workloads to public clouds, cloud computing has become an inherent part of the enterprises. This new area of inclination requires new skills to deploy, design and manage the application in cloud computing.









Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon-offered comprehensive cloud computing platform. It is a platform which helps businesses to grow by offering its secure cloud services like content delivery, compute power, database storage and other functions. With the availability of the AWS, businesses do not have to build large scale infrastructures; rather, they can now go for cloud services where they can get the infrastructure that they need to function efficiently. AWS is especially beneficial for the enterprises and start-ups because it enables them to consume shared computing, storage and many other functions in a faster and more efficient way.





AWS Certification validates the skills to design and manage the software solutions on the most popular Amazon cloud platform. In a nutshell, cloud computing is in demand, and many enterprises and IT business are shifting from traditional in-house services to the cloud, to get the benefits like reduced cost and high efficiency. This directly indicates that the professionals with skills and certifications in the AWS Cloud Computing will find themselves with a wide range of job opportunities and high salary benefits.





AWS currently has 11 certifications to cover both foundational and special cloud computing topics. AWS Certifications fall into two categories:





Core Certifications – This spans three areas – Architecture, operations and development in three skill levels – foundational, associate, and professional. Specialty Certifications – This certification validates the expertise in special IT disciplines like big data, information security and networking.





AWS training opens up the wide opportunity for the employees and keeping this in mind; I wanted to get the certification of AWS done. The availability of many online and offline institutes was befuddling, and what surprised me the most was the fake reviews written with an intention to fool the people who were looking for the AWS Certification Training Courses.





I am not positing that all the institutes are not worthy but what I found was that only a handful of AWS Training Institutes hold the claim that they make. When money is spent in something that is not worth it, the imprint that it leaves on the brain is indelible. The money-making intention of the institutes is a ‘quagmire’ which is sucking people who look forward to learning new things, relentlessly in its gloomy depths. Becoming aware of the distinction between what is wrong and what is right is a must when searching for the right AWS Training Institute.





The greedy intentions of the institutes have undermined the basic aim of training the people with AWS. So I decided to apprise my readers who are looking for the AWS Training institutes, with the right information. Here, I present the list of the best online institutes who offer AWS Certification Training Courses:





Top 10 Best AWS Training Online Institutes List:





No:1 - GangBoard (recommended)

No:2 - Besant Technologies

No:3 - Mindmajix

No:4 - IgmGuru

No:5 - Linux Academy

No:6 - Simplilearn

No:7 - Cepta Infotech

No:8 - Edureka

No:9 - Mercury Solutions

No:10 - Intellipaat













GangBoard is the number one online institute when it comes to AWS Certification Training Courses. Even if you have no prior knowledge of programming or have never logged in AWS platform like me, at the end of the course, you will find yourself familiar with AWS cloud, Lambda, S3, Redshift, EC2 and other important aspects of the AWS which will help you in clearing AWS certification exam.





The online institute offers real-time projects to the students, on the cases chosen by them. A practical session follows after each class so that students get hands-on experience. The training is imparted by AWS experts having decades of experience in cloud computing.





Institute offers online training by live streaming in which students can participate proactively and can ask their queries with the trainer. Rich learning environment, along with distraction-free learning session, enables the students to learn quickly. Highly qualified professionals ensure that the students comprehend the concept with ease. On top of it, GangBoard is a placement assisted online training institute which helps the students to get placed in prominent companies.





Course Details:

Course duration – 45 hours

LMS access – 365 days

Skill level – Beginners | Experts | Intermediate





Pros:

Expert Trainers

Industry-specific scenarios

24/7 Support

100% Placement Assisted Online Training Institute

Fast Track Training

One to One Training

Group Training

Affordable Fees

Interview Preparations

Free Study Materials (soft copies)

Free Recorded Videos

Life Time Job Support

Hands-On Training

Live Demos

Resume Preparation

3 Real Time Projects





Contact Details:





Besant technologies is second best institute offering AWS training. The institute is best in the sense that it trains students from basic to advanced concepts of AWS within a real-time project. The trainers are eminent with 10+ years of experience. The trainers spend time in real-world industry applications; therefore, they are up-to-date with the current trends.





The course offered by the institute is aligned with the industry needs and demands. The technical team of the institute is one of its kinds as it answers all the queries made by the student in no time. The AWS training institute also offers placement to the students. For the overall growth of the students, the institute conducts development session, which includes mock interviews and presentation skills so that students can crack their interview with ease. The institute has earned a good name, and it has successfully trained 500+ batches. The guidance given by the trainers is extraordinary as it helps the students to learn based on real-time examples. The flexible timings offered by the institute are suitable even for the working professionals.





