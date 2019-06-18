Top 7 Recruitment Trends You Shouldn’t Miss

How are you simplifying your recruitment process?

The current competition demands a new outlook and approach. That’s the reason why HR professionals follow the latest recruitment trends. One particular reason for following them is that they lay the foundation based upon which you can create effective recruitment strategies.





Imagine how easier your recruitment process would be if we would follow the new trends!

This article talks about the latest trends that will play an essential role in enhancing the recruitment process.





AI, Resume parser for better candidate experience.





Let’s pinpoint a few of them.





● Candidate Relationship Management is an effective method for managing, improving relations with current and potential future candidates. CRM technology is used to automate the communication process with the candidates, to encourage their engagement and to improve the candidate experience. As we live in a candidate-driven market, it becomes a requisite to have an excellent CRM strategy in place.

An active candidate relationship management has become one of the top priorities for having efficient recruitment. Because providing an exceptional candidate experience is one of the best employer branding strategies that a company can have.





● Recruitment Technology can help you to understand all the different aspects and solutions so that you can identify the HR tool that meets your needs. HR tools are designed to automate, streamline and improve the human resources process. To function ideally, Human Resource department must have the right tool. For example, using a resume parsing software with your ATS/CRM can simplify your entire recruitment process. It filters out the candidate’s details from his resume and stores the data in pre-designed fields. A resume parser tool has now become a necessity for organizations to streamline their HR workflow.





● HR Analytics help in planning and decision-making. Based on data, HR professionals can analyze the areas where they can improve or fasten their recruitment process. Recruiters face many problems and fail to understand the reason for not finding, attracting and hiring the best talent. That’s why many employers are turning to HR Analytics. This process has proven to cover some of the most critical hiring metrics such as a time to hire, cost to hire, quality to retain.

Data shows its true power when it comes to hiring quality candidates or measuring the performance of employees. With the help of numbers, you can even predict the hiring outcomes.





● Talent Sourcing is the process of reaching passive job seekers.

73% of candidates are passive job seekers. This means that this database has the potential to become your applicants.





Passive candidates do not actively seek a job, but if any excellent opportunity knocks on their door, they are ready to explore it. Passive candidates neither apply for jobs nor do they search for a job.

Talent sourcing is an effective way of building high-quality talent pools. Having the right talent sourcing strategy not only helps you to increase the size of your talent pool but also helps you close positions faster. Many recruiters source candidates through various sources, such as LinkedIn and Job Board Databases. The aim of talent sourcing strategy is not only getting quality candidates but also creating candidate engagement and enhance the candidate experience. Having a talent sourcing strategy in place helps companies recruit proactively and maintain a healthy pipeline of candidates.





● Talent Pool is an expression which describes a database with all your current and potential future candidates. Today, everyone is talking about building a high-quality talent pool, but what does it mean?

Imagine if you had new job openings every time and you had a pool of talent, from which you can choose the best!

Sounds good, right?

This is the reason that many employers have started building a high-quality candidate database for current and future needs.





● Social media has the power to take recruitment to the next level. As candidates are always active on social media, posting jobs on this platform is an advantage. It is a perfect platform to engage the candidates. You can use channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter to find the best fit. Find some great social recruitment tips to target these candidates and get the best resume.





● Candidate Experience cannot be neglected. It starts from the point when a candidate applies for a job in the company until he becomes an employee. Focus on providing an amazing candidate experience so that you get maximum traffic to your website. Keeping your application process short and ensuring timely communication are a few ways of building trust with the candidates.

Technology can change recruitment only when it is executed correctly. These trends are ready to transform human resources and give it a new direction to achieve overall productivity. If you are looking at getting real value from your business, technology is the key to achieve it. But keep in mind that you stay abreast with the latest recruitment trends and follow them religiously.





















Author’s bio: Lovepreet Dhaliwal works with Rchilli Inc, a leading resume parsing software provider which helps in speeding up your recruitment process. An MBA in HR and marketing, he has over six years of work experience in business development and strategic sales.