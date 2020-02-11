Are you thinking of developing an application in your budget? With competency to easily sustain in the coming future. You might have heard about Flutter app development, one of the quickest ways to build native-like apps. Flutter is an open-source cross-platform mobile app development framework designed by Google. It has gained popularity in the field of mobile app development due to its outstanding features. It lets you create visually attractive apps with a smooth UI and wonderful UX within a shorter time-span. There are several companies available in the market, which claims to be the best in this new technology. However, how would you find it? Which one is the best? To help you out, we have created a list of leading Flutter app development companies after conducting deep research. This will not only help you in saving time but also lets you find your perfect partner considering your requirements.





Have a look at the Top 11 Flutter App Development Companies in 2020

1. Appinventiv





Appinventiv is a mobile and web app development company in Manhattan, NY. With the help of skilled Dart programmers, the company is offering the facility of Flutter mobile app development. Also, a few of its clients have benefited with migrating React Native apps into cross-platform flutter apps.





If you are wondering to work with Appinventiv, you can trust blindly as the company believes in providing quality products in budget pricing. To deliver native performance and amazing user experience with 60FPS loading speed, they use Dart in their flutter applications.





Appinventiv has a team of flutter app developers who are trained with the Google Agency Program for Dart. A team of business strategists, creative thinkers are partnered with the Google Developers Agency Program, AWS Partner Network, Twilio and have proven expertise.

2. The NineHertz





Established in 2008, The NineHertz is a renowned mobile application development, software development, web development & web design company in India. However, the company also has a strong presence in countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, Dubai, and Canada. It is featured in popular magazines like LifeHacker, Search Engine Land, Teck Co, SitePro, News Tech and included in top app development companies list in GoodFirms, Clutch.





Since its inception, the company has been delivering the best-suited solutions for its worldwide clientele at cost-effective pricing. And the company managed to attain this with the joint efforts of its team of its certified professionals, who have vast knowledge and resources to work on the most recent technologies.





In the field of Flutter app development, The Ninehertz is a powerful name. Hire Flutter app developers in India, USA, from the company to create natively lookalike cross-platform applications for both the Android and iOS platforms.





Other than this, the company offers services in emerging technology as well. They have expert developers who work on the technologies like Machine learning, AI Development, Blockchain Development, IoT Development, Cloud Computing, Education App Development, Health & Wellness App Development, Mobile Game Development and Web Development.

3. Concetto Labs





Concetto Labs is a famous IT firm that is devoted to cater its clients with powerful mobile and web app development services. It is a one-stop destination for all IT related services whether it is web-based apps or mobile applications.





For Flutter app development, Concetto Labs has a team of experienced and innovative Dart programmers. They provide you with an app which is reliable, fast in performance and boasts flexible UI.





Concetto labs offers Flutter development services at competitive pricing which suits the client budget. And always try to pursue the latest technological trends without compromising in quality.





They offer 24X7 support and manage a connection with the client throughout the development process. Concetto labs’ team specializes in technologies such as PowerApps, Flutter, iOS, Android, PHP, Joomla, Laravel, and AngularJS. Moreover, the company has completed several flutter apps projects, few among them are Shox, Flipt, Qikcoins, TradeFinder, and Family of Friends.

4. Brainmobi





Established in 2015, BrainMobi is Noida, India based IT consulting, web design and development company. It provides consultation and mobile solutions to businesses in need of mobile app development and web development.





Other than this, the company has expertise in gaming app development, cloud computing and AWS as well. Aimed at pursuing the latest trends, BrainMobi has a renowned name in the Flutter development sector. It has a dedicated team of flutter app developers to resolve any of your queries during the app development process. Besides India, the company enjoys global presence with its offices in countries like the USA, UK, Germany and Qatar.

5. Tallium Inc.





Tallium Inc. is a Vancouver, Canada based web and mobile app development company. It focuses on delivering custom mobile and web applications for its clients and partners whether they are startups or enterprises. Tallium Inc. is always ready to assist you throughout the development process from concept, design to the launch of finished product and its maintenance.