Course Details:

Course Duration – 35- 45 hours

LMS Access - 365 Days

Skill level –Beginner| Advanced





Pros:

Full Hands-on training

Flexible timings

100% Job Assistance

Competitive fees

Interview Preparations

Free Study Materials (soft copies)

Free Recorded Videos

Life Time Job Support

Hands-On Training

Live Demos

Resume Preparation

3 Real Time Projects

Contact Details:





No.3 - Mindmajix





Mindmajix is another reputed AWS Training Institute offering detailed lessons on AWS. Mindmajix provides a strong foundation on networking, cloud computing and storage on AWS through real-world examples. The online institute offers high-quality videos built by industry experts, which include a demonstration of features, tasks of AWS along with the relevant theory. The platform allows the students to learn as per their daily schedule. The institute is dedicated to offering the skills and competencies that are needed to align with the current industry standards to address the real challenges of the businesses. The institute also allows the students to work on live projects with real-life scenarios.





The trainers providing the classes are well-certified consultant having significant experience in working with the technology. The institute also helps the students to get placed in the MNCs. The expertise gained here is very useful in getting a high profile job, along with an impressive salary. Mindmajix offers a demo session to the newcomers. So before enrolling yourself with the institute, you can take the demo class and decide on your own if the course is worth your time and money.





Course Details:





Course duration – 30 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| Advanced





Pros:

24/7 support

Lifelong access to LMS

Flexible timings

EMI options and group discounts





Contact Details:

Website - www.mindmajix.com

Contact number - +91 9246 333 245





No.4 - IgmGuru





IgmGuru is another AWS training program with an aim to ensure that the students pass the AWS Certification Exam. The course run by the institute offers learning in AWS cloud, IAM Lambda, EC2, S3, Cloud trail and Redshift. The students are allowed to take a shot at various fundamental of AWS cloud stage, making of SaaS application, which is fault-free and adaptable.





The course offered by IgmGuru is in accordance with the AWS Educational Programs and helps its student to get placed in the best MNCs. What I like most about the institute is that at the end of the program, they conduct a simulation test which prepares the students with all sort of questions asked in the certification exam so that they can score better in the exam.





The AWS trainers of the institutes are qualified, trained and skilled AWS Certified Experts with many years of training experience. The institute is tied with many reputed MNCs and offers placement to its students.





Course Details:





Course duration – 30 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| Advanced





Pros:

24/7 support

Lifetime access

Money back guarantee

Experienced trainers

Contact details:

Email – info@igmguru.com

Contact numbers - +91-7240740740





No.5 - Linux Academy





Linux academy is another name from my list of favourite AWS training institute. It offers advanced training tools to increase the skill of the students and to encourage critical thinking in them. The institute offers self-paced and in-depth videos on AWS. The hands-on, real scenarios based labs give experience on real servers. Instructors from the institute are experts, and they are happy to advise and answer the questions that they are asked. The AWS training institute offers a course with a set time frame which fits your schedule and goal.





The institute helps its students by offering flash cards services. Students can make their decks of flashcards and associate them with their courses. The platform also allows the students to share the flashcards with instructors and other students.





The institute offers powerful training tools to its students, including practice exams, labs, personal cloud servers, and note cards etc. which help them to remember their lessons with ease.





Course Details:





Course duration – 30 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| Intermediate |Advanced





Pros:

Lessons downloadable from iOS and Android apps.

Quizzes, flash cards, and practice exams.

Six simultaneous cloud servers.

7-day free trial.

Contact details:

Website - linuxacademy.com





No.6 - Simplilearn





Simplilearn is another great AWS training institute designed to offer an in-depth understanding of the AWS, including IAM, EC2, EBS, VPS and more. A student learns to design and scale AWS cloud implementations with best practices recommended by Amazon. On registering the institute will provide you the access to e-learning content, practice tests and exclusive educative forums to enhance the knowledge of the students by the interactive discussions.





The trainers are highly qualified with at least 12 years of experience. The trainers engage the students in a way which enhances their learning experience and helps them to get certified in the first attempt.





Course Details:





Course duration – 50 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| Intermediate |Advanced

Pros:

Sixteen live demos of AWS.

