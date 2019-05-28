



Have you been into business, Well, Mobile program development is essential for you. This App Building Company in Denmark focuses on quality services and products by keeping in mind the idea, layouts, budget, deadline as well as marketing. The proficient group of Android App Development Company in Denmark offers quality mobile program user experience to build your brand depending on your business requirements. The main objective of the Mobile App Developers Denmark is to build opportunity for your organization and deliver solutions which are tailored according to your business needs creating a lasting influence on your business.





These innovative Android App Development Company in Denmark guarantees you with the best ideas and layouts that transform your thoughts into reality. Still worrying? Do not worry -- we have got you covered. You would not need to go anyplace else.





Steuerhaus is a Danish IT consulting company specializing in web and mobile solutions for large companies. We are a team of passionate consultants who help you create digital solutions to meet your needs: support your business, find new ways to engage your customers or improve your digital communication and online presence in an innovative way.





Service Categories: .Net, Android App Development, iOS, JAVA, Liferay Portal, Umbraco, Web Development, WordPress

Email: info@steuerhaus.com

Call: +4531313159





21Twelve Interactive is the leading mobile application development agency that provides services in Denmark, with a team of more than 10 people. Since 2016. They offer web, mobile and custom software development services, UX / UI design, large data consulting and defense testing. The team works with small and medium enterprises in various sectors.

Our main objective is to provide services in an international custom software development company based in Denmark. We offer state-of-the-art solutions, customer-focused services and, at the same time, satisfy the changing needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Our customers perceive more and more applications as investments in technology and, therefore, we expect them to translate into commercial results. In addition to organizing our distribution to guarantee commercial results, we help our clients to segregate the digital advertising opportunity and develop solid strategies based on our experience and technical vision.





Service Categories: Android App Development, eCommerce Development, iPhone App Development, Magento development, Mobile App Development, PHP development, QA & Maintenance, Web Development, WordPress development

Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com

Call: +13474740020





We are an agency based in Copenhagen that specializes in the development of mobile applications for iOS, Android and Windows Phone, as well as experts in social applications and integrations. We are a team of 50 developers, designers, and consultants passionate about applications.





Service Categories: Android Apps, iOS Apps, Mobile Applications, Social Applications, UX/UI, Windows Apps

Email: info@nodesagency.com

Call: +4542410101





At Fifium we take great honor in making your ideas come true, and further on to success. Not only do we believe in developing amazing mobile apps, but we also believe in creating beautiful experiences for our clients to be cherished forever. We work closely with clients to commence a powerful mobile app development strategy for their unbaked app ideas.





Service Categories: Android App Development, iOS App Development, Mobile App Development, Mobile App Development Strategy

Email: aks@fifium.com

Call: +4550898989





Krify is a provider of bespoke mobile software and applications services based in Denmark. Creating our customers’ value is our passion and software technology is our strength. Our core competency includes mobile applications, web, portable application development, and digital marketing services. Krify extends its services to quality tests, content development, public relations, SEO and many more.





Service Categories: Logo Designing, Mobile App Development, UX & UI Designing Services, Web Designing Services, Website Redesigning

Email: info@krify.co

Call: +02030062580





ABOUT Mobile designs and develops mobile business applications that increase revenue and optimize existing systems and work procedures. We base each app on the business strategy of each individual company, offering ideas and concepts that make every day at work easier and more rewarding for the company, the employees, and their customers.





Service Categories: Business, Conferences, Damage Services, Insurance, Mobile Apps for Events, Tradeshows

Email: info@aboutmobile.dk

Call: +4527509434





7. Shape:

Shape is a mobile development studio dedicated to creating exceptional applications. We are proud that millions of people touch, explode, hit and pinch our work every day. Our customers are increasingly seeing applications as investments in technology and therefore expect them to translate into business results. In addition to organizing our distribution to ensure business results, we help our customers segregate the digital advertising opportunity and develop solid strategies that are informed by our technical experience and vision.





Service Categories: App Development, App Start-ups, Interface Design, Launch Strategies, Mobile Strategy, Strategic Business Development

Email: hello@shape.dk

Call: +4527509434





Infoicon Technologies Pvt. Ltd. provides web development services in various complex frameworks. In this digital world, our goal is to offer highly competitive and advanced solutions. We have an extremely talented and knowledgeable team of experts who better understand the latest trends and technologies used in web development.





Service Categories: Digital Marketing, Mobile Development, Software Development, Web Development

Email: kulvant@infoicontechnologies.com

Call: +3156887243





Vidja Solutions is an organization of a group of professionals and technocrats with extensive experience in software development and Web-based IT solutions. We are developing our business with a strong commitment to providing IT solutions on time. We work on the development of innovative and creative products, web services and concepts that provide comprehensive information.





Service Categories: Mobile Technology, SEO Services, SMO Marketing, Web Technology

Email: info@vidjasolutions.com

Call: +45 2921 7625





ChinaSoft ApS has offices in Copenhagen. Most of our clients are in Denmark, where we can also meet and discuss projects. It is important for us to be close to our customers, especially during the project start-up phase, where close contact ensures that we can provide the best possible solution. In our offices in Beijing and Bangkok, you’ll find a mix of Danish project managers and Thai and Chinese developers.





Service Categories: App Development, Concept Development, Virtual Reality, Web Development

Email: kontakt@chinasoft.dk

Call: +45 88 71 20 67





Conclusion: The list is still not complete as there are plenty of other teams which have done exemplary work in the field of mobile app development. The above information is gathered from various listing websites and different search engines as well. This article is created to provide information only. In case there still an ounce of confusion, get your queries sorted from one of the best mobile app development company based in Denmark.