Thanks to its team of 45 IT experts including designers, developers, QA engineers, and others, the company manages to create functional and large-scale marketplaces, social media platforms and engaging mobile applications. Other than this, Tallium Inc. has an expertise in geomarketing, gamification mechanics, AI and VR/AR technologies.





Having a client base all over the world, the company believes in transforming great ideas into reality utilizing innovation and latest technologies.

6. Bacancy Technology





Bacancy Technology is one of the most popular names in the field of Flutter app development. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and had an experience of more than 5 year in the software development industry. Bacancy Technology works on the Ideology of delivering cost-effective, best-in-class flutter development services to its clients





If you have any idea and want a best-fit technology solution for it, you can consider Bacancy Technology. Its skilled Flutter app developers can deliver you a user-friendly Android and iOS mobile apps to meet your project specific requirements.





The company’s Flutter app development services provides you with beautiful cross-platform applications accommodating high-quality sophisticated native interfaces.

7. Octal IT Solution





Octal IT Solution is a software development and IT solution provider company in Jaipur, India. It is one of the fastest growing app development companies across the globe. With an experience of more than 12 years, the company has an expertise in handling each process involved in transforming an idea into reality. Whether it is designing, development or deployment and marketing of finished products.





Thanks to its team including passionate techies, designers and business analysts, the company managed to deliver quality products to its clients. Consequently, their clients managed to win various awards and funding since the company was established in the IT industry. The company has developed more than 500 apps for startups as well as for Fortune 500 companies.





The company believes in going with the latest trends and the Flutter app development is one of the cutting edge technologies with a bright future. If you have an idea and want to create a business solution for it. You can consider Octal IT Solution which possesses a team of highly skilled and experienced flutter app developers.

8. Mindinventory





Mindinventory is one of the leading Flutter app development companies in the world. It has completed hundreds of Flutter app development projects with the help of a highly skilled and experienced team of flutter app developers. The developer’s team at Mindinventory has also successfully delivered projects for more than 45 diverse industries. The company enjoys a global presence with its availability in countries like the USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.





Other than the app development, the company facilitates its clients and customers with a free assessment and comprehensive support from experts, if you are having a brilliant business idea. They quickly analyze and provide a free proposal for your new app idea.





The flutter app developers at Mindinventory also have expertise in the technologies such as AngularJS, Apache HTTP Server, Bootstrap, MongoDB, Laravel, Android SDK, React Native and Swift as well.

9. Mobiloitte Technologies





Mobiloitte Technologies is a software development company based in Delhi, India. It was founded in 2010 and specializes in the field of web and mobile development. Since its inception, the company has completed more than 5000 projects for diverse industries. Thanks to its vast workforce accommodating 500+ team members, Mobilloitte manages its clientele with ease whether they are startups, SMEs or large enterprises, public-private sector.





Rather than mobile app development using Flutter and other latest technologies, the company offers services and solutions for Blockchain Development, IoT, AI, Machine Learning, AR/VR and more.

10. TechAhead





Founded in 2009, Techahead is a company with a strength of 150 employees. It has a proven track record of delivering robust, secure, and scalable apps to its clientele for more than a decade. From strategizing to execution including planning, design, development and maintenance, TechAhead manages to cover all the project processes to let you focus on your business.





It has been listed among Top App Development Companies by GoodFirms, Clutch and AppFutura. Other than Flutter app development services, TechAhead offers IT services like AI Development, Mobile App Development, IoT Development and Cloud Solutions.

11. eSparkBiz Technologies





eSparkBiz Technologies is a web design and development company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Globally recognized for its high-quality solutions, the company has delivered ultimate digital experiences to its clientele with projects like high-performance websites, apps and products. Thanks to its team of creative designers, passionate digital marketing specialists and talented marketers.





eSparkBiz Technologies is an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization which holds the member of NASSCOM and possesses a certified HubSpot COS Team. The company is led by a new generation of directors who believes in creating long-term relationships with its clients. And providing a positive working environment to its employees.

Conclusion

I hope after reading this post for top Flutter app development companies, you will be able to select the best web and mobile app development company for your Flutter project requirements. So select your perfect partner for flutter mobile app development and increase your business’ online visibility for better ROI.