3- real-time industry projects

24/7 support

Contact details:

Website - www.simplilearn.com

Contact number – 1800-212-7688





No.7 - Cepta Infotech





It is one of the leading institutes for AWS training. The course offered by the institute aims to provide learning on fundamentals of AWS cloud computing and to gain knowledge in the AWS platform. The institute is certified by ISO 9001:2015 which makes it reliable.





The courses are suitable for the graduates and for the professionals who are looking to hone their skills to get promoted in their organization. The module is designed in such a way that it covers all the important areas of the AWS in a detailed manner. The institute provides the course completion certificates to its students, which is acceptable internationally. The program designed by the institute does not only impart the students with essential skills, but it also offers them practical work experience by letting them work on the live-projects.





The trainers of the institute give individual attention to each student so that they can get a deeper understanding of the concept. Trainers also conduct regular tests to make sure that the students have a clear understanding of the concepts. CETPA also assists its students with the placements in reputed MNCs.





Course Details:





Course duration – 40/60 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| Intermediate |Advanced

Pros:

Fast track training courses for working professionals.

24/7 support

Contact details:

Website: ceptpainfotech.com

Email - query@ceptpainfotech.com

Contact number - +91-9212172602





No.8 - Edureka





Edureka is another institute offering AWS training course. The course is designed by industry professionals keeping the needs and requirements of the industry in mind. After the completion of the course, a student can deploy robust and secure applications on AWS. The course will let you learn about services provided by AWS. The course will allow you to work on cloud servers and various other services offered by Amazon.





The course includes many projects so that a student can get familiar with the AWS. The projects include uploading a file to AWS S3 through the website, work with Application load balancer and auto-scaling, connect two instances in different VPCs using VPC peering, install LAMP servers in EC2 via cloud Formation etc.





In case you miss any class, you have the opportunity to view the recorded session of the class available in the LMS, or you can also attend the missed session in any other live running batch.

The institute also offers a resume building tool via LMS. There are so many templates that you can use to create a winning resume in just three easy to follow steps.





Course Details:

Course duration – 30 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner

Pros:

Real life case studies

Weekend classes

24/7 support

Educational forum

Resume builder tool

Contact details:

Website: www.edureka.co

Email: support@edureka.co

Contact number : +91 80474 74500





Related Searches: aws training, aws online training, best aws training, best aws online training, aws certification training, aws training online, aws training and certification, free aws training, aws training center, aws training courses.





No.9 - Mercury Solutions





Mercury solutions is a great institute for AWS certification training program. The course offered by the institute helps in attaining the skills and practical AWS knowledge along with the hands-on training program. The course is designed to impart the understanding of the AWS and services like IAM, EC2, EBS, VPS and more.





The institute runs both classroom and live-online courses. The online course offers a live presentation of the features and tasks of the AWS, provision of recording each training session, flexible training schedule, and a provision of clarifying the doubt in the starting of the session. The institute offers practice exam, guides, mock test, whitepaper and more.





The trainers are seasoned experts having huge experience in the industry and are well equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to learn everything about AWS.





Course Details:





Course duration – 30 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| intermediate| advanced





Pros:

Flexible training schedules

Expert trainers

Provision of recording each training session

Contact details:

Website - www.mercurysolutions.co

Contact number - +91-8882233777





No.10 - Intellipaat





Intellipaat is the last in my list of best Online AWS training institutes. The course offered by the institute masters the students in AWS cloud, Lambda, Redshift, IAM, EC2, CLoudTrail, S3, and many more. The course let you try your hands in creating SaaS applications which are highly scalable, available and fault-free. The institute also offers job assistance like many other AWS online training institutes. Intellipaat allows the students to take courses according to their convenient time.





The course is designed in such a way to offer comprehensive knowledge about various aspects of AWS including Simple storage service, Elastic Cloud compute, Aurora database services, Auto-scaling and many more.





The institute offers hands-on experience in working with AWS platform. Students get exposed to real-time AWS projects and are given step by step assignments having high relevance in the business world.

The Institute offers two modes of learning - instructor-led online training and self-paced training. The trainers imparting the classes have the 12+ experience, and they are also actively engaged in the same domain of the industry.





Course Details:

Course duration – 33 hours

LMS access – lifetime

Skill level – Beginner| intermediate| advanced

Pros:

24/7 support

Latest version of course at no extra cost

Competitive price

Contact details:

Website: intelipaat.com

Email – sales@intellipat.com

Contact number - +91-7022374614





