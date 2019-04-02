The digital world's having a cold war between Android and iOS Mobile App development platforms. This feeds the developers' thoughts to always deliver an eye-glittering solution for the end users in the App market. Both these platforms have flowers and thorns that let the client/developer decide what to choose for their app requirements.





Why iOS?





Apple - The name that is considered rich since the evolution due to the unique marketing strategy and a No compromise attitude when it comes to offering a top notch device with features that stand out and talks by itself. iPhone Apps have always been a trendsetter in businesses and entertainment.





The innovative iOS solutions with cutting-edge technologies by leadding iPhone App development companies will leave you Awe-struck.





It is mandatory to atleast have a list of Top 10 iPhone App Development Companies in Chennai when you know your next project in on iOS platform. So, here it is,





Way2Smile Solutions Mac App Studio Hakuna Matata Solutions Mavin apps Sedin Technologies Wepop Info Solutions Team Tweaks Technologies Mirror Minds iStudio Technologies Thulir Software Technologies





#1. Way2Smile Solutions





Way2Smile is Chennai based iOS Mobile App development company with offices in the US & Canada is already reaching heights in delivering smiles to clients and their users. If being Unique, Innovative and Cost effective App development is your goal, then this is the best fit for you with exceptional expertise in creating iPhone mobile solutions using the On-demand technologies in the market.





Website – www.way2smile.com | Email – bd@w2ssolutions.com | Call - +91 73387 73388





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2010





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : No.1, 1st floor, MRK Arcade, 200 Feet Radial Rd, Sri Sai Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097.





#2. Mac App Studio





As the name says, they interest people with the kind of work in iPhone development by applying thoughts and adding ingredients to get the right flavour. The Company is keen about handpicking the right techstack and tailormade Mobile Applications to clients.





Website : www.macappstudio.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2012





Company Size : 51-200





Address : #32, 8th Cross St, Ramnagar South, Madipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600091.





#3. Hakuna Matata Solutions





Since the evolution, the expert developers from here excites clients by delivering iPhone App solutions with the strict adherence to the client's requirements. The transparent work flow helps to create an honest relationship with clients.





Website : www.hakunamatata.in





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2011





Company Size : 51 – 200





Address : 22/23, VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Main Road, Velacheri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600044.





#4. Mavin apps





Mavin Technologies is specialized in developing iOS Mobile Apps and Games from Chennai. Their unique ideas in development helped clients to acheive business at a greater level than expected.





Website : www.mavinapps.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2011





Company Size : 11 - 50





Address : 2/701, Pillariyar Kovil Street,, Velachery Main Road,, Madipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600091.





#5. Sedin Technologies





Sedin Technologiesis an IT Consulting and Software Services company that builds user friendly and efficient Mobile Apps to startups and enterpreneurs. The company's passion for improvement, lets them constantly find new ways to deliver more business.





Website : www.sedintechnologies.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2006





Company Size : 11-50





Address : 1, Kamatchipuram 2nd Street, West Mambalam, Near Karur Vysya Bank, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600033.





#6. Wepop Info Solutions

This is one of the best known iOS App development companies in Chennai that delivers top notch Mobile Apps. They extend hands to help clients in developing Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Applications.





Website : www.wepop.in





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2014





Company Size : 11-50





Address : 11, Balamurugan Garden 1st Main Rd, Sakthi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097.





#7. Team Tweaks Technologies





It is a full-service Mobile & Web Development company that focuses on making a brand success in the respective field by providing promising Mobile Apps. They are aware that the Mobile Apps have a large reach amongst people and create solutions accordingly.





Website : www.teamtweaks.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2009





Company Size : 11-50





Address : No 84, 5th Floor, Murugesa Naicker Building, Greams Road, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006.





#8. Mirror Minds





The developers here understand the business needs and create Apps that communicate easily with the iPhone users. The development team confirms the sync between client requirements and the product development from beginning till delivery.





Website : www.mirrorminds.in





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2015





Company Size : 1-10





Address : No. 17, 1st floor, Viswanathapuram 2nd St, Kodambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600024





#9. iStudio Technologies





A trusted name by domestic and International clients for iOS App development due to the satisfaction delivered so far. With a team of dedicated and experienced developers, the company never failed to deliver efficient Apps.





Website : www.istudiotech.in





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2008





Company Size : 10-50





Address : No:41, Senthamil Nagar Annexe, Arunachalam 2nd Cross Street, Ramapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600089





#10. Thulir Software Technologies

The client demands are well executed by the expert developers at Thulir Software in the iOS App development. The better understanding of the iPhone Apps lets them deliver solutions in lesser time than expected.





Website : www.thulirsoft.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2012





Company Size : 10-50





Address : 15/10, Pudupet St, Alandur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600016





Conclusion:





The trends and technology in Mobile App development keeps changing. It requires any leading iPhone App Development Company to be updated for survival. That is considered to be one of the key factors for any changes in the list. Look out for all possible answers from the company you choose if you have an iPhone App idea.