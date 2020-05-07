Top 5 careers in Digital Marketing in the digital era

Digital Marketing as a career could prove extremely rewarding if one has the true inclination and desire to excel.

By Amit Thakur
7th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital Marketing! What comes to your mind when you hear this? Yes, in layman terms marketing through the internet, cell phones or use of technology is called Digital Marketing.


Companies these days take Digital Marketing with utmost seriousness. The consumer habits and mentality are changing too. A certain level of addiction to online shopping has been observed off late. Be it buying groceries or life insurance; the awareness that Digital Marketing creates is next to none. And that presents these companies with an opportunity to make more business. Undoubtedly, Digital Marketing is the next big thing. And if you are ready to be part of it; sure there is no looking back. Digital Marketing as a career could prove extremely rewarding if one has the true inclination and desire to excel.


Few of the entry level designations for fresh graduates in Marketing include:

  1. Content Writer
  2. Copywriter
  3. Marketing Data Analyst
  4. Marketing Assistant
  5. Social Media Manager
  6. Digital PR


Once you have a brief understanding of these profiles you will find yourself more proficient in moving up the career ladder.


Having said that let’s now take a look at the top 5 careers in Digital Marketing.

 

  1. Brand Marketing: Building a brand for yourself is the need of the hour. Companies strive hard to build and retain a brand so as to garner customer trust, long-lasting relationships, and thus business. This is precisely what is expected from any professional who shoulders the responsibility of Brand Marketing. Innovation and creativity is the key to be a successful Brand Marketer. Professionals in this role craft such an image of the brand based on the core values and vision of the company that the customers can easily relate to it. Once this is achieved the job is not done; maintaining the brand name and stabilizing it is imperative.
  2. E-commerce Specialist: Capturing a large audience base is the goal of any company.  Brand visibility is the core of Digital Marketing. An E-commerce specialist now comes into the picture. Optimization of product pages, use of persuasive terminologies, and adequate placement of Call-To-Action buttons to name a few are the factors that influence website traffic. Conversion Rate Optimization is hence very crucial in E-commerce.
  3. Digital Project Management: Planning and envisioning are two pillars that drive professionals who indulge in Digital Project Management. Effective planning is instrumental in deciding the fate of any product. One has to oversee a campaign from its inception to final implementation while also ensuring that pre-decided milestones are met by the set deadlines. Project Management Software’s come in handy to keep track of the progress and deadlines while keeping all involved on the same page.
  4. Digital Media Manager: Conducting multi-channel advertising campaigns and creating awareness amongst the customers through appropriate digital strategies are stepping stones towards carving a special place in the consumer's hearts. Driving sales, creating opportunities and generating revenue are some KRAs of a Digital Media Manager. Advertisements on various search engines or networks, for example, Pay-Per-Click advertising is stressed upon. This helps in generating leads and creating a customer base. A knack towards Data analysis would help in evaluating the performance and forecasting results.
  5. Content Strategist: Content in any advertising plays a dominant role. Someone who possesses excellent communication skills and has the potential to understand the company’s goals and vision and translate it into a persuasive content can thrive as a Content Strategist. Eye-for-detail and creativity are the skills one need to excel in this job.


Let’s now consider how one can build the required skill sets and knowledge base to attain expertise in Digital Marketing. A lot of online and full-time courses are available that will groom you for an exciting career in Digital Marketing. However one has to remember that Digital Marketing is a subset of Masters in Marketing. Full-Time Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University and Digital Innovation in Marketing at Temple University are good names to be associated with.


We believe this article gave you some clarity on the career you wish to embark on. However, we do understand that carving a career for oneself isn't an easy job. It requires an in-depth analysis of one's own skill sets and motivations.  Howsoever lucrative the Digital Marketing industry may look like understanding the nitty-gritty’s of this well paying job is important.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

DealsInKart is the number one online coupon store serving customers all over India.

Nikhil Chaudhary

Top 5 Business Strategies to Market in Recession

Navneet Kaur

How to write case studies for your portfolio?

Anmol Ratan Sachdeva

Nature is balancing itself with the lockdown, time to set our mind to maintain it

Sumanta Biswas
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 changed buying and selling in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

On-Demand App Development: Explore How Businesses Leverage Different Solution

Deep Moteria

Teen Prodigy: How Has This Intellectual Navigated The Journey To Be A Thoughtful Writer?

Divya Johari

Nature is balancing itself with the lockdown, time to set our mind to maintain it

Sumanta Biswas

Tackling Machine Learning for Data Science Projects

Vishnu Narayanan

How to create YouTube videos under lockdown

Angela John

Financial moves that an Entrepreneur should make to sustain the business amidst COVID-19 crisis

Khushboo Jain

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru