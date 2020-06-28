AI is not something new. Over the years, it has made immense advancement in every field like healthcare, manufacturing, law, finance, retail, real estate, accountancy, digital marketing, and several other areas. Each one is computational and irrefutable from upcoming changes in the system. AI algorithms have proved dangerous in terms of Skynet images, the matrix, robot Apocalypse, and technological unemployment. A wide range of diverse AI patterns like autonomous systems, chatbots, document classification, advanced predictive analytics solutions have made human labor jobless.





The question arises if blindly trusting these algorithms can harm people on the receiving end of the decisions. The biasing algorithm and dangerous feedback loops are the challenges AI is facing today. The behavior of these algorithms is even unknown to the developers. The researchers need to recover the present threats to make better use of these systems. Apart from this, a more elaborative range of data sets is required to make the system work. Artificial intelligence is inference and racist. The changes to speed up the processes, maximize productivity, mitigate driving down costs, removing friction has to overcome with time.





Here is a list of artificial intelligence trends in 2020.





AI in digital marketing





AI for digital marketing caters to unprecedented change on social media. It forecasts 24/7 chatbots, analyzes data and trends, manages custom feeds to generate content, search for content topics, create custom based personalized content, and make recommendations when required.













Calculate electrical load through AI models:





As the AI system is inference, it can exacerbate the carbon footprint. A variant range of data sets can be used from smartphone location data to forecast electrical load. This architecture can take account data from the geographical region and outperform conventional forecasting methods by more than three times.





A machine learning system that recreates the painting techniques of famous artists





Timecraft deduces how a painting produces significant brushstrokes, even for famous artists. This machine learning design appears as the first trained on 200 timelapse videos of digital and watercolor paintings.









AI-powered app for buying clothes online





Artificial intelligence has taken things to complete a new level, making you the new model. The ai powered app aims to give you a real-life experience of trying on clothes.





Deep learning system to track human motion





The AI-based Deep Learning technology detects signals of the complex five finger motions in real-time. The sensor patch is attached to the user's wrist. This single strained electronic skin sensor tracks human movement from a distance in real-time with a virtual 3D hand that mirrors the original motion.









Conclusion





The advances in deep learning, cloud computing, internet of things, and other emerging technologies have quick access to more and more data about anything and everything. These technologies have opened many advancements in computer vision, speech, machine translation, and facial recognition